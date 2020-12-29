Is Brighton vs Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Arsenal to the Amex Stadium in the Premier League this evening.
The Seagulls have endured a rather disappointing start to the season, having taken just 13 points from their opening 15 games, despite often producing promising performances. Graham Potter’s side now lie just two points clear of the relegation zone and twice squandered a lead against West Ham in a 2-2 draw last time out, which only served to epitomise the lack of cutting edge Brighton require to reap the rewards of their attacking displays.
They will harbour little fear in the face of Arsenal, though, having defeated the Gunners in their past two meetings, with Neal Maupay memorably scoring a dramatic late winner in June.
A resurgent Arsenal will at least have some of their confidence restored, though, after their fantastic victory over Chelsea on Boxing Day. Mikel Arteta will hope that first league win almost two months will spell an end to his side’s disastrous form this season, which has left them languishing in 15th in the table, just six points clear of the relegation zone. Scrutiny around the manager and his disruptive squad will not disappear quickly, though, and Arsenal cannot afford to slip up at the Amex again.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The game will begin at 6pm on Tuesday 29 December at the Amex Stadium.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.
New subscribers will be able to watch all the matches for free due to Amazon’s 30-day trial, which can be cancelled at any time. After the trial ends, a subscription will cost £7.99 per month or £79 per year.
Matches can be streamed online and on TV via the Prime Video app, Fire TV, games consoles, BT TV, Apple TV, Virgin’s V6 TV Box, Chromecast, TalkTalkTV and online.
To watch all these fixtures for free, sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial by clicking here, which can be cancelled any time.
What is the team news?
Tariq Lamptey is a doubt with a hamstring injury while Adam Lallana is also expected to miss out due to a groin problem.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could return to Arsenal’s starting line-up after making the bench against Chelsea, having recovered from a calf injury. Gabriel Magalhaes has been ruled out after a close contact tested positive for Covid-19 and David Luiz and Willian both missed the victory against Chelsea after displaying symptoms of illness, despite testing negative.
Predicted line-ups
Brighton: Sanchez; Webster, Dunk, Burn; Veltman, Bissouma, Propper, March; Maupay, Trossard; Welbeck
Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Mari, Tierney; Xhaka, Ceballos; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang; Lacazette
What are the odds?
Brighton - 21/10
Draw - 23/10
Arsenal - 13/10