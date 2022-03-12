Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool will hope to return to winning ways as they travel to face Brighton in the Premier League’s early Saturday kick-off.

The Reds were beaten in midweek by Inter Milan to end their long unbeaten run at home, but remain on a seven-match win streak in domestic terms and victory at the Amex Stadium would close the gap to Man City at the top of the league to just three points.

Brighton have only scored once in their last four games, losing them all, including a defeat to Newcastle last time out but do have a surprisingly good recent record against the Reds - unbeaten in their last three fixtures against Jurgen Klopp’s men, winning one and drawing two of those games. Graham Potter’s side are gunning for a first home victory since Boxing Day, and the sides drew 2-2 at Anfield earlier in the season, but Liverpool are eager to pile the pressure on Man City in the title race, ahead of their game against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Follow all the action from Brighton vs Liverpool in the Premier League below:

Brighton vs Liverpool Premier League updates

Liverpool travel to Brighton in the Premier League

Kick-off is at 12.30pm

Jurgen Klopp expecting a Liverpool reaction after midweek defeat to Inter

Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Liverpool FC

Brighton vs Liverpool: Recent results

11:11 , Michael Jones

Brighton have lost their last four Premier League games since a 2-0 victory over Watford on February 12th. In that run they’ve been defeated by Man Utd, Burnley and Aston Villa before a 2-1 loss to Newcastle last time out. Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar both scored inside the first 15 minutes to put the Seagulls on the back foot before Lewis Dunk replied before the hour mark. Brighton pushed for an equaliser, but Newcastle held out for a crucial three points.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League in 2022. They drew 2-2 with Chelsea on January 1st and have won their seven league games since. However, they suffered their first defeat of the year last time out as Inter Milan defeated them 1-0 at Anfield thanks to an incredible goal from Lautaro Martinez. Though the Reds lost the game they still won this Champions League last-16 tie having won the first leg 2-0 away from home.

Story continues

Brighton vs Liverpool: Injuries and absentees

11:07 , Michael Jones

Enock Mwepu is back after two months out with a hamstring issue, Jeremy Sarmiento has recovered from a thigh injury but Adam Webster misses the game for Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed some unnamed players and staff "cannot be involved" today due to Covid-19 with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Thiago Alcantara all absent from training this week.

Roberto Firmino is back in contention though after missing the last six games with a groin injury.

Brighton vs Liverpool - live coverage

11:00 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Brighton vs Liverpool in the Premier League.

A brilliant run of form has seen Liverpool haul themselves back into the title race and victory at the Amex would move them just three points behind leaders Man City but their long home unbeaten run was ended by Inter in midweek, as the Italian side won the second leg of the last 16 Champions league clash, although the Reds still advanced to the quarter-finals on aggregate.

“I didn’t like part of the performance [against Inter], especially defensively, and that’s a good point to make as if we don’t defend well against Brighton we have a problem,” said Jurgen Klopp on Friday. “Our counter-press was not even close to what I would have expected and we got punished for it.”

Brighton have a three-game unbeaten run against Liverpool - winning one and drawing two of those games - but are badly out of form, having lost their last four games and scoring just one goal in that time.

It all makes for a fascinating lunchtime kick-off at the Amex today.