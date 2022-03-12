Brighton vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

(Getty Images)

Brighton will aim for a return to winning ways on Saturday - but they face a tough task against second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Seagulls have lost the last four in succession and are without a win on home soil since Boxing Day, slipping to 13th in the table in the process.

For the Reds it’s full steam ahead in the title fight and a win here takes them three points behind Man City again, having won the last seven in a row in the top flight.

Despite a loss in 90 minutes in midweek, Jurgen Klopp’s side progressed past Inter Milan on aggregate and remain in the trophy hunt for three more pieces of silverware this season, having already claimed the Carabao Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 12 March at the Amex Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Adam Webster is out injured for the hosts, while there remain doubts over Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento - but the former at least should make the squad.

Liverpool defensive pair Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate missed training on Thursday and while there is no confirmation as to why they were not involved - it could simply have been a recovery session - Jurgen Klopp noted that there were a couple of Covid cases among the squad or staff this week. Roberto Firmino is back and involved in the squad after injury.

Predicted line-ups

BHA - Sanchez, Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella, Bissouma, Alzate, Lamptey, Lallana, Trossard, Maupay

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Odds

Brighton 28/5

Draw 37/10

Liverpool 8/15

Prediction

Liverpool to continue their unbeaten domestic run and keep pushing the race for the title all the way. Brighton 1-3 Liverpool.