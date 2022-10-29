Brighton vs Chelsea: Kick off time today, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Graham Potter this afternoon takes his new side to face off against his old team as Chelsea visit Brighton in the Premier League.

Less than two weeks since swapping the south coast for west London, Potter is back at his old stomping ground having yet to taste defeat as Blues boss.

It’s a different story for Brighton, though, who are yet to win under Roberto De Zerbi after five games, but have shown plenty of promise. A first, statement, win this weekend would do wonders.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brighton vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today, Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Amex Stadium will host the match.

Where to watch Brighton vs Chelsea

TV channel and live stream: The match will not be televised on UK TV.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Brighton vs Chelsea team news

Brighton will assess both Adam Lallana and Joel Veltman after the pair were forced off against Manchester City.

Chelsea have no fresh fitness concerns. Mateo Kovacic has shaken off a calf complaint and Kalidou Koulibaly could return next week.

Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N'Golo Kante are longer-term absentees.

Brighton vs Chelsea prediction

This game has thrown up its fair share of draws of late, but I’m backing Potter to get one over on his old team. Brighton are struggling to assert themselves in the same way they did under their ex-boss, while Chelsea - who aren’t exactly firing on all cylinders themselves - should be at an advantage to exploit Brighton’s profligacy.

Chelsea to win 1-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Brighton wins: 1

Draws: 5

Chelsea wins: 12