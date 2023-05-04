Brighton vs Man Utd LIVE: Score and latest updates from Premier League encounter as Antony and Mitoma go close

Brighton take on Manchester United in the Premier League this evening looking to continue their charge towards a top seven finish and a place in European competition next season.

The Seagulls come into the match sitting eighth in the table but have three games in hand on Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa who are all immediately above them. Roberto De Zerbi’s men are well set to move up the league and three points against United tonight may even leave them with an outside chance of finishing in the top four.

However, Erik ten Hag’s men are unbeaten in five league games and have good memories of facing Brighton having knocked them out of the FA Cup semi-finals 11 days ago. The Red Devils had Bruno Fernandes to thank last time out as his first-half goal earned a narrow victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Another win this evening and United will be comfortably secure in the Champions League spots.

This will be a testing encounter for both teams with Brighton arguably having more to play for. Can they make up for their FA Cup defeat and overcome Manchester United tonight?

Follow all the action as Brighton host Man Utd in the Premier League:

Brighton vs Manchester United

Brighton host Man Utd in the Premier League

Brighton would jump to fifth in the table with a victory and United would go above Newcastle into third if they win

Brighton XI: Steele; Estupinan, Webster, Dunk, Caicedo; Gilmour, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Buonanotte, Enciso; Welbeck

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

29’ SAVE! - Steele turns Rashford’s shot past the post (BHA 0-0 MUN)

4’ SAVE! - De Gea stops Mitoma’s effort after Lindelof’s mistake (BHA 0-0 MUN)

3’ CHANCE! - Antony pulls an early shot wide (BHA 0-0 MUN)

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

Brighton 0-0 Man Utd

20:40 , Mike Jones

38 mins: Save! It’s end to end. This time it’s Man Utd’s turn to attack and a chipped pass comes up to Anthony Martial. He touches the ball into the penalty area the rattles a shot straight at Jason Steele who makes a decent reactionary save.

Brighton 0-0 Man Utd

20:38 , Mike Jones

35 mins: Shot! Julio Enciso gives the ball to Danny Welbeck who flicks it around the corner and lets the midfielder storm back onto the loose ball.

Enciso gets to the edge of the box and strikes a decent effort towards the far corner but just puts it wide of the target. David De Gea leapt across and seemingly had it covered too.

Brighton 0-0 Man Utd

20:33 , Mike Jones

32 mins: Bruno Fernandes clips Moises Caicedo on the right wing as the Brighton man weaves past him. The hosts are awarded a free kick that Facundo Buonanotte looks set to send into the box.

He lifts it to the far side where it drops to Pervis Estupinan who offloads it to Billy Gilmour. Glimour sends the ball back into the middle but overhits it and the ball bounces out for a goal kick.

Brighton 0-0 Man Utd

20:29 , Mike Jones

29 mins: Good save!

Marcus Rashford dances around the outside of Moises Caicedo and gets into the box from the left. He’s got a tight angle to shoot from but hits the target and sees Jason Steele divert the ball wide of the near post.

Brighton 0-0 Man Utd

20:27 , Mike Jones

26 mins: Chance! Luke Shaw plays a short corner to Bruno Fernandes then receives the ball back with a better angle to cross. His pass is whipped over to Casemiro who rises above Moises Caicedo then nods his effort over the crossbar.

Brighton 0-0 Man Utd

20:25 , Mike Jones

23 mins: After a period of possession that yields nothing Man Utd counter with Bruno Fernandes. He launches the ball over the top and finds Marcus Rashford’s run in behind the defence.

Rashford looks to bring the ball down on the edge of the box but can’t control it under pressure from Jason Steele.

Brighton 0-0 Man Utd

20:19 , Mike Jones

20 mins: There’s a penalty shout from Brighton as Mitoma and Wan-Bissaka come together in the Man Utd box. Mitoma goes to ground but the referee waves for play to go on.

United break and Fernandes whips the ball over to Rashford on the left. Rashford carries it into the penalty area and wins a corner when his effort is deflected behind.

Brighton 0-0 Man Utd

20:17 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Kaoru Mitoma tries to take on Aaron Wan-Bissaka over on Brighton’s left wing. The forward can’t get by him but does manage to win a corner.

Alexis Mac Allister swings in the set piece and picks out Lewis Dunk but his header falls safely in the hands of David De Gea.

Brighton 0-0 Man Utd

20:16 , Mike Jones

15 mins: There’s a slight lull in this high tempo start as Brighton look to build out from the back. A wayward pass down the inside right gives the ball to Luke Shaw who has plenty of time to pick out his next pass.

Brighton 0-0 Man Utd

20:14 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Close! Brighton work the ball nicely down the right and slip it inside to Facundo Buonanotte. The teenager gives it to Julio Enciso in the middle and he threads Kaory Mitoma into the left side of the box.

Mitoma checks inside and guides a low shot towards the far bottom corner but narrowly sends it wide of the post.

Brighton 0-0 Man Utd

20:11 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Shot! It’s a quick transition from Man Utd that sees them move the ball quickly from the left wing into the middle. Marcus Rashford receives it on the edge of the box and flicks it over to Antony.

Antony lays the ball back to Bruno Fernandes who puts his foot through the ball and smokes it high and wide. Not one of his best efforts that one.

Brighton 0-0 Man Utd

20:07 , Mike Jones

6 mins: David De Gea stayed down after that block and needed some treatment from the physios. They’ll have done a concussion test and such but the goalkeeper is back on his feet and looks ready to continue.

Brighton 0-0 Man Utd

20:05 , Mike Jones

4 mins: Save! Victor Lindelof is spared blushes by his goalkeeper after underhitting a pass across to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Kaoru Mitoma nicks the ball before it reaches the right-back and carries it into the box.

He shoots just as David De Gea comes out to close him down and the goalkeeper manages to block the effort but takes the ball fully in the face doing so.

Brighton 0-0 Man Utd

20:03 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Chance! That was a massive moment for the visitors. Brighton are caught in possession on their right side, just inside their own half.

Casemiro quickly works the ball up to Bruno Fernandes who threads it into the front of the box. Antony arrives having made a diagonal run into the area but he pulls his sharp effort wide of the right hand post!

That was a close one.

Kick off: Brighton 0-0 Man Utd

20:01 , Mike Jones

Manchester United kick off the game and work the ball over to the right side of the pitch.

It comes to Fred who plays a first time pass through the middle of the pitch looking for Bruno Fernandes but Billy Gilmour manages to intercept and win possession for the hosts.

Brighton vs Man Utd

19:57 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

It looks as though Moises Caicedo will play at right-back for Brighton which should be interesting especially as he’s up against Marcus Rashford.

The atmosphere is bouncing inside the Amex Stadium. Which way will this one go?

Brighton vs Man Utd

19:52 , Mike Jones

Brighton’s total of 20 midweek top-flight defeats since the beginning of their first Premier League season in 2017/18 is more than any other team.

Will they lose again this evening or can they shock Manchester United?

Brighton vs Man Utd

19:48 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have lost three of their five Premier League games against Brighton at the Amex Stadium (two wins). It is their highest loss rate at any ground they have played at more than once in the competition (60%).

United have also won just one of their last 13 Premier League away games against sides starting the day in the top half of the table (three draws, nine defeats), beating Fulham 2-1 in November.

Brighton vs Man Utd

19:44 , Mike Jones

Brighton’s Pascal Gross has scored six league goals against Manchester United since the beginning of the 2017/18 season, a tally beaten only by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

But, the German isn’t involved in the matchday squad this evening.

Brighton vs Man Utd

19:40 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have lost just twice in their 19 Premier League matches played on a Thursday: a 3-1 loss at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day 2002 and a 4-2 home defeat versus Liverpool in May 2021.

Brighton vs Man Utd

19:36 , Mike Jones

Roberto De Zerbi is only the seventh Premier League manager whose side have scored 50 or more goals in his first 25 matches in charge.

(REUTERS)

Brighton vs Man Utd

19:32 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have kept seven clean sheets in their last 10 league matches, while their 26 clean sheets in all competitions this season is second only to Barcelona among teams in Europe’s top five leagues.

Brighton vs Man Utd

19:28 , Mike Jones

Brighton have dropped points in the immediate fixture after each of their last six league victories. Last time out they defeated Wolves 6-0 in the league.

Will they have to settle for a draw at best tonight?

Brighton vs Man Utd

19:24 , Mike Jones

31 of the 39 Premier League goals Manchester United have let in this season have been in away games.

(AP)

Brighton vs Man Utd

19:20 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have taken only one point from their seven Premier League away fixtures this season against other teams currently in the top nine of the table, conceding 27 goals in such fixtures.

Does that give Brighton the edge tonight?

De Zerbi praises his players

19:16 , Mike Jones

Roberto De Zerbi took Brighton to a new points and wins record in the Premier League with their victory over Wolves and he preferred to give his players the praise despite Wolves’ coach Julen Lopetegui saying that the Seagulls were ‘the best team playing football in the world’ at the moment.

“I respect him [Lopetegui] a lot as he is a great manager and I say thanks to him, but I don’t know.” said De Zerbi, “We are playing well but while [Pep] Guardiola works in football it’s difficult to play better than his team.

“The credit is not for me, the credit is for my players when we receive these words. I am lucky to be their coach, to work with them is an honour. I have good confidence in myself [and] I think I am a good coach but I can’t play this level of game without great players."

Brighton vs Man Utd

19:11 , Mike Jones

If Brighton avoid defeat they will surpass their club record of 52 points in a top-flight season, set during a 42-game campaign in 1981/82.

They have won seven of their last nine home matches in all competitions.

Brighton vs Man Utd team changes

19:06 , Mike Jones

Roberto De Zerbi makes four changes to the Brighton side that hammered Wolves last time out. Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma, Facundo Buonanotte and Alexis Mac Allister all return with Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross, Solly March and Deniz Undav dropping out.

Erik ten Hag also makes four changes to his Man Utd side. Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns in defence with Fred slotting in alongside Casemiro in midfield. Antony starts on the right with Anthony Martial up front.

Brighton vs Man Utd line-ups

19:03 , Mike Jones

Brighton XI: Steele; Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gilmour, Caicedo; Mac Allister, Mitoma, Buonanotte, Enciso; Welbeck

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Brighton will not falter if stars depart - Julio Enciso leads next wave ready to shine

19:26 , Mike Jones

There was Norwich City. There was Southampton and Hull City. There was even - spectacularly - Leicester City, for a period: clubs punching above their weight by buying well, developing players and producing impactful individuals who Champions League-level teams would inevitably look to spend big on.

Each of those have found that it only takes a couple too many sales or a summer of failing to reinvest well to fall away from their upward arc. At times it’s not even that; just a year or two of not selling at the right time to maximise income and renewal opportunities can prove costly.

But the latest club who have risen on the back of some magnificent recruitment and coaching work look to be set not only with the current crop, but the next batch too: Brighton and Hove Albion, a side flying this season and looking well-prepared for a shot at European football next term.

Currently sat in eighth, the Seagulls are potentially in something of a false position; heading into Thursday’s game against Manchester United they have three matches in hand on each of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham above them. Two wins from those and they’d be in sixth at worst, a Europa League spot within reach.

Brighton will not falter - Enciso leads next stars ready to shine

More from Welbeck

18:50 , Mike Jones

Danny Welbeck also spoke about how Brighton picked themselves up after losing the FA Cup semi-final to Manchester United and what they hope to achieve against his old club tonight.

“It wasn’t easy to pick ourselves up after Wembley,” admitted Welbeck. “But there is no time to feel sorry for yourself - that’s not going to get you anywhere.

“There was a little bit of a hangover last midweek against Forest. So, it was important that we got the right result on Saturday and set us up for the rest of the season.

“I am looking forward to Thursday. They have got some amazing players, so you’ve got to be ready at all times when you play them. We will prepare the same way and we’ll try and put things right in front of our fans.”

Welbeck on De Zerbi

18:45 , Mike Jones

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi made five changes to his starting XI ahead of the Seagulls’ 6-0 battering over Wolves last time out and striker Danny Welbeck praised his manager’s focus on all the players within the squad.

“That’s one of the best things about the manager,” said Welbeck. “He doesn’t just focus on the starting team throughout the season, he makes sure everyone is ready.

“Whoever steps onto the pitch know they have a job to do and the whole team know what they and every single player should be doing. That’s a credit to him. He is so good at making sure we are all ready and well prepared during training sessions.

“Credit to the boys, everyone has bought into his style. He’s a special man. He keeps everyone motivated and on their toes, wanting to be better and improve. He’s doing an unbelievable job.”

Erik ten Hag unsure what funds will be available to strengthen Man Utd’s squad

18:40 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag is in the dark over Manchester United’s summer spending power as the takeover saga rumbles on.

The Old Trafford giants announced in November that the board was exploring strategic alternatives to enhance the club’s growth, with a full sale one option being considered.

Friday was the third, and what is expected to be final, deadline for parties to make offers to buy the club, with Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe both submitting bids.

Now the the Glazer family must decide how they want to proceed – a process that threatens to damage the progress made during Ten Hag’s first season in charge.

Erik ten Hag unsure what funds will be available to strengthen Man Utd’s squad

Brighton vs Man Utd

18:35 , Mike Jones

Brighton are aiming to win three league games in a row against Manchester United for the first time. They managed just three victories in the first 17 top-flight meetings.

Manchester United have lost three of their five Premier League games at the Amex Stadium.

Ten Hag on Jimmy Murphy statue

18:30 , Mike Jones

Earlier this week Manchester United unveiled a new statue of Jimmy Murphy, the influential manager, assistant, coach and scout who helped rebuild the club following the Munich Air Disaster.

Current boss, Erik ten Hag was asked about how much he knew about Murphy and what it means that a statue of him has been unveiled.

“I think it’s very good that the club gives so much honour and recognition to a main person in the history of Manchester United.” said Ten Hag in reply,

“It’s about [the fact] he stands for more symbols. [He is a] symbol of youth development. He stands for resilience and determination and they are the standards for Manchester United. It’s driven by this person after the Munich [Air Disaster].

“The club was devastated. They bounced back and this person played a main role. It is totally deserved he gets honour for this and the club is doing that with the Jimmy Murphy Centre, the Jimmy Murphy Player of the Year [award] and now a statue. It’s fantastic.”

De Zerbi on Brighton’s chances to finish in the European spots

18:25 , Mike Jones

Manchester United’s visit to the Amex Stadium is the first of seven games in May which will determine whether Brighton will be playing European football next season.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi believes his team can get themselves into contention to compete for the European places but need to keep winning games.

“For sure we have to win [games] because by losing we can’t achieve.” he said “We have to play every game like it is the last game in our life because for us, for the club, for our fans it can be a historical result.”

Kaoru Mitoma seeking revenge against Man Utd as Brighton push for Europe

18:20 , Mike Jones

Kaoru Mitoma hopes to cap a fine breakthrough season by helping Brighton make history as he sets his sights on gaining revenge against Manchester United.

The high-flying Seagulls surpassed their Premier League points record by moving on to 52 with Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing of Wolves, which reignited the club’s quest to reach Europe.

Fourth-placed United travel to the south coast just 11 days after inflicting an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat on Albion in the FA Cup semi-final.

Japan winger Mitoma only made his Brighton debut in August but has rapidly enhanced his reputation this term with seven goals and four assists during a string of standout performances.

Kaoru Mitoma seeking revenge against Man Utd as Brighton push for Europe

Brighton vs Man Ud prediction

18:15 , Mike Jones

This will be a tightly fought affair with the teams evenly matched following their goalless draw at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final.

Brighton are full of confidence after defeating Wolves 6-0 last time out but United are unbeaten in five league games and will be tricky to beat.

This one is likely to end in a draw. Brighton 2-2 Man Utd

Brighton vs Man Utd predicted line-ups

18:10 , Mike Jones

Brighton XI: Steele; Gross, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; March, Undav, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

What is the early team news?

18:05 , Mike Jones

Joel Veltman is a doubt for Brighton after limping off during the win over Wolves. Billy Gilmour has seldom featured under Roberto De Zerbi, but impressed in that 6-0 victory, and could again start in midfield.

Manchester United’s injury issues at the back may see Luke Shaw once more deployed as a centre half. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s defensive prowess might earn him the nod at right back, while Erik ten Hag could also look to refresh his forward line.

How to watch Brighton vs Man Utd

18:00 , Mike Jones

Brighton vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 4 May at the Amex Stadium near Brighton.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Brighton vs Man Utd

15:31 , Mike Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Brighton host Manchester United.

This is a clash of two in form teams both challenging for places in next season’s European competitions. United are hoping to clinch a spot in the Champions League and a win over Brighton will send them up to third - ahead of Newcastle - and almost guarantee a top four finish.

For Brighton, they’ll be targeting fifth place and a chance to play in the Europa League. They currently sit eighth in the table and victory tonight would jump them above Tottenham and Aston Villa into sixth, four points behind Liverpool - though the Seagulls would still have games in hand on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

This match is a tough one to call though. The two teams met 11 days ago in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. They played out a goalless draw over 120 minutes before Man Utd progressed after winning the penalty shootout. Is a draw the most likely option tonight as well?

Follow along with our live blog to find out, we’ll have all the team news, build-up and updates ahead of kick off at 8pm.