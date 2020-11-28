Brighton vs Liverpool FC LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV and Premier League match stream today

(ES Composite)

Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE!

Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off comes at Amex Stadium, where Liverpool will attempt to reclaim top spot and put some early pressure on their title rivals ahead of a big weekend of action.

The Reds currently trail leaders Tottenham - who face third-placed Chelsea in a huge London derby on Sunday - on goal difference only at the top-flight summit after overcoming an injury crisis to easily dispatch of Leicester last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp made the decision to rest a number of his key stars for Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Atalanta - a decision that ultimately proved costly as the Serie A side won 2-0 at Anfield.

The Liverpool boss has registered plenty of displeasure at the scheduling of matches during this most hectic of seasons and will not be pleased to have to contest an early Saturday match straight off the back of a midweek European tie.

Today’s opponents Brighton, meanwhile, currently sit 16th and five points above the bottom three after winning only two of their first nine games in 2020/21.

Solly March’s brilliant strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend, though the Seagulls have lost each of their last nine matches against Liverpool across all competitions and are without the suspended Tariq Lamptey.

