Brighton vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Arsenal will hope to build on their brilliant victory over Chelsea when they visit Brighton in the Premier League this evening.
The Gunners finally secured their first league win in almost two months with a cathartic 3-1 win against the Blues on Boxing Day, with their youngsters - namely Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe - inspiring a change in fortunes. However, Mikel Arteta’s side still remain 15th in the table after their disastrous campaign thus far, just six points clear of the relegation zone, and the manager’s position is still under threat, with Arteta recently apologising to supporters for the “suffering” they’ve experienced.
Meanwhile, Brighton are in danger of falling into a relegation battle, having taken just 13 points from their opening 15 games. Graham Potter’s side are just two points clear of the relegation zone and twice squandered a lead against West Ham in a 2-2 draw last time out.
They will harbour little fear in the face of Arsenal, though, having defeated the Gunners in their past two meetings, with Neal Maupay memorably scoring a dramatic late winner in June.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The game will begin at 6pm on Tuesday 29 December at the Amex Stadium.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.
New subscribers will be able to watch all the matches for free due to Amazon’s 30-day trial, which can be cancelled at any time. After the trial ends, a subscription will cost £7.99 per month or £79 per year.
Matches can be streamed online and on TV via the Prime Video app, Fire TV, games consoles, BT TV, Apple TV, Virgin’s V6 TV Box, Chromecast, TalkTalkTV and online.
To watch all these fixtures for free, sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial by clicking here, which can be cancelled any time.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.
What is the team news?
Tariq Lamptey is a doubt with a hamstring injury while Adam Lallana is also expected to miss out due to a groin problem.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could return to Arsenal’s starting line-up after making the bench against Chelsea, having recovered from a calf injury. Gabriel Magalhaes has been ruled out after a close contact tested positive for Covid-19 and David Luiz and Willian both missed the victory against Chelsea after displaying symptoms of illness, despite testing negative.
Predicted line-ups
Brighton: Sanchez; Webster, Dunk, Burn; Veltman, Bissouma, Propper, March; Maupay, Trossard; Welbeck
Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Mari, Tierney; Xhaka, Ceballos; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang; Lacazette
What are the odds?
Brighton - 21/10
Draw - 23/10
Arsenal - 13/10