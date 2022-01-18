Brighton vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Christian Pulisic makes a pass in midfield (Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea travel to the south coast to take on Brighton in a tricky game for the European champions.

The Blues were beaten by Kevin De Bruyne’s strike at Man City last time out and will hope to bounce back quickly with the Club World Cup and the last 16 of the Champions League coming up.

Brighton meanwhile will hope to turn their dominance spells in possession into victories, having only taken a point last time out against Crystal Palace.

This game is being played tonight due to the European champions’ commitment to play in the Club World Cup, shifting from the original 8 February date, a move that Thomas Tuchel is struggling to come to terms with.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm GMT at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday 18 January.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, coverage starts at 7:30pm and subscribers can stream the game on the move on mobile devices.

Team news

Lewis Dunk is out (knee), while Adam Lallana, is a doubt with a knock picked up in the draw with Palace. Jeremy Sarmiento and Enock Mwepu also remain out. Yves Bissouma is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, meaning Jakub Moder will likely start.

Tariq Lamptey may return to the starting line-up, and Danny Welbeck will hope to have more joy against the Blues after landing a late equaliser at the Bridge.

Tuchel is without Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Trevor Chalobah and Andreas Christensen.

Edouard Mendy is at the Africa Cup of Nations, so Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue to deputise.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella; Gross, Lallana, Moder, Mac Allister; Trossard, Maupay

Chelsea: Kepa; Rudiger, T Silva, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Odds

Brighton: 4/1

Draw: 5/2

Chelsea: 8/11

Prediction

This looks to be a close encounter which will test the character of the Blues coming off defeat, with Brighton likely to hold their own in possession and in good form themselves, we’ll opt for a 1-1 draw.