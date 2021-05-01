Brighton vs Leeds live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Brighton and Hove Albion host Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Graham Potter’s side are now seven points clear of the relegation zone, alleviating the heavy sense of fear that’s shrouded the club for much of the season, however, they cannot afford to slip up again with just five games remaining.
That sense of jeopardy was only heightened by a miserable defeat last time out by Sheffield United, whose own relegation has long been sealed, and Brighton have now failed to score in any of their last three games - a familiar problem for Potter.
Leeds, meanwhile, have enjoyed a brilliant first season back in the top flight, currently sitting ninth in the table, and Marcelo Bielsa will be keen to cement that top-half finish.
Leeds held Manchester United to a goalless draw last time out and are on a terrific run of form, having gone six games unbeaten, including a victory over champions-elect Manchester City earlier this month. Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The match will take place on Saturday 1 May at 3pm.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The match is being broadcast live online on Amazon Prime Video.
If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.
What is the team news?
Adam Lallana faces a late fitness test due to a calf problem while Solly March and Tariq Lamptey remain absent.
Raphinha and Adam Forshaw have been ruled out for Leeds while Liam Cooper is serving a suspension. However, Rodrigo Moreno is available following a spell out.
Predicted line-ups
Brighton: Sanchez; White, Dunk, Webster; Gross, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder; Trossard; Welbeck, Maupay
Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski; Costa, Phillips, Dallas, Harrison; Roberts; Bamford
What are the odds?
Brighton: 6/5
Draw: 12/5
Leeds: 23/10
Read More
Diego Maradona medical team acted in ‘reckless’ and ‘deficient’ manner, says report
Is Everton vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everton vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight