Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Jurgen Klopp is offered a really rather favourable fixture in his attempts to keep up with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Klopp’s Liverpool side travel to a Brighton team in no sort of form at all, having lost their last four on the spin.

That’s not to suggest Graham Potter’s outfit do not boast quality, as the thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield proved earlier this season, but Liverpool will surely fancy their chances of leaving the Amex Stadium with all three points.

There will, however, need to be an improvement on the performances they put out against West Ham and Inter Milan respectively if Liverpool are going to overthrow City.

Still, a win against Brighton would close the gap down to three points ahead of City’s game against Crystal Palace on Monday night, thereby ramping up the pressure.

Kick-off time and venue: 12.30pm GMT, Amex Stadium

TV channel: BT Sport 1

Klopp: Club have to wait for Salah

11:16 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about Mohamed Salah’s contract situation in the build-up to the match, insisting it’s now up to the Egyptian to decide his future.

“I think Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious and we are,” Klopp said.

“It’s Mo’s decision. The club did what it can do. It is all fine. All fine from my point of view.

“Nothing has happened further, no signing, no rejection, we just have to wait. Completely fine, no rush.”

10:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool, despite some iffy performances, just look too strong for a side out of form.

Liverpool to win 2-0.

Early Brighton team news

10:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

For Brighton, Adam Webster is likely to miss the fixture following his recent groin injury.

Graham Potter revealed he is considering a number of different tactics to try and get the better of Liverpoo.

“You have to think of all sorts of plans against these sides,” he said. “It becomes about whether the players can execute the plan and feel comfortable with it.

“It’s much easier playing football on a tactics board but we’re going to give it our best.”

Early Liverpool team news

10:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool were recently handed a boost having seen Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino return to training with the Spaniard and the Cameroonian defender starting against Inter Milan.

Klopp has hinted that the club may have some Covid problems though.

He said: “We had a few little things but so far nobody is out of training. On top of that, Covid is not over.

“These kind of things we have as well. Or had, we will see. We try everything to avoid this but it’s not really possible.

“Players and staff who have had it now with no symptoms. That’s good but they can’t be involved. We will see.”

How to watch

10:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11:30am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the game online through the BT Sport app or website.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

