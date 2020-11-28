Brighton vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

El entrenador del Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp (EPA)

Brighton take on champions Liverpool in the Premier League in Saturday’s early kick-off at the Amex Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s fatigued side suffered a 2-0 defeat by Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek, with the head coach continuing to voice his anger with broadcasters over their packed fixture schedule.

Injuries have had a detrimental impact on Klopp’s squad, but the Reds cannot afford to let any ground slip, with Tottenham currently leading them on goal difference at the top of the table.

Brighton will provide stern opposition, too, with Graham Potter’s side determined to add points to their encouraging performances so far this season. Graham Potter’s side have taken just nine points from nine games, leaving them in 16th place.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered defeat against Atalanta EPA

When is it and how can I watch it?

The match will begin at 12.30pm at the Amex Stadium on 28 November.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 11.30am.

What is the team news?

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all been ruled out, while Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri are also unlikely to feature. However, after Fabinho returned in midweek, captain Jordan Henderson may also be back in action having returned to full training this week.

Tariq Lamptey is suspended following his red card against Aston Villa, while Adam Lallana is a doubt due to a groin injury. Alexis Mac Allister has also be ruled out due to coronavirus. However, Leandro Trossard is available again, while Solly March, Davy Propper and Aaron Connolly are also available.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton and Hove Albion: Ryan; White, Dunk, Webster; Veltman, Bissouma, Gross, March; Trossard; Welbeck, Maupay

Liverpool: Alisson; N Williams, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane; Jota

What are the odds?

Brighton - 9/2

Draw - 10/3

Liverpool - 3/5

Prediction

Although Liverpool were offbeat in midweek, and while Brighton will also provide stern opposition, the Reds should respond in strong fashion and maintain their position in the title race. Brighton 0-3 Liverpool

