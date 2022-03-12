Brighton vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

League Cup winners Liverpool will look to close the gap to just three points at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday, as they head to Brighton in the early fixture.

The two sides drew 2-2 at Anfield earlier in the season but the Seagulls are on a dismal four-game losing streak heading into this clash - in contrast to seven straight league wins for the Reds.

Graham Potter’s team can move back into the top half if they take the points at the Amex, though they have only scored once in the last four so must improve in that regard to do so.

Liverpool have both the top three goalscorers and the top three assisters in the Premier League this season.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 12 March at the Amex Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Adam Webster is out injured for the hosts, while there remain doubts over Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento - but the former at least should make the squad.

Liverpool defensive pair Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate missed training on Thursday and while there is no confirmation as to why they were not involved - it could simply have been a recovery session - Jurgen Klopp noted that there were a couple of Covid cases among the squad or staff this week. Roberto Firmino is back and involved in the squad after injury.

Predicted line-ups

BHA - Sanchez, Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella, Bissouma, Alzate, Lamptey, Lallana, Trossard, Maupay

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Odds

Brighton 28/5

Draw 37/10

Liverpool 8/15

Prediction

Liverpool to continue their unbeaten domestic run and keep pushing the race for the title all the way. Brighton 1-3 Liverpool.