Brighton vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Manchester United play for the penultimate time this season as they travel to face Brighton in the Premier League.

The win over Brentford on Monday night ensured they finished on a high at Old Trafford, with two away games left to round off the campaign.

It’s been a disappointing one for United, with Ralf Rangnick failing to have the expected impact as interim boss. A sixth-place finish looks to be as good as it could get for the club this season.

The players will want to put on a show though and make a late impression, with Erik ten Hag no doubt watching on from afar before he takes over in the summer.

It promises to be a difficult match for United, against a Brighton side that have caused the best sides in the league plenty of problems. Graham Potter’s side are well on course for a much-deserved top-half finish.

Where to watch Brighton vs Manchester United

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.