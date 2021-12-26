Brighton vs Brentford live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Brentford travel to face Brighton on Boxing Day for their first Premier League match in more than two weeks.

Recent Covid outbreaks have led to the Bees having matches postponed, but they are back in action looking to build on the 2-1 win in their last league match against Watford.

Since then, they have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup to a weakened Chelsea side, and so Thomas Frank’s full focus will be on the Premier League campaign.

Brighton sit 13th in the table after a terrible run of form that has seen them not win a Premier League match since September.

Graham Potter’s side have drawn eight out of 11 of those matches, but will be desperate to get back to winning ways ahead of a trip to Stamford Bridge in just three days.

Where to watch Brighton vs Brentford

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HD and Sky Showcase.

Build-up follows straight after the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match, ahead of kick-off at 8pm GMT.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go app.