Brighton vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Liverpool head down to Brighton for a heavyweight Premier League clash today.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls have been both amazing and awful this season, with a battling draw at Marseille coming off the back of their 6-1 thumping away to Aston Villa last time out in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, they sit fifth in the table with the best offensive record in the division after seven games.

That is typically an honour that Liverpool would associate with themselves and Jurgen Klopp’s side have indeed been a big threat so far this term, and enter the weekend only two points off top of the table.

Several players were rested for the midweek win over Union Saint-Gilloise, leaving the Reds in good stead to end their poor run of results against Brighton and put the VAR controversy at Tottenham behind them.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brighton vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

The match will take place at the Amex Stadium.

Where to watch Brighton vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 1pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Brighton vs Liverpool team news

Former Liverpool veterans James Milner and Adam Lallana will miss out on a reunion with their old club due to injuries.

Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder are also absent for Brighton.

Liverpool players Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones begin to serve their respective suspensions after being sent off last weekend.

Cody Gakpo is set to miss out after picking up a knee injury at Tottenham, joining Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic in the treatment room.

Brighton vs Liverpool prediction

The fairly inconsistent start to the Seagulls’ season makes this a tough one to predict but Liverpool want to assert themselves as genuine title contenders, and can do just that with a win on the south coast.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Reds have won only one of the last seven meetings with Brighton.

Brighton wins: 7

Liverpool wins: 20

Draws: 11

Brighton vs Liverpool match odds

Brighton: 23/10

Liverpool: 21/20

Draw: 29/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).