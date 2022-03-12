Brighton vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results for Premier League today

Jonathan Gorrie
2 min read
Liverpool travel to an out-of-sorts Brighton in the first game of the Premier League weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were perhaps somewhat fortunate to leave Anfield with all three points against West Ham and lost on the night to Inter Milan on Tuesday, although can approach this game with confidence.

As impressive as Graham Potter’s Brighton generally are, they have now lost four in a row and have tended to struggle at home as it is.

Clearly, they boast quality but have hit a sticky patch, meaning Liverpool surely approach this one as favourites.

If they are going to ramp up the pressure on Manchester City who, ironically, play Brighton’s biggest rivals Crystal Palace on Monday night, they will need all three points.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brighton vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 12.30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday March 12, 2022.

The game will take place at Amex Stadium.

Where to watch Brighton vs Liverpool

TV channel: The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11:30am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the game online through the BT Sport app or website.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Brighton vs Liverpool team news

Liverpool were recently handed a boost having seen Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino return to training with the Spaniard and the Cameroonian defender starting against Inter Milan.

Klopp has hinted that the club may have some Covid problems though.

He said: “We had a few little things but so far nobody is out of training. On top of that, Covid is not over.

“These kind of things we have as well. Or had, we will see. We try everything to avoid this but it’s not really possible.

“Players and staff who have had it now with no symptoms. That’s good but they can’t be involved. We will see.”

Indeed, the German was also coy on the fitness of Virgil van Dijk, while Ibrahima Konate has not been spotted in training.

For Brighton, Adam Webster is likely to miss the fixture following his recent groin injury.

Graham Potter revealed he is considering a number of different tactics to try and get the better of Liverpoo.

“You have to think of all sorts of plans against these sides,” he said. “It becomes about whether the players can execute the plan and feel comfortable with it.

“It’s much easier playing football on a tactics board but we’re going to give it our best.”

Brighton vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool, despite some iffy performances, just look too strong for a side out of form.

Liverpool to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2) history and results

Liverpool wins: 19

Draws: 10

Brighton wins: 5

