Brighton vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal travel to Brighton on Saturday with Mikel Arteta’s side aiming to keep pace in the title race.

The Gunners are challenging for their first Premier League trophy in 20 years, having narrowly missed out last season, and are embroiled in a fierce three-way battle with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arsenal recorded a routine 2-0 victory over Luton on Wednesday night to make back to the top of the table before the Reds beat Sheffield United 24 hours later.

Meanwhile, Brighton are ninth and are in contention for a Europa Conference League spot. Despite a stale goalless draw at Brentford in midweek, Roberto De Zerbi’s men look poised for a third consecutive top-half finish.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz both found the net as Arsenal beat the Seagulls at the Emirates in December.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brighton vs Arsenal is scheduled for 5.30pm BST kick-off on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The match will take place at the Amex Stadium.

Where to watch Brighton vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 5pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10:30pm.

Brighton vs Arsenal team news

Bukayo Saka should return for the Gunners. The 22-year-old was unavailable against Luton after picking up a knock in last week’s stalemate with Manchester City. Declan Rice and Gabriel Maritnelli are expected to return, too.

Jurrien Timber is nearing a return but is still not fit enough to feature.

Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, Adam Webste, Billy Gilmour, Jack Hinshelwood, Solly March, and James Milner are sidelined for the hosts. Ansu Fati and Valentin Barco are available.

Brighton vs Arsenal prediction

Brighton are unbeaten in 12 home fixtures but Arsenal should be able to outstrength them and keep speed in the title race

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal are hoping to complete just their second ever Premier League double over Brighton. The Seagulls have been more successful in recent fixtures, winning three of the last five meetings in all competitions.

Brighton wins: 8

Arsenal wins: 16

Draws: 5

Brighton vs Arsenal match odds

Brighton to win: 17/4

Arsenal to win: 8/13

Draw: 16/5

Odds via Bet365 (subject to change).