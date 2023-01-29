Kaoru Mitoma’s juggling goal knocks holders Liverpool out of the FA Cup

Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates - Reuters/Matthew Childs

Kaoru Mitoma is not the sort of footballer who seeks the limelight. On a day off from training, the Japanese winger is far more likely to be found at home on the sofa, analysing videos of his own performances, than in the trendy quarters of Brighton.

And when he does go out, Mitoma is not the sort of footballer who gains much attention anyway. With his slight build and floppy fringe, he usually goes under the radar. Well, he has done until now anyway.

Make no mistake: a genuine star of the English game is emerging at Brighton, where Roberto De Zerbi’s side continue to show no fear of their more illustrious opponents. Mitoma embodies the fearlessness of his team and his winning goal here, against a stunned Liverpool, was another example of his remarkable talent.

One touch to cut inside, fooling a pack of red-shirted defenders, and another to slam the ball into the roof of the net. Such was the speed of the movement, and such was the quality of the execution, that the ball did not even touch the floor between those touches. A ‘keepy-uppy’ goal, against Liverpool, in the final minute of a thrilling FA Cup tie. Mitoma continues to go from strength to strength, from defining moment to defining moment.

The last time Jurgen Klopp brought his team to Brighton, earlier this month, they left with their heads bowed in shame and a sour taste in their mouths. The Liverpool manager said afterwards that he could not remember a worse game in his entire managerial career.

Their performance this time was much better than it was two weeks ago, but this was no palate cleanser. Mitoma saw to that, striking at the end to earn a victory for Brighton that was, on merit, probably deserved.

Even when Harvey Elliott had given Liverpool a first-half lead, Brighton never stopped playing their passing game. It takes considerable courage and quality to play like this against a team like Liverpool, but De Zerbi’s side have plenty of both. Lewis Dunk struck a fortuitous first-half equaliser before Mitoma delivered his latest moment of genius.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool: As it happened

03:52 PM

A brutally honest Andy Robertson speaks to ITV - ' We need to start winning games, easy to say, harder to fix'

On the defeat...

"It was a proper cup tie, it was end-to-end, both teams had chances. We were better [than during the 3-0 defeat two weeks ago] but that's not hard, we were nowhere near good enough two weeks ago. We had more chances [today] but at end of day we're out and that's hard to take at a club like Liverpool."

On what they need to do to turn the season around...

"We need to start winning games, easy to say harder to fix. This season no where near good enough. We hoped that the new year we could [turn it around] and restart. But we've probably been worse since the new year. It's really disappointing. You cannot put a finger on one thing that's gone wrong, lots of things are clicking at the moment. We're still open defensively, we let in two disappointing goals...we need to try and get confidence back but that's easier said than done. We need to scre goals and keep clean sheets, that's how you win and we're not doing that at the moment...we've let [our fans] down and we're really disappointed to be out."

03:44 PM

The fourth round curse?

03:42 PM

Mitoma was brilliant

He was the best player on the pitch, everything he did asked questions of Alexander-Arnold and the rest of the Liverpool side. His brilliant winner - as I said, sort of similar to Bergkamp's winner against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup - encapsulated his performance and everything he is about as a player.

Mitoma was brilliant throughout the afternoon on the south coast - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

03:37 PM

Where now for Liverpool?

They're a million miles away from where they were. They looked good in the second half and you could argue that they controlled it. But at the moment aren't looking clinical and lack the cutting edge of previous seasons.

03:35 PM

Lewis Dunk speaks to ITV - 'We feel we can beat anyone'

On the win...

"Unbelievable ending, we weren't at out best today, nowhere near it [but we were able] to ground out a win."

On whether he mean't the touch that resulted in his goal...

"Of course I didn't! But I needed it as I haven't scored in a long time."

On Brighton's fine form...

"We feel like we can beat anyone when we play well and today we showed we can beat teams on our not so good days."

On matchwinner Mitoma...

"I am glad I am not chasing him, he's a top player and come out form nowhere."

On whether Brighton can go on to win the FA Cup...

"We'll see game by game, see what draw we'll get and get ready for that."

03:28 PM

The winner

03:28 PM

FULL TIME: Brighton 2-1 Liverpool

Mitoma's great goal won it for the hosts who were, just, worth their win, a second over Liverpool in as many weeks. Brighton are having a brilliant season and this match illustrated why. They look adventurous in attack and fear no one. The effervescent Mitoma personifies the team, he was brilliant today and his winner reward for his efforts.

03:20 PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLL!

Brighton 2-1 Liverpool (Mitoma)

The answer to the question posed in the previous post is a definitive 'YES'. Gross' free kick is delivered to the back post, the ball is directed across the box when Mitoma takes a brilliant first touch, then with his second flummoxes Gomez, that sets up a hit with the outside of his right boot (sort of a la Bergkamp against Argentina in the '98 World Cup quarter-final) that ends with the ball in the roof of the net. Lovely finish from a player who's lit up this match. After a VAR check - as is seemingly regulation now - the goal stands!.

03:20 PM

88 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Lewis Dink gets the man of the match award as it's revealed that there will be five minutes added time, I thought there'd be more than that. As I type Robertson adds to the list of the tough challenges as he puts his studs on the top of Mac Allister's boot.

Can they make something happen from this free kick?

03:16 PM

84 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

There have been a few overzealous challenges this match and Fabinho adds to the list with a boot to the back of Ferguson's calf. He knows immediately it's a bad challenge with the young Brighton man down - he escapes with just a yellow card. That looked as though it hurt. The Irishman is down and being seen to by the medical staff before hobbling off to be replaced by Undav.

03:12 PM

81 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Having done so brilliantly with that block Konate then is beaten for pace by Mac Allister and the Liverpool man looks as though he brings down the World Cup winner with an overzealous right arm. David Coote waves play on and the replay shows that perhaps that was the wrong call. The Liverpool defender could well have seen red for that and because it happened outside the box VAR cannot intervene...

03:09 PM

78 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

March does well down the right - he's had aa good game - and delivers into the box. There's a half-hearted attempt to clear the ball and it falls at the feet of Ferguson. His first-time shot is brilliantly blocked by Konate - that was a vital intervention.

03:07 PM

78 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Despite the electronic board being broken Liverpool are able to make a change - Thiago is off for Curtis Jones.

03:06 PM

76 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Drama at the Amex - the electronic substitute board is broken...as Ally McCoist says on ITV comms, 'the injury board is injured.'

03:04 PM

74 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Robertson gets forward on the left and fends off the challenge of Lamptey before putting in a low cross that Steele, in the Brighton goal, does well to claim.

03:02 PM

71 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Great move, great cross and great chance for Brighton.

Mitoma has the ball on the left and hits a delightful ball with the outside of his right boot into the 'corridor of uncertainty' that March gets on the end of. But Alisson does brilliantly to smother the attempt and the rebound comes back off the Brighton man and off the pitch, rather than into the back of the net.

Alisson saves brilliantly - Reuters

03:00 PM

If you don't think this is a yellow then...

...refereeing isn't for you.

Dunk sees yellow for this blatant drag on Gakpo's shirt - Propaganda

02:58 PM

69 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Milner earns Liverpool a corner thanks to a rampaging run into the box. Alas, the visitors cannot create anything from the set piece. This half has struggled to hit the heights of the first period. With just over 20 minutes to go we'll now see how much these sides are willing to avoid a replay.

02:56 PM

68 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Billy Gilmour has come on for Danny Welbeck for his first appearance since New Year's eve.

02:54 PM

65 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Decent intricate, quick move from Liverpool , that features Thiago, Henderson and Robertson in and around the box, ends with Thiago unable to get a shot away. Looked good to see though, one-touch passing etc etc.

02:51 PM

62 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Gakpo shows Dunk a clear pair of heels as the Dutchman drives away from the Brighton man. Dunk then decides to pull the Liverpool player's shirt and it's as clear a yellow card as you are likely to see.

02:50 PM

60 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Chance for the visitors as Salah is played in thanks to a brilliant ball from the right. The Egyptian's first touch takes him wide of the onrushing Steele before his cross is parried by the Brighton keeper - warning signs for the hosts.

02:48 PM

58 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Changes for Liverpool - Milner, Henderson and Nunez are one, TAA, Kieta and Elliott are off. TAA doesn't look too happy, but he has been terrorised by Mitoma this afternoon.

Liverpool subs - Propaganda

02:46 PM

55 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

From famine to feast - from having been comprehensively beaten by Mitoma in defence the Liverpool right back then illustrates what he has in attack, delivering a peach of a first-time cross for Salah. The Egyptian was offside, but once again TAA shows what he gives you when in possession and it's great to see.

02:44 PM

54 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Chance for Brighton all thanks to the industry and imagination of Mitoma. He takes on and beats TAA on the right before dinking in a cross that March chests down to Gross. The Brighton midfielder's volley floes over the bar, it just wouldn't sit down for him.

02:42 PM

52 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

It's not been as lively this half so far as the previous 45 minutes. The first half was bubbling with edge and plenty of chances for both sides - cannot say the same about the action since the break.

02:39 PM

49 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Brighton have starter the better of the two this half and as I type Mac Allister earns a free kick thanks to a clumsy Gakpo challenge. The hosts have a free kick 30 yards out, possibly too far for an attempt at goal...that's is unless you're Lewis Dunk who decides to float it towards the far corner. It looked a little tame but sort of flirted with the idea of going in while it was in the air for what seemed like 10 seconds.

Dunk - Getty Images

02:35 PM

47 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Dunk plays a brilliant ball for Mitoma who is as effervescent as ever. His reward is an overzealous challenge from TAA that is deemed OK by the ref, David Coote.

02:33 PM

45 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Change for Brighton sees Webster, who has been nursing a thigh strain, replaced by Veltman.

02:32 PM

Thoughts of De Zerbi at the break

"We can play better we made too many mistakes and have to improve if we want to win."

02:25 PM

Young and talented (annoying for us older folk...)

02:19 PM

Did Dunk mean this?

Brighton won't care either way...

02:18 PM

HALF TIME: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

It's been a lively and enjoyable first 45 minutes and a draw is a fair scoreline. Both have looked good in attack and it's made for an entertaining affair - this could go either way.

02:17 PM

45 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

There will be two minutes of added time.

02:16 PM

41 mins: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Great first touch from Elliott - truly a thing of beauty and worthy of Zidane (I'll try and find a video of it for you to salivate over) - sets up another chance for Liverpool, but somehow Brighton clear the danger. I've enjoyed this half of football - a million times more entertaining than the tactical battle we saw on Friday between Man City and Arsenal.

02:09 PM

GOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLL!

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool (Dunk)

TAA heads a Mac Allister cross clear and, what looks like, well. But Lamptey decides to have a pop from all of 32 yards. It's a low, first-time shot that is heading for the bottom right corner and more likely than not, an Alisson save. BUT on the way it flicks off Dunk's boot and ends up in the left corner to give the Liverpool keeper no chance. Brighton have deserved that but of good fortune.

02:09 PM

Composed finish from Elliott

Harvey Elliott - Getty Images

02:06 PM

33 mins: Brighton 0-1 Liverpool

Liverpool haven't conceded in their past two games and you got the feeling that Klopp is focusing on the backline more than the attack in the bid to get the season back on track. Can Brighton get back into this match - on the evidence of the first 30 minutes you'd have to say 'yes'...we wait to find out.

02:00 PM

GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLL!

Brighton 0-1 Liverpool (Elliott)

Lovely counter attack from the visitors. Keita plays in Salah down the right. The Egyptian drives into the final third before playing in Elliot who makes a run in the inside-right channel. The youngster keeps his cool to hit it into the far corner. There is a VAR check for a possible handball by Keita but the goal stands.

01:59 PM

Mo Salah look away now...

Here is that chance in glorious Technicolor...

01:57 PM

24 mins: Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

Everything about this Liverpool move is brilliant - the run from Salah, the through ball from Elliott - right up until the Egyptian's shot which, one on one with Steele, should have at least hit the target. Instead the out-of-form Salah drags his left foot attempt wide of the far, right upright. Not sure how this match is still goalless.

01:54 PM

That great chance for Ferguson

Even Ferguson is free in the box and shoots

Ferguson Brighton - AFP

TAA is to the rescue for Liverpool clearing it off the line.

TAA - Propaganda

01:52 PM

21 mins: Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

This Brighton side can be such a joy to watch. Mitoma attacks once again with purpose coming in off the left flank before playing a one-two with Ferguson. The Japan international then cut back onto his left and shot is saved by Alisson.

01:51 PM

18 mins: Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

Good game so far - both sides attacking well with Brighton having the better chances. There have been 28 goals in the six Brighton games since the World Cup so you'd expected this to be anything but a 0-0 and the opening exchanges would appear to back up that view. Fingers crossed...

01:48 PM

13 mins: Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

Great chance for Brighton and only great defending on the line from TAA prevents Liverpool from going down 1-0. Brighton break through March on the right with Robertson is caught out of position, up field on the left. The ball comes into the box and Ferguson has the freedom of the south coast. Unfortunately the young striker cannot capitalise with his shot blocked by TAA. That should have resulted in a 1-0 lead for the hosts.

01:43 PM

10 mins: Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

Harvey Elliot has a go from distance but he doesn't connect and it's an easy save for Steele. Still quite an open affair.

Harvy Elliot - Propaganda

01:41 PM

7 mins: Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

Mitoma is a good player - since he's come into the side in October he's always looked dangerous and direct. He beats TAA and delivers a good cross that Liverpool defend well.

Mitoma will be battling it out with TAA all afternoon - AFP

01:39 PM

5 mins: Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold (TAA for the rest of this blog) has his fair share of critics who claim he's not the best defender, which, when you're a defender, isn't the best criticism. But there's little doubting his ability with the ball at his feet. He plays a delightful ball with the outside of his right boot for Salah which ultimately results in a corner for the visitors. Brighton clear the danger from the set piece.

01:35 PM

3 mins: Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

Good, lively start to this cup tie - no sooner have Brighton put Liverpool under pressure than the visitors charge up the other end of the pitch. Salah has a shot that is blocked and then another attempt that Dunk prevents from ending in the back of the net. Three minutes in and it's already an open affair - let's hope that continues as the matches on TV this weekend have been more prosaic...

01:34 PM

2 mins: Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

Brighton have started brightly with Marsch and Lamptey combining well on the right. They earn their side a corner - an early chance to put pressure on Liverpool? Indeed it is as March delivers a deep ball that Alisson claims well.

01:30 PM

1 min: Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

They're under way at the Amex - both wearing their first-team tops, Brighton in their blue and white and Liverpool in their famous red, no garish away numbers today.

What would constitute a surprise today? A Liverpool win?

01:27 PM

The teams are out on the pitch

And the start of the match is moments away.

01:26 PM

Will Mo finds his scoring boots today?

Mo Salah - PA

01:09 PM

Jurgen Klopp speaks - 'I didn't become a bad manager overnight'

On Liverpool's form and his role...

"I didn't become a bad manager overnight. I was never as good as people probably said and not as bad as some people might think. How you behave and how you deal with the situation in these moments decides about the future as well."

On today's match...

"It's tough, I'm sorry, but we will go for it with all we have to get out of it and then to do it in a way that people can't wait to go to the stadium again."

01:07 PM

Roberto de Zerbi speaks - 'We hope Caicedo stays with us until the end of the season'

On the relevance of Brighton's 3-0 win over Liverpool two weeks ago...

"It will be a different game. It will be a difficult game. We will try to win the game but we know Liverpool is a great team."

On the future of Moises Caicedo...

"Moises is a good guy, we will see tomorrow and the next days what happens. We hope he stays with us until the end of the season...In life you can make mistake. For everyone there are many solutions. We will see the best solution for him and for us."

01:05 PM

It's a bit of understatement to say this season...

...isn't going according to plan for Liverpool. Mo Salah personifies the side's problems - as with his side the Egyptian isn't playing to the same level he was last year.

Salah was a subdued figure in Liverpool’s slog of a draw against Chelsea and failed to register a shot on target for the third successive Premier League game.

So what's gone wrong for the brilliant and hugely likeable player?

Here Dan Zeqiri delves into the Egyptian's form and tries to answer that tricky question.

Mo Salah hasn't hit the heights this season of the many brilliant campaigns of the previous few years - Shutterstock/Peter Powell

12:52 PM

The teams in black and white - Moises Caicedo left out

BRIGHTON XI TO FACE LIVERPOOL: Steele; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; March, Gross, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson, Welbeck. Subs: Sanchez, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Veltman, Moran, Hinshelwood.

The big news for the hosts is that Moises Caicedo is not in the starting XI. A target for Arsenal, the Ecuadorian put in a transfer request via Instagram (as you do these days...) on Friday. Roberto de Zerbi has made four changes with Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster and Evan Ferguson all coming in.

Moises Caicedo - Getty Images/Dave Howarth

LIVERPOOL XI TO FACE BRIGHTON: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo. Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Milner, Henderson

Jurgen Klopp has made just the one change from the side that drew with Chelsea last week - Trent Alexander-Arnold returns with James Milner sitting the start out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Getty Images/Andrew Powell

12:43 PM

Here be Brighton

12:43 PM

Here's the Liverpool XI

Team news 📋



Your #BHALIV line-up for this afternoon 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 29, 2023

12:37 PM

Liverpool back at Brighton, the scene of their troubling defeat

Some say the best way to get over traumatic events is to revisit them as soon as possible. I know of someone who survived a plane crash (a small 10-seater type craft) in Africa and his wife, who as luck would have it was a psychologist, made him get on an aircraft two days later. It ensured he was able to fly without too many fears for the rest of his life and in many ways today's match at Brighton may serve the same psychological purpose for Liverpool.

It is barely two weeks since Jurgen Klopp's side lost 3-0 on the south coast against an ever-improving and impressive Brighton. Losing to Roberto De Zerbi's no huge sin, but it was the manner of the defeat that so troubled Liverpool's manager. Klopp described it as the worst performance by a side he's managed. Considering he's now presided over 1,000 games as the main man in the dugout that's some statement.

“I can’t remember a worse game, not only at Liverpool. I really can’t. This is a really low point," Klopp said after the chastening loss at the Amex earlier this month.

It was a loss that wasn't just bad in and of itself, it summed up and encapsulated a season that has not gone according to plan for Liverpool. They sit ninth in the Premier league table, are without a win in three matches and, as the performance at Brighton illustrated, lack all the vim and vigour for which they've been known these past few, successful years.

Such is the state of their season that the FA Cup may well take on some significance for Klopp's side. They need wins and they need something, anything to lift the mood at Anfield. And where better to start than at the stadium where they so meekly lost?

Today is a chance to right the many wrongs of the 3-0 defeat of two week ago - to face the fear and troubles and, metaphorically, get back on the plane and restart their season.

Stay here for all the team news, pre-match build-up and action.