Is Brighton vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Brighton have only scored once in their last four games, losing them all, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has demanded an improvement in his team’s defensive displays before the Reds face the Seagulls on Saturday.

“I didn’t like part of the performance [against Inter], especially defensively, and that’s a good point to make as if we don’t defend well against Brighton we have a problem,” he said on Friday. “Our counter-press was not even close to what I would have expected and we got punished for it.

The Reds can go just three points behind leaders Man City if they bounce back with a win at the Amex.

Brighton themselves will look to take a first win in five and return to the top half in the process, if they take a first home victory since Boxing Day.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 12 March at the Amex Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Adam Webster is out injured for the hosts, while there remain doubts over Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento - but the former at least should make the squad.

Liverpool defensive pair Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate missed training on Thursday and while there is no confirmation as to why they were not involved - it could simply have been a recovery session - Jurgen Klopp noted that there were a couple of Covid cases among the squad or staff this week. Roberto Firmino is back and involved in the squad after injury.

Predicted line-ups

BHA - Sanchez, Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella, Bissouma, Alzate, Lamptey, Lallana, Trossard, Maupay

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Odds

Brighton 28/5

Draw 37/10

Liverpool 8/15

Prediction

Liverpool to continue their unbeaten domestic run and keep pushing the race for the title all the way. Brighton 1-3 Liverpool.