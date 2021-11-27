Brighton vs Leeds LIVE Premier League latest score, goals and updates

(Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion host Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with both sides woefully out of form and desperately seeking points to turn around their fortunes.

Graham Potter’s side are without a victory in seven league games and have dropped to ninth after a fine start to the campaign, while Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds have struggled throughout the season so far, sitting 17th just two points above the relegation zone. They have won only twice this term, and not at all in the last five. Goalscoring has been an issue for them with Patrick Bamford absent for much of the campaign, while for the Seagulls, it’s just four goals in the last six games including three blanks.

Both sides will hope this can be the weekend to turn matters in a more positive direction and move back up the table. Follow all the latest team news and live match updates from Brighton against Leeds below, after the culmination of Liverpool vs Southampton and the rest of the Premier League’s 3pm matches:

Read More

Is Brighton vs Leeds on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Marcelo Bielsa insists small squad is not a reason for Leeds’ struggles

Graham Potter urges Brighton to ‘keep positive’ despite drop in form

Brighton vs Leeds

Kick-off at 5:30pm GMT

Brighton winless in seven; Leeds without victory in five

Brighton: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Bissouma, Maupay, Trossard, Gross, Moder, Veltman

Leeds: Meslier, Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Forshaw, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Rodrigo

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 0 - 0 Leeds United FC

Brighton 0 - 0 Leeds

17:36 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Diego Llorente sends the ball up to Jack Harrison who carries it towards the box. Junior Firpo gets forward on the overlap and is fed the ball. He swings a cross towards the back post where Marc Cucurella heads it clear.

Brighton then attack down the right side. Tariq Lamptey is pushing high up the pitch on the wing and he shimmies past Firpo to get to the byline. He pass back into the box is met by Jakub Moder who hits the volley over the crossbar.

Story continues

Brighton 0 - 0 Leeds

17:32 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Brighton get the ball rolling at the Amex Stadium. The ball comes back to goalkeeper Robert Sanchez but he boots it straight out of play.

Brighton vs Leeds: Here come the teams

17:27 , Michael Jones

The players make their way out onto the pitch. This match could have ramifications at both ends of the table, especially if Leeds lose. Marcelo Bielsa will hope his team can get back to winning ways tonight.

Brighton vs Leeds: The standings

17:24 , Michael Jones

This is a big game for both these teams. Brighton are pushing for the European places and could end the day in sixth place if they pick up three points and win by more than two goals.

Leeds meanwhile want to avoid getting drawn into a relegation battle. They have a two-point cushion over Burnley and Norwich and a win tonight will give them a bit more breathing room.

Brighton vs Leeds

17:21 , Michael Jones

Neal Maupay has scored four goals in six league appearances against Leeds, his highest total against an English club.

(Getty Images)

Brighton vs Leeds

17:18 , Michael Jones

Leeds have dropped 10 points from winning positions in the top flight this season, a total exceeded only by Burnley and Newcastle.

The Whites are one of two teams - along with Chelsea - who have yet to concede a Premier League goal from outside the penalty area but the Yorkshire club could lose back-to-back top-flight matches for the first time in 2021-22.

Brighton vs Leeds: Leeds remember Gary Speed

17:15 , Michael Jones

The Leeds players have been warming up with t-shirts honouring former player Gary Speed who passed away 10 years ago today.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Brighton vs Leeds

17:12 , Michael Jones

Brighton won four of their opening five league games this season but are without a victory in their subsequent seven attempts with five draws and two defeats.

It is the Seagulls’ longest winless run in the league since a nine-match streak last season which ended with a 1-0 victory at Leeds on 16th January.

Brighton have conceded nine goals in their last four fixtures and faced 23 shots on target - compared to five goals conceded and 21 shots on target faced in their opening eight league games.

Brighton vs Leeds

17:09 , Michael Jones

20 minutes to go until kick off, here’s a reminder of the two teams:

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Bissouma, Maupay, Trossard, Gross, Moder, Veltman

Leeds XI: Meslier, Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Forshaw, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Rodrigo

Brighton vs Leeds: Head-to-head

17:07 , Michael Jones

The last Premier League match of the day sees Brighton take on Leeds at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton have won eight of their last nine league games against Leeds, including victories in both meetings last season.

The Yorkshire club have lost their five most recent matches away to Brighton, failing to score in any of those defeats. Their last win away to the Seagulls was a 3-0 victory in League One on 21 November 2009.

Liverpool vs Southampton result and five things we learned as Diogo Jota helps Reds crush Saints

17:00 , Michael Jones

Liverpool continued their impressive scoring rate to sweep aside Southampton 4-0 at Anfield.

Here are five things we learned from the match on Saturday afternoon:

Five things we learned as Diogo Jota helps Liverpool crush Saints

Liverpool vs Southampton player ratings: Diogo Jota shines as Reds crush woeful Saints

16:57 , Michael Jones

Liverpool closed the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea as they cruised to a 4-0 win over a disjointed Southampton side at Anfield.

Here’s how the players all rated:

Player ratings as Diogo Jota shines in Liverpool thrashing of Southampton

Elsewhere in the Premier League

16:55 , Michael Jones

Norwich and Wolves share a point as the match at Carrow Road finished goalless and Aston Villa have defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 away from home courtesy of goals from Matt Targett and John McGinn. Marc Guehi scored five minutes into added time to earn a consolation goal for Palace.

Full-time: Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton

16:51 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: There’s the final whistle! Liverpool have swept Southampton aside at Anfield with goals from Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk. The Reds are up to second in the table just one point behind league leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton

16:48 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Just two minutes of added time to play at Anfield.

GOAL! Crystal Palace 0 - 2 Aston Villa

16:47 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Finally another goal elsewhere. John McGinn seems to have secured the points for Aston Villa with a fine strike from the right side of the box. It’s somewhat against the run of play but Villa double their lead and Steven Gerrard’s looking at two wins from two as Villa boss.

Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton

16:46 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Liverpool have fully taken a step back. The game is done, they’ve got the points secured. James Ward-Prowse takes quick free kick and plays Nathan Tella into the left side of the box. He drives into the area and squares the ball but there’s no-one to receive it and it goes out for a goal kick.

Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton

16:41 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Salisu heads a cross from Alexander-Arnold out of the Southampton box but only as far as Milner. He takes a touch to set himself then blast a half-volley wide of the left-hand post.

Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton

16:40 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Oxlade-Chamberlain shoots from range and forces McCarthy into a decent save.

Takumi Minamino comes on for the final 10 minutes. He replaces Diogo Jota whose two goals gave Liverpool command of this match in the first half.

Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton

16:37 , Michael Jones

77 mins: Alexander-Arnold swings a corner into the box and tries to pick out Jota. Southampton work the ball away but it’s collected by Milner. He passes it back up to Oxlade-Chamberlain who sends the ball back into the box. Once again the Southampton centre-backs are up to the task and the ball is cleared.

Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton

16:33 , Michael Jones

74 mins: Chance! Diogo Jota comes within inches of a hat-trick for Liverpool. Andy Robertson flies forward on the left wing and whips a cross into the middle of the box. Jota and Salah make runs through the lines but Jota gets to the ball with a lunge from the tip of the six-yard box. He can’t control the shot though and the ball spoons wide of the back post!

Brighton vs Leeds: Line-ups

16:31 , Michael Jones

The final Premier League game of the day sees Brighton take on Leeds at the Amex Stadium. Here’s a look at the two teams:

Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton

16:29 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Liverpool win a throw in but Southampton win the ball in the middle of the pitch. There’s a battle in midfield as Saints try to move up the pitch and beat Liverpool’s press. The Reds are four goals up but they’re still working hard to regain the ball.

Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton

16:26 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Game management is on the cards for Liverpool now. James Milner come on to replace Jordan Henderson. A Southampton corner is half cleared by an Alisson punch but Alexander-Arnold is there to complete the clearance.

Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton

16:21 , Michael Jones

61 mins: Perraud takes a shot for Southampton and wins a corner as Fabinho gets across to block the ball out of play. Ward-Prowse swings in the set piece but Liverpool deal with it easily enough and look to counter with Mane and Salah but the Egyptian is flagged offside.

Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton

16:18 , Michael Jones

58 mins: Thiago Alcantara is taken off by Jurgen Klopp and receives a warm roud of applause from the Anfield faithful. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain comes on to replace him.

Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton

16:16 , Michael Jones

55 mins: Liverpool can easily score another couple of goals if they’re in the mood. They’ve been dominant since the start of play. Mo Salah hasn’t scored yet and you know he’ll want to get in on the action.

Jota feeds the ball out to Mane on the left wing. He brings it inside and knocks it back to Jota. Jota sprints into the box but he’s beaten to the ball by Lyanco who gets it clear.

GOAL! Liverpool 4 - 0 Southampton (Van Dijk, 52’)⚽️

16:10 , Michael Jones

52 mins: Liverpool have four! Trent Alexander-Arnold whips a corner into the box. Oriol Romeu is marking Virgil van Dijk but he just drifts away from the Liverpool centre-back. The ball comes down and Van Dijk meets it on the volley to fire the ball into the back of the net.

Liverpool 3 - 0 Southampton

16:08 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Salah takes on Salisu on the Liverpool right side. He weaves into the box before sending it out to Henderson who’s forward on the overlap. Henderson’s cross into the middle is great though and Lyanco gets in front of Jota to work it clear for Saints.

Liverpool 3 - 0 Southampton

16:06 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Southampton seem to have switched to a 4-4-2 formation. There 3-4-3 from the first half didn’t work at all so Ralph Hasenhuttl will hope this change can bring his team more control.

Diogo Jota is caught by Oriol Romeu who clumsily scrapes Jota’s ankle as part of a challenge. It doesn’t look deliberate but Jota isn’t happy.

Second half: Liverpool 3 - 0 Southampton

16:04 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Southampton make a couple of changes at the break as Nathan Redmond and Nathan Tella come on for Che Adams and Jan Bednarek.

Arsenal vs Newcastle result: Young Gunners condemn returning Eddie Howe to defeat

15:59 , Michael Jones

Earlier today Eddie Howe might have finally been able to take charge of Newcastle from the touchline, but his forlorn stare did little to disguise the misery unfolding in front of him.

Arsenal’s momentum was brought to a shuddering halt at Liverpool last week but, despite initially struggling to prise open Newcastle’s rigid defence, they eventually cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Emirates, as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scored second-half goals – even if an injury to the former will leave Mikel Arteta with cause for concern.

Young Gunners earn Arsenal comfortable win over Newcastle

Elsewhere in the Premier League

15:54 , Michael Jones

Two other games kicked off at 3pm in the Premier League but there hasn’t been much action. Matt Targett’s goal for Aston Villa is the only other goal outside of Anfield.

The half-time scores:

Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Aston Villa

Liverpool 3 - 0 Southampton

Norwich 0 - 0 Wolves

Liverpool 3 - 0 Southampton

15:51 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah has been directly involved in 25 goals in all competitions this season (17 goals, 8 assists), more than double that of any other Premier League player.

He set up Diogo Jota’s second today.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Half-time: Liverpool 3 - 0 Southampton

15:48 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Liverpool have a dominant lead at the break. They’ve scored three goals, two from Jota and one from Thiago, but it could easily have been more. Southampton are having a torrid time of it at Anfield.

Liverpool 3 - 0 Southampton

15:47 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Chance! Liverpool break from a Southampton corner. They’ve got a three-on-one advantage with Salah driving the ball up the pitch. He’s got Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota with him as he brings the ball into the left side of the box. Salah seems caught in two minds as he slots the ball into the box but can’t pick out a teammate and sends the ball straight out of play.

Liverpool 3 - 0 Southampton

15:45 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Salisu sends a long throw into the penalty area for Southampton but Liverpool deal with it and run the ball clear. Mane is played in down the left side and his cross into the box is blocked behind by Bednarek. Corner to Liverpool.

Liverpool 3 - 0 Southampton

15:41 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Salah and Alexander-Arnold combine on the right wing with the defender making an overlapping run to the byline. He cuts the ball back to the six-yard box but Lyanco gets in front of Jota and boots the ball clear.

GOAL! Liverpool 3 - 0 Southampton (Thiago, 37’)⚽️

15:38 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Thiago scores again! He’s got two in two games for Liverpool. Liverpool win a corner that Southampton deal with. The ball comes to Salah who sends it back into the box. Che Adams tries to head it clear but just knocks the ball to Thiago. He touches the ball into the box and blasts a shot at goal. There’s a big deflection off Lyanco which wrongfoots the goalkeeper and the ball finishes in the back of the net!

Liverpool 2 - 0 Southampton

15:37 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Romeu gets the ball in the middle of the pitch and passes it up to Broja. Adam Armstrong makes a run in behind the Liverpool defence but Broja holds onto the ball too long and Armstrong drifts offside as the pass comes up to him.

GOAL! Liverpool 2 - 0 Southampton (Jota, 32’)⚽️

15:33 , Michael Jones

32 mins: It’s two! Alexander-Arnold sends the ball up to Salah on the right side. He knocks the ball to Henderson before running into the box. Henderson sends the ball back to him and Salah coolly squares a pass to Jota who taps in from close range. Liverpool double their lead.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Southampton

15:31 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Chance! Henderson dinks the ball over to Salah on the right wing. He brings the ball under control just to the right of the box and looks to dribble Romain Perraud. Instead he cuts the ball to the edge of the box where Henderson runs onto the ball and belts a shot high and wide.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Southampton

15:29 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Broja is played in behind by Che Adams but he’s a mile offside but the flag doesn’t go up. He brings the ball into the box and fires a shot into the near side netting. Then the assistant referee raises the flag. Southampton are giving a decent account of themselves since going behind.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Southampton

15:26 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Chance! Southampton create a good chance to equalise as Armando Broja gets the ball on the left. He knocks the ball past Ibrahima Konate and flies into the box. Adam Armstrong is up with his but he can’t pick out a pass. He goes for goal but Alisson is down quickly to make the save and guide the ball out for a corner!

Liverpool 1 - 0 Southampton

15:23 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Liverpool seem to be able to get in behind Southampton’s back five with ease. They’re just playing one-twos, simple give-and-goes and getting into loads of space in the wide areas. A few better final balls and the Reds will double their lead in no time.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Southampton

15:19 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Chance! Jordan Henderson wins the ball deep in his own half and sends it up to Sadio Mane. He passes the ball out to Mo Salah on the right wing and he drives up the pitch. Diogo Jota makes a run into the penalty box and Salah tries to pick him out. His pass is intercepted and knocked into Mohammed Salisu. He fails to clear the ball and Salah nicks it off him before driving into the right side of the box. Salah shoot and attempts to curl his effort into the far top corner but it goes wide of goal!

GOAL! Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Aston Villa

15:16 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Matt Targett breaks the deadlock at Selhurst Park and Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa take the lead. Targett brings down a cross on the right side of the box before blasting a shot past Vincente Guaita. Good finish.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Southampton

15:14 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Disallowed goal! Jan Bednarek scrapes Mane’s ankle and picks up a yellow card. Liverpool have a free kick over on the left wing. Robertson swings in a perfect delivery to pick out Sadio Mane who wins the header in the air and powerfully sinks it into the back of the net!

Then the offside flag goes up and it’s a very close call but the goal is chalked off.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Southampton

15:10 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Southampton have responded well. They’re not afraid to press Liverpool in the middle of the pitch and are getting a bit of success with it. James Ward-Prowse nicks the ball off Thiago Alcantara before driving into the box and being dispossessed by Alisson.

Oriol Romeu then wins the ball off Fabinho and works it down the left wing. Broja swings a cross into the box but Alisson plucks it out of the air.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Southampton

15:07 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Chance! Liverpool could score a few today. Jota and Robertson link up this time as Mane moves into a central position. Robertson swings another cross into the box and picks Mane out but his header goes wide of the back post.

GOAL! Liverpool 1 - 0 Southampton (Jota, 2’)⚽️

15:03 , Michael Jones

2 mins: What a start! Liverpool defend the Saints corner and fly up the pitch. Diogo Jota drives the ball to the front edge of the box and has his shot blocked. The ball comes to Sadio Mane who play it out to Andy Robertson on the left side. He plays a one-two with Mane to get into eh left side of the box and cuts the ball into the middle where Jota pops up to guide it into the far corner!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Southampton

15:02 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Southampton kick off the match and send the ball up to Armando Broja. He knocks the ball down to Che Adams who plays in Adam Armstrong. He sprints into the box and cuts the ball back into the middle where Virgil van Dijk heads the ball out for a corner.

Liverpool vs Southampton

14:58 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. Liverpool can move up to second if they win today. Southampton (13th) could potentially jump ahead of Manchester United (8th) if they can find a way to beat the Reds at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Southampton

14:54 , Michael Jones

11 of the 14 Premier League goals Southampton have conceded this term have come in the second half. Only Chelsea and Manchester City have conceded fewer first-half goals than Southampton.

Liverpool vs Southampton

14:52 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah has scored or assisted in all but one of the Reds’ top-flight matches in 2021-22, with the exception being August’s 2-0 win versus Burnley.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Southampton

14:50 , Michael Jones

Southampton have lost 13 of their 17 Premier League away games in 2021 - with two wins and two draws - conceding 43 goals.

All three of Saints’ league wins this season were by a 1-0 scoreline and came against sides currently in the bottom six.

Liverpool vs Southampton

14:48 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have scored in 22 Premier League games in a row since March and are the only side to find the net in all of their matches in the division this season.

The Reds have scored more than once in 16 consecutive fixtures in all competitions, with a total of 49 goals during this run.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have also kept a clean sheet in each of their last nine Premier League victories, including all seven in the current campaign.

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Five things we learned as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli fire Gunners to win

14:45 , Michael Jones

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League as goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli helped them to a 2-0 win over Newcastle United, who remain without a win this season.

Here’s what we learned from Arsenal’s victory over Newcastle:

Five things we learned as Bukayo Saka sparks Arsenal win over struggling Newcastle

Arsenal vs Newcastle player ratings as Bukayo Saka gets Gunners back to winning ways

14:42 , Michael Jones

Arsenal dominated throughout and eventually saw off the infrequent threat of Newcastle United, who suffered defeat in their first game with new boss Eddie Howe actually pitchside.

Here’s how the players rated at the Emirates Stadium:

Arsenal vs Newcastle player ratings as Gunners get back to winning ways

Liverpool vs Southampton: Head-to-head

14:39 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won seven of their last eight Premier League games against Southampton, though they lost 1-0 at St Mary’s last season.

The Saints are winless in seven league matches at Anfield since winning there in September 2013 courtesy of a Dejan Lovren goal. They’ve drawn two and lost five during that run.

Southampton have lost four successive top-flight fixtures away to the Reds without scoring.

Liverpool vs Southampton: Jurgen Klopp tells Sadio Mane to ‘pay back with football’ if teams target him

14:36 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told forward Sadio Mane to “pay back with football” any opponents who target him on the pitch.

Klopp feels the Senegal international appears to have become the player some teams single out for specific treatment in an attempt to antagonise and knock him off his game.

Jurgen Klopp tells Sadio Mane to ‘pay back with football’ if teams target him

Liverpool vs Southampton

14:33 , Michael Jones

Reaction from the Emirates Stadium to come but the focus now moves to Anfield where Liverpool are preparing to host Southampton. Victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men can bring them within a point of league leaders Chelsea ahead of the Blues’ match with Manchester United tomorrow.

Here’s a reminder of the two teams:

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Lyanco, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, A, Armstrong, Broja, Adams

Arsenal beat Newcastle to move close to top four

14:30 , Michael Jones

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scored Arsenal’s goals in the second half as Mikel Arteta’s men took another step closer to the top four spots.

They are now level with West Ham and are only behind on goal difference.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Full-time: Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle

14:26 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: There goes the final whistle and Arsenal pick up another three points. They seem to have found a good rhythm under Mikel Arteta especially at home. It’s their fifth win in a row at the Emirates Stadium and they’re now just outside the top four on goal difference.

Newcastle continue to struggle. Another defeat and another game without scoring. They’re 13 games without a win in the Premier League and staring at the drop. They could be as far as eight points away from safety by the end of the weekend.

Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle

14:23 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Willock drives towards the Arsenal box before playing Murphy in on the right wing. He sends a decent ball into the six-yard box but Wilson is unable to get to it under pressure from White.

Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle

14:21 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Another four additional minutes to play. Martinelli is just getting checked out after taking an arm to the face from Lascelles’s challenge.

Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle

14:20 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Chance! Tomiyasu fires the ball up the pitch towards Martinelli. He brings the ball under control and drives into the box. Lascelles comes across and shoulders Martinelli off the ball before he can shoot. Tough defending and Martinelli’s feeling that one.

Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle

14:17 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Thomas Partey is taken off by Mikel Arteta and gets replaced with Mohamed Elneny.

Lacazette is played into the box but can’t find space to shoot. Lascelles drops to the goalline as Dubravka charges down the Arsenal forward and smothers the ball for Newcastle.

Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle

14:12 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Saint-Maximin drives the ball down the left wing before leaving it to Willock. He makes a nice turn on the edge of the box and hits a decent shot at goal but Ramsdale clings onto the ball at the near post.

Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle

14:10 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Newcastle haven’t offered much in this half. They’ve had to settle for long ranged efforts from Jonjo Shelvey that keep getting blocked by the Arsenal defenders.

Tavares swings an early cross into the Newcastle box and almost plays in Martinelli but the forward’s first touch is poor and the ball rolls to Dubravka.

Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle

14:07 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Aubameyang’s day is done as Mikel Arteta brings on Alexandre Lacazette for the last 15 minutes.

Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle

14:05 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Fabian Schar takes a shot from range and wins a corner after his effort is deflected out of play. Ryan Fraser delivers the set piece into the middle of the box but the ball gets headed out to Miguel Almiron. He gives it to Jonjo Shelvey whose ball back into the danger zone comes out to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and he boots it away.

Liverpool vs Southampton: Line-ups

14:03 , Michael Jones

After the conclusion of this match between Arsenal and Newcastle, we’ll be covering Liverpool’s match against Southampton. Here’s how the two teams line up:

Liverpool XI:

🔴 #LIVSOU TEAM NEWS 🔴



Our line-up for today’s meeting with the Saints! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 27, 2021

Southampton XI:

Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle

14:01 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron have been brought on by Eddie Howe. Matt Ritchie and Joelinton are the men to go off.

A threaded pass comes into the left side of the box for Aubameyang who looks to chip it over the goalkeeper but gets beaten to the ball by Dubravka who slides across the deck and nudges it away from the Arsenal captain.

GOAL! Arsenal 2 - 0 Newcastle (Martinelli, 66’)⚽️

13:56 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Is this his first touch?! No, but it’s Martinelli’s first involvement in the match. Arsenal work the ball up the right side of the pitch with Martinelli knocking in inside before running towards the box. The ball comes out to Tomiyasu who lifts the ball into the box as Martinelli makes his run. The ball comes over his shoulder and he guides the volley towards the far side of the goal with a side-footed finish past Dubravka.

Arsenal 1 - 0 Newcastle

13:56 , Michael Jones

65 mins: Bukayo Saka is replaced with Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal.

The Gunners swing the corner into the box and Tavares flicks it on. It almost drops for Partey but Newcastle clear their lines. Shelvey collects the loose ball and boots it up the pitch for Wilson to break into the box. He dribbles into the area and gets tackled by a back-tracking Tavares. Newcastle want a penalty but Stuart Attwell plays on.

Arsenal 1 - 0 Newcastle

13:53 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Aubameyang lifts a ball over Krafth to try and get in behind the Newcastle defence but the ball drops safely into the hands of Dubravka.

Saka’s gone down again, he’s going to have to come off. Odegaard shoots from range but has his effort blocked just inside the box. The ball comes back out to Partey who sets himself for another long ranged effort and wins a corner for the Gunners.

Arsenal 1 - 0 Newcastle

13:50 , Michael Jones

59 mins: The increase in tempo during Arsenal’s build-up play made that goal. They strug together 16 passes before Saka found the back of the net.

Saka’s gone down off the ball clutching his thigh. He may have pulled something with his run into the box. After a check up from the medics Saka will play on.

GOAL! Arsenal 1 - 0 Newcastle (Saka, 56’)⚽️

13:46 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Great goal from Arsenal! Saka moves over to the left side to provide an extra option for the Gunners. He and Emile Smith Rowe pass the ball around the Newcastle box before Smith Rowe plays it into Tavares. Saka runs in behind the Newcastle right-back and Tavares feeds him the ball. It’s a narrow angle to take on a shot but Saka does and curls his effort into the far side of the goal with a lovely finish.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

13:43 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Nearly! Arsenal have started the second half on the front foot. They win a free kick over on the left wing and Lokonga knocks it short to Saka. He curls a delicious cross into the six-yard box and Tomiyasu lunges at the ball. It just evades him but a slight touch from the Arsenal left-back and that was the opening goal.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

13:41 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Close! Beautiful footwork from Bukayo Saka who dribbles into the box from the right. He takes on Matt Ritchie and weaves around the Newcastle defender before hitting a low left-footed effort straight at Martin Dubravka.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

13:39 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Emil Krafth and Nuno Tavares get into a battle as the Arsenal left-back tries to get forward on the wing. Krafth does well initially to hold the Arsenal man at bay but then shoves him out of play and picks up a yellow card.

Arsenal win a corner that gets swung into the middle of the box. It drops and hits Ritchie who doesn’t really have a clue where the ball is. Luckily it bounces off the defender and Dubravka manages to scoop it up inside the six-yard box.

Second half: Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

13:37 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Back at the Emirates Stadium, Newcastle get the second half underway. There hasn’t been any personnel changes at the break. The Gunners win the ball early and work it down the right wing. Tomiyasu attempts to fly into the box from the right but he’s tackled by Schar and Newcastle win a free kick as the Arsenal right-back tries to win back the ball.

Later in the Premier League

13:33 , Michael Jones

There are three Premier League games kicking off at 3pm. We’ll be primarily focusing on Liverpool vs Southampton but will bring all the goal action from Selhurst Park and Carrow Road.

Here’s what is to come later:

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Southampton

Norwich vs Wolves

Recalled Dubravka steps up for Newcastle

13:30 , Michael Jones

Martin Dubravka was recalled to the Newcastle starting XI for the first time this season and he’s repaid Eddie Howe’s confidence who a couple of fine saves in the first half.

He’ll need to continue that good form if Newcastle are to keep a clean sheet today.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to The Independent’s free weekly sports newsletters

13:28 , Michael Jones

To sign up to our free sport newsletters for regular updates straight to your inbox.

Whether you would like a weekly rundown direct from our chief football writer Miguel Delaney or you want weekly sport digest from our sport editor Ben Burrows you can sign up by clicking here and scrolling to the sport section.

News | The Independent | Today's headlines and latest breaking news | The Independent

Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

13:26 , Michael Jones

What is Eddie Howe’s plan here for Newcastle? Survive for 60-75 minutes and try to steal one at the death?

Arsenal have had almost 80% possession and taken 12 shots though only two of those have been on target. Mikel Arteta will be telling his players to move the ball quicker, especially around to the Newcastle penalty area.

Newcastle need to get some time on the ball and try to take the attack to Arsenal. They’ve had as many shots on target as the Gunners despite playing the majority of the first half in their own final third.

Half-time: Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

13:21 , Michael Jones

45+4 mins: Nothing to separate the teams then at half-time. For most of the first half Newcastle seemed pretty comfortable and defensibly solid but Arsenal upped the tempo in the last 10 minutes and the cracks began to show. Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe drew saves out of Martin Dubravka but the best chance came to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who could only find the post from inside the six-yard box.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

13:18 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Jonjo Shelvey deals with an awkward ball into the box from Aubameyang but his headed clearance comes out to Lokonga. He fires one from range and boots the effort high and wide.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

13:17 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Four minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half. Arsenal have all the momentum. White plays Tomiyasu into the space on the right side and the right-back swings another decent cross into the box. Smith Rowe arrives to hit a shot on the half volley and connects cleanly but Krafth gets in front of the strike to keep it out.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

13:15 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Matt Ritchie picks up a yellow card by stopping Saka from running in behind. He knew what he was doing but that’s five yellow cards for Ritchie now and he’ll face a suspension.

Arsenal work the ball over to Smith Rowe who drives into the penalty area and is tackled by Krafth. Arsenal seem a bit more lively since Aubemayang hit the post.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

13:13 , Michael Jones

41 mins: How has that not gone in?! Brilliant work from Saka who drifts over to the left side of the Newcastle box and gets the ball. He drops his shoulder and runs to the byline before chipping it back to Smith Rowe. He sends a strong header towards goal but Dubravka dives to the left and keeps it out. The rebound comes to Aubameyang who - with an open goal in front of him - somehow pokes the ball onto the post and it bounces clear!

Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

13:09 , Michael Jones

38 mins: The break in play allows Eddie Howe the opportunity to give Joe Willock and Joelinton a few more instructions from the side of the pitch. Krafth is back on his feet and looks alright to play on.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

13:07 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Saint-Maximin has a nibble of Saka and brings down the Arsenal winger over to the right of Newcastle’s box. Saka and Smith Rowe stand over the dead ball and it’s Saka who swings the free kick into the middle. It’s a high cross that Dubravka comes out to claim. The goalkeeper punches the ball away and clatters Krafth in the process. The Newcastle defender hits the deck and the physios comes on to make sure he’s okay.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

13:04 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Things are starting to happen now. Shelvey has another shot from range but hits it straight at Ramsdale who gets in behind the low effort.

Arsenal then sweep up the pitch and give the ball to Tomiyasu who’s drifted in from the right. He shoots but pulls the effort wide of the near post.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

13:02 , Michael Jones

31 mins: Save! Ramsdale rescues Arsenal! The ball comes up to Callum Wilson who holds it up well before knocking the ball round the corner for Ryan Fraser. He flies down the right wing and whips a cross into the box. Thomas Partey gets to it first and clears the ball but it comes out to Jonjo Shelvey who drills one from range. The ball is sneaking just under the crossbar but Ramsdale stretches up and tips the ball onto the crossbar!

Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

13:00 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Arsenal deal with the Newcastle set piece without too much trouble and work the ball nicely out from the back. Newcastle attempt to press high but some fluid movement from the Gunners enables them to push into midfield. Tavares gets forward on the left side. He makes a run down the inside left channel, collects the ball and boots an effort wide of the far post!

Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

12:58 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Saka seems to get pulled back by Matt Ritchie but manages to squeeze the ball out to Odegaard. His first touch takes the ball towards Wilson who holds it up and wins Newcastle a free kick.

The ball is then sent up the pitch where Saint-Maximin gets his first chance to run at the Arsenal back line. He carries the into the let side of the penalty area, weaving around White before winning a corner as Tomiyasu blocks his attempted cross out behind.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

12:55 , Michael Jones

23 mins: It’s been a fairly low-key start to proceedings over the first 20 minutes or so. Arsenal have had most of possession and one of two half chances.

Both teams seem to be feeling each other out, waiting for someone to make a mistake.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Newcastle

12:52 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Save! Martin Dubravka keeps Newcastle on level terms with a good leaping save after Martin Odegaard curls the free kick over the wall. It’s at a nice height for Dubravka who manages to parry the ball wide of the left hand post!

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website