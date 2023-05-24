Brighton vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Manchester City players and staff celebrate with the Premier League trophy (PA Wire)

Brighton and Hove Albion will be looking to finish the season strongly after qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history.

Roberto De Zerbi has overseen a fine campaign since taking over from Graham Potter, with Brighton still with an outside shot at a fifth-placed finish.

To do that, they’ll have to win their final two games and hope Liverpool slip up on the final day.

They take on Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola likely to again rotate his side with the league title secure.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Brighton vs Manchester City?

Brighton vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 24 May at the Amex Stadium near Brighton.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the Sky Go app.

Confirmed line-ups

Brighton XI: Steele, Gross, Van Hecke, Colwill, Estupinan, Caicedo, Gilmour, Mitoma, Enciso, Buonanotte, Welbeck

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Walker, Stones, Lewis, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland

Odds

Brighton win 16/5

Draw 7/2

Manchester City win 9/11

Prediction

Brighton secure a score draw. Brighton 2-2 Manchester City