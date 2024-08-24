Brighton vs Manchester United: Latest Premier League team news and build-up ahead of early kick-off

Joshua Zirkzee scored Man Utd’s winner against Fulham, can he have a similar impact today? (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Manchester United travel to Brighton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off hoping to build on an encouraging victory over Fulham in their opening match of the season. Though the Red Devils only triumphed 1-0, they looked a composed and dominant side especially in possession of the ball.

New forward Joshua Zirkzee came off the bench and combined with fellow substitute Alejandro Garnacho to slot home the only goal of the game and get himself off the mark in his very first outing for United. There were plenty of encouraging signs for boss Erik ten Hag though he will realise that his team were too open to the counter-attack and work needs to be done to shore up the defence.

For their part, Brighton have had an exceptional start to the new season. They travelled to Merseyside and faced Everton at Goodison Park. The Toffees, suffering from a few injuries, never turned up and goals from Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra ensured the Seagulls got off to the best possible start and ended the first gameweek top of the table.

Manchester United have wasted billions, but ‘those days are over’

09:40 , Jack Rathborn

It was a statement of intent, by stepping back. When Manchester United were quoted £75m plus add-ons by Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite, the pursuit pretty much ended there and then. Some at the Goodison Park hierarchy were taken aback by the abruptness. They were convinced they would get that kind of price.

Dan Ashworth, United’s new sporting director, was adamant they would not. It was a point of principle. “Those days are over,” he was heard to say. Another line uttered at the top of Old Trafford was “the gold at the end of the United rainbow is no more” for other clubs.

It’s why their negotiations for Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte have been so protracted.

Many in football would know this obstinacy from dealing with Ashworth, albeit from the other side, from when he’s discussed the sale of Brighton players in his time there up to 2022.

Brighton vs Manchester United team news

09:29 , Jack Rathborn

For Brighton, there are no new injury concerns after the win against Everton, although they hope to welcome back Evan Ferguson, Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey. New signing Yankuba Minteh impressed on debut, but he was forced off in their opener and he may miss out. Simon Adingra, or new signing Georginio Rutter, could replace Minteh.

Valentin Barco may be fighting to get his spot back at left-back over Jack Hinshelwood (who is a midfielder by trade), while James Milner and new signing Mats Wieffer will likely anchor the midfield once again.

The United duo of Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund will remain out of the squad as they nurse long-term injuries, as does Luke Shaw. It is not yet known if Victor Lindelof is fit to return, but Erik ten Hag confirmed that Harry Maguire is not injured after coming off against Fulham.

New signing Matthijs de Lift may start after being used as a substitute last time out due to a lack of match fitness, while Noussair Mazraoui should keep his place after an impressive debut.

Good morning!

Friday 23 August 2024 14:57 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action as Brighton play host to Manchester United in the first match of the weekend’s fixtures.

The Seagulls could take a firm grip of top spot if they comfortably defeat the Red Devils after a 3-0 victory over Everton sent them to the top of the league table following the opening round of fixtures.

Manchester United also collected three points against Fulham. Joshua Zirkzee arrived off the bench to slot home Alejandro Garnacho’s cross for the only goal of the game.

Neither side will want to relinquish the momentum they are building so this should be a fascinating contest. We’ll have all the team news, updates and more throughout the day so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 12.30pm.