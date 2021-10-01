Brighton vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal travel to Brighton on Saturday looking to follow up their impressive win against Tottenham.

The Gunners can enjoy local bragging after they beat Spurs 3-1 last weekend but that result can only go down as a turning point under Mikel Arteta if they build on it.

That will not be an easy task against a Brighton side who are only one point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool following a strong start to the season under Graham Potter.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brighton vs Arsenal is scheduled for an 5:30pm BST kick-off at the Amex Stadium.

Where to watch Brighton vs Arsenal

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage starting at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via Sky Go

Brighton vs Arsenal team news

Arsenal have been dealt a blow after Granit Xhaka was ruled out for three months with the knee injury he sustained against Tottenham.

The midfielder limped off during Sunday’s 3-1 win at Emirates Stadium and Arsenal have confirmed he “suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament”.

Xhaka does not require surgery but is set to be sidelined until 2022.

Brighton vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal were so impressive against Tottenham but Brighton have looked very good this season and this one could be tight. Consistency remains key for the Gunners and if they can back up that Spurs display then this could be a really entertaining game.

Brighton 2-2 Arsenal

Premier League head to head (h2h) history and results

Brighton wins: 3

Draws: 2

Arsenal wins: 3

