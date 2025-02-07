Brighton vs Chelsea LIVE: FA Cup updates, latest team news, TV, prediction

Chelsea travel to Brighton on Saturday night for an all-Premier League showdown in the FA Cup fourth round. The Blues are aiming to win the trophy for the first time since 2018 after suffering three successive final losses between 2020 and 2022, but this is a tough tie to predict an outcome for.

Enzo Maresca's side comfortably beat League Two outfit Morecambe 5-0 in round three, though two-goal hero that afternoon Joao Felix is no longer with the club after joining AC Milan on transfer deadline day. Meanwhile, Brighton overcame Championship opposition in Norwich City away from home.

However, the Seagulls were thumped 7-0 by Nottingham Forest last time out and manager Fabian Hurzeler has already demanded an immediate reaction from his side ahead the double header against Chelsea with the two sides set to meet in the Premier League next week.

Maresca has addressed the media on Friday to preview the game. You can follow this blog for all the latest team news and build-up ahead of kick-off at the Amex Stadium on Saturday night.

Brighton vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT on Saturday, February 8, 2025

Welcome

11:32 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Brighton

Kick-off at the Amex Stadium is at 8pm GMT on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Stick with us for all the build-up, action and reaction.