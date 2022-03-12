Brighton vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

(Getty Images)

Liverpool will hope to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they head to Brighton in the Premier League’s early kick-off.

The Reds were beaten in midweek by Inter Milan to end their long unbeaten run at home, but remain on a seven-match win streak in domestic terms.

At the other end of the form scale, Brighton have lost four in a row of late after a defeat to Newcastle last time out - leaving them 13th in the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s team can close the gap to Man City to three points again if they take victory, with the league leaders not in action until Monday night.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 12 March at the Amex Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Adam Webster is out injured for the hosts, while there remain doubts over Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento - but the former at least should make the squad.

Liverpool defensive pair Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate missed training on Thursday and while there is no confirmation as to why they were not involved - it could simply have been a recovery session - Jurgen Klopp noted that there were a couple of Covid cases among the squad or staff this week. Roberto Firmino is back and involved in the squad after injury.

Predicted line-ups

BHA - Sanchez, Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella, Bissouma, Alzate, Lamptey, Lallana, Trossard, Maupay

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Odds

Brighton 28/5

Draw 37/10

Liverpool 8/15

Prediction

Liverpool to continue their unbeaten domestic run and keep pushing the race for the title all the way. Brighton 1-3 Liverpool.