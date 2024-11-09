Brighton vs Man City LIVE: Premier League score and updates from Amex Stadium as Haaland nets opener

(Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Brighton host Manchester City in the Premier League hoping to put in a similar performance to their outing against Liverpool last weekend.

Although the Seagulls lost that match 2-1 they took the lead against Arne Slot’s side and made the current league leaders work hard for their victory and will hope to replicate that against Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions. Before the Liverpool game Brighton were on a three-match unbeaten run and will hope to capitalise on a weakened City side.

Guardiola’s men defeated Southampton 1-0 at the end of October but have lost their last three games. Tottenham defeated them in the Carabao Cup before Bournemouth won 2-1 in their last Premier League outing and Ruben Amorim’s Sporting CP hammered them 4-1 in the Champions League. Can they end that streak today?

Follow all the action as Brighton take on Manchester City with our live blog below:

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League updates

Brighton host Manchester City in the Premier League

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Adringa, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck

Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Walker, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Savinho, Foden, Nunes, Haaland

23’ GOAL! Haaland gives City the lead (BHA 0-1 MCI)

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 0 - 1 Manchester City FC

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

18:24

Manchester City are on course to end their losing streak in all competitions as they lead 1-0 at the break, thanks to Haaland's 12th goal of the season. City looked strong from the first minute, with Verbruggen forced into action a few times in the Brighton goal as Savinho and Haaland went close. The goal came from a quick counter after Brighton lost the ball in midfield and a Haaland raced through on goal, firing it past the keeper to put City ahead. He should've doubled their lead just minutes later, but Verbruggen and the post came to Brighton's rescue.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

18:20

HALF-TIME: BRIGHTON 0-1 MAN CITY

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

18:19

There will be a minimum of two minutes added time played at the end of first half. There is still a good pace to the game, it's been an exciting 45 minutes despite only one goal being scored.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

18:15

Igor is booked for holding onto Haaland and catching him late on the halfway line.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

18:15

Just a few minutes left to play before the half-time whistle, can Brighton find an equaliser before the break? Or will City extend their lead?

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

18:14

This is much better by Brighton as we approach half-time, they are seeing more of the ball as City drop deeper to soak up the pressure ahead of the break.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

18:10

Not too far away! Welbeck steps up to take a free-kick around 25 yards out, he gets it up and over the wall, but it flies narrowly wide of the right hand post.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

18:08

Yellow Card Rico Henry Mark Lewis

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

18:08

CHANCE! Mitoma races down the left wing, cuts inside and lays the ball off to Welbeck who is racing into the box. The striker fires a low effort towards the bottom left corner of the net, but Gvardiol does brilliantly to get back and makes an excellent block.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

18:06

City look like they might score everytime they push forward on the counter, they are opening up the Brighton defence and it could be a few more here already.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

18:04

Good strike! Kovavic has a go from the edge of the box, but his volley is too close to Verbruggen who makes a good save and pushes the ball away to safety.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

18:03

We're at the half an hour mark now and it's City who lead 1-0 thanks to Haaland's 12th Premier League goal of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:59

City’s 32-game unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end at Bournemouth last time out. Only in October 2023, December 2018 and December 2016 have they lost consecutive league games under Pep Guardiola.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:58

OFF THE POST! Haaland almost makes it two! It's another quick counter by City, with Foden finding Haaland deep in the box, who fires an effort towards the near post. Verbruggen gets a touch on it with his feet, which sends it onto the post and out for a corner.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:54

Goal Erling Braut Haaland

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:53

That's two big warnings for Brighton in the last few minutes, City could be ahead and look dangerous in the final third.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:50

CHANCE! Haaland should do better! Foden whips an excellent free-kick delivery into the box and it evades the Brighton defence, allowing Haaland a free shot on goal at the far post. However, the striker is reaching for it and can't turn his effort goalwards.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:50

Yellow Card Yasin Abbas Ayari

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:48

CHANCE! Savinho should score! The winger cuts in from the right wing and Foden plays the ball in behind the Brighton defence for Savinho, who only has Verbruggen to beat from a tight angle. However, the keeper gets down quickly and makes a great save with his feet to deny him his first City goal.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:48

City are playing quite a high line at the back, which Brighton are trying to exploit by playing quick balls in behind. However, they've been caught offside a couple of times early on.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:48

Not too far away! Lewis switches the ball across to the right to Savinho, who tries to pick out Haaland with a cross with his weaker foot, but his curling strike ends up landing on the top of the net.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:42

Brighton are unbeaten in their five Premier League home games so far this season (W2 D3) – only in 1982-83 have they had a longer run without a home defeat from the start of a top-flight campaign (7).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:42

Lewis is playing as a central midfielder at the moment, rather than a right-back, with a back three for City of Walker, Simpson-Pusey and Gvardiol. They've not been troubled by the hosts at the back yet.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:39

This is better from the home side, they work it out from the back well and Rutter does brilliantly to turn and skip past Gvardiol on the halfway line, who dives into the back of the striker, giving away the free-kick.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:37

Almost! Haaland makes a good run in behind the Brighton defence, with Gundogan trying to slide the ball through to him, but it's cut out in the nick of time.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:35

City with the early possession here as you might expect keeping it well in the middle of the pitch as Brighton get everyone back the ball to soak it up.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:31

We're under way!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:28

The teams are out on the pitch and kick off just a few minutes away, stay tuned for all the match action!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:28

Meanwhile Pep Guardiola has made two changes to his City side, as Akanji and Bernardo Silva drop to the bench and they’ve been replaced by Walker and Gundogan. Walker will play alongside Simpson-Pusey in central defence, who will make his first Premier League appearance today.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:23

Fabian Hurzeler has made just one change to the side that were beaten by Liverpool last weekend, as Ferdi Kadioglu misses out with an injury and he has been replaced in the starting line-up by Adingra.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:18

MAN CITY SUBS: Nathan Ake, Kevin De Bruyne, Stefan Ortega, Bernardo Silva, Manuel Akanji, Jacob Wright, Nico O’Reilly, James McAtee, Josh Wilson-Esbrand.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:18

MAN CITY (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Josko Gvardiol, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Kyle Walker, Rico Lewis; Mateo Kovacic; Matheus Nunes, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Savinho; Erling Haaland.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:13

BRIGHTON SUBS: Brajan Gruda, Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba, Jason Steele, Mats Wieffer, Evan Ferguson, Matt O’Riley.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:13

BRIGHTON (4-4-2): Bart Verbruggen, Pervis Estupinan, Igor Julio, Jan Paul Van Hecke, Joel Veltman; Kaoru Mitoma, Yasin Ayari, Jack Hinshelwood, Simon Adingra; Danny Welbeck, Georginio Rutter.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:08

Meanwhile Man City are also in a poor patch of form, having lost their last three games in all competitions, against Tottenham in the EFL Cup, Bournemouth in the Premier League, which ended their 32-game unbeaten run in the league and most recently a 4-1 defeat away at Sporting in the Champions League.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:02

Brighton come into today's game on the back of a three-game winless streak, after a 2-2 draw with Wolves was followed up with a 3-2 defeat against Liverpool in the EFL Cup. They then suffered another loss against Liverpool last weekend, despite leading for most of the game, they were pegged back late in the second half to lose 2-1.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

17:00

Hello and welcome to our LIVE match commentary of the Premier League clash between Brighton and Manchester City at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton vs Man City line-ups

16:21 , Mike Jones

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Adringa, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Grude, Pedro, Enciso, Moder, Baleba, Wieffer, Ferguson, O’Riley

Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Walker, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Savinho, Foden, Nunes, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Ake, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Akanji, Wright, O’Reilly, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

15:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…