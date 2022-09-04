Brighton vs Leicester live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - GETTY IMAGES

Brighton & Hove Albion to host Leicester City, kick off 2pm (BST)

Rodgers must stop blaming his bosses and prove he can stop rot

01:52 PM

Graham Potter speaks to Sky Sports

On new signing Billy Gilmour

Billy's an exciting signing for us," Potter said. We're really pleased to have him here. He's an able footballer, a great character and he has a great personality. He'll fit into the group and add competition in midfield. As a footballer, Billy's very technically able. He benefits from structure and the team functioning well, which is our job.

Brighton vs Leicester live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Offside

01:44 PM

Warm ups

Brighton vs Leicester live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - REUTERS

Brighton vs Leicester live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - PA

Brighton vs Leicester live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Leicester City

01:29 PM

One change for Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton vs Leicester live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Leicester City FC

After their 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Tuesday evening, Graham Potter makes one change to his side with Danny Welbeck replacing full-back Pervis Estupinan, whilst £9m new signing Bill Gilmour starts on the bench.

01:18 PM

No Jamie Vardy in the starting XI?

In some ways, it was to be expected. This season, he is yet to set the world alight and at 35 years of age, Leicester City do need to protect him.

So, it's a big chance for Patson Daka to cement his place in the side. Of course, he will be supported by Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

This is his first start for the club, having played 83 minutes in the Premier League as a substitute.

01:02 PM

Leicester City team news

Ward, Thomas, Evans, Ndidi, Justin, Soumare, Barnes, Daka, Tielemans, Maddison, Iheanacho.

Subs: Iversen, Amartey, Albrighton, Castagne, Mendy, Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Vardy.

01:02 PM

Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Mwepu, Mac, Allister, Caicedo, March, Trossard, Gross, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Alzate, Gilmour, Estupinan, Undav, Mitoma, Van Hecke.

12:55 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of Leicester City's visit to the Amex this afternoon.

Both teams will be looking to bounce back from mid-week defeats in this Premier League battle.

Graham Potter's side went down to 2-1 to newly promoted Fulham, while real discontent grows around the King Power, after the visitors were posted 1-0 to Manchester United.

Story continues

Brighton's summer transfer activity was certainly highlighted by the outgoing of two integral cogs in Marc Curcella to Chelsea and Yvetta Bissouma to Spurs, but Graham Potter's side made a positive start to another top-flight season before a trip to Craven Cottage befell them.

Despite the departure to some of their arguably irreplaceable players, keeping much coveted Potter in the hot seat seems to be a formula for success for Brighton, who were active on deadline day with the signing of midfielder Billy Gilmour for £9m from Chelsea, who could make his debut for the club today.

Compared to their free-spending opponents, Leicester City distinctly quiet summer window, sticks out like a sore thumb and the frustrations of Brendan Rodgers were plain to see when a first-half winner from Jadon Sancho did the damage at the King Power on Thursday evening.

Keeping in line with Financial Fair Play regulations is apparently the main factor behind Leicester City's conservative approach to summer spending. However, failure to add to their squad has left Brendan Rodgers' side rooted bottom of the table; their worst league start since 1994.

Their woeful start to the season continues and Rodgers appears to take a swipe out on the owners for a lack of investment in this window, as Wout Faes is one of just two arrivals this summer.

However, Leicester City can be encouraged by the fact that Brighton have only won one of their 10 Premier League meetings since earing promotion in 2017, although that did come in a 2-1 success at the Amex last season.

Join us at 1pm for the team news, live updates-throughout and post-match analysis.