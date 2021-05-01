Is Brighton vs Leeds on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Leeds United to the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The Seagulls stumbled to a miserable defeat against Sheffield United last time out, however, they remain seven points clear of Fulham and the relegation zone with just five games left of the season.
Graham Potter knows his side cannot afford to offer Fulham any hope, though, yet his side remain mired in familiar problems, having failed to score in their last three games.
Leeds, meanwhile, are hoping to cap a brilliant first season back in the top flight with a top-half finish.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side held Manchester United to a goalless draw last time out and are now unbeaten in their last six games, including a victory over champions-elect Manchester City earlier this month. Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The match will take place on Saturday 1 May at 3pm.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The match is being broadcast live online on Amazon Prime Video.
If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.
What is the team news?
Adam Lallana faces a late fitness test due to a calf problem while Solly March and Tariq Lamptey remain absent.
Raphinha and Adam Forshaw have been ruled out for Leeds while Liam Cooper is serving a suspension. However, Rodrigo Moreno is available following a spell out.
Predicted line-ups
Brighton: Sanchez; White, Dunk, Webster; Gross, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder; Trossard; Welbeck, Maupay
Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski; Costa, Phillips, Dallas, Harrison; Roberts; Bamford
What are the odds?
Brighton: 6/5
Draw: 12/5
Leeds: 23/10
Read More
Everton vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Chelsea vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Chelsea vs Fulham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today