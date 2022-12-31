Is Martin Odegaard the best player in the Premier League?

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League - AP Photo/Alastair Grant

By Sam Dean, at the Amex Stadium

Is there a better player in the Premier League, at this moment of the season, than Martin Odegaard? The Arsenal captain’s international team-mate, a certain Erling Haaland, might have something to say in response to that question. But it is an increasingly fair one to ask, and the evidence in favour of Odegaard is becoming more and more compelling with each passing game.

At the most basic level, Odegaard is currently the best player in the team that is currently the best in the league. The gap between Arsenal and Manchester City now stands at a remarkable seven points, after yet another Odegaard masterclass laid the foundation for yet another victory for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Seven points. It is almost too much to be true for Arsenal’s supporters, who did not know where to turn as delight swept through their ranks on the south coast. City’s draw with Everton earlier in the day had presented the opportunity to Arsenal, and Odegaard ensured that they grasped it with confidence and conviction.

In his last 13 league appearances, Odegaard has been involved in 12 goals. Here he struck his seventh goal of the campaign, a vicious effort that bounced into the top corner of Brighton’s net to put Arsenal two goals ahead. He then registered his fifth assist with a glorious, swirling, defence-destroying pass into the path of Gabriel Martinelli.

Martin Odegaard is a player at the height of his creative and match-winning powers - Tony O'Brien/Reuters

Inventive and aggressive, Odegaard is playing with a class that few players can match. The 24-year-old is growing with each outing, seeing the passes that others cannot and producing the moments of quality that define games. At one point in the first half, he extracted four Brighton players from the match with a single piece of outrageous skill.

One of the reasons for Odegaard’s popularity at Arsenal, and indeed one of the reasons for Arteta giving him the captaincy, is his level-headedness. This is a young man who has lived his entire adult life in the spotlight, and he knows how to deal with situations of such heady excitement. “I am happy to help the team with goals and assists,” he said afterwards, instantly switching into PR mode.

In fairness, it is not Odegaard’s responsibility to luxuriate in his own performances. That is the task of the Arsenal supporters, who saw all of their forwards score at the Amex. Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Martinelli all found the net on Boxing Day, and they all did so again here.

Saka's early goal set up the victory that sent the north Londoners seven points clear at the top of the table - Vince Mignott /Shutterstock

This is not to say that everything went Arsenal’s way. Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton are a complicated opponent, capable of rattling any team, and Arsenal had to survive extended spells of difficulty. The visitors conceded twice in the second half and were grateful for a marginal offside call that denied Kaoru Mitoma another goal towards the end.

Throughout the game, Mitoma was the biggest threat for Brighton. On another day, perhaps against another opponent, the night would have belonged to him. But not even the sparkling winger could outshine Odegaard, the playmaker who painted wondrous pictures with his golden boots.

“He is doing what we want him to do, which is to decide football matches, work really hard and deliver to the team what it needs in each moment of every game,” said Arteta of Odegaard.

For De Zerbi, the greatest frustration was his side’s inability to remain calm in the opening moments of both halves. Saka scored after just two minutes, converting coolly after Martinelli’s shot had spun into his path. Later, just a few seconds after the break, Nketiah prodded home Arsenal’s third.

Even at that stage, with Arsenal leading by three goals and seemingly cruising towards another three points, Arteta was not satisfied. At one point he saw something he did not like, somewhere in his team, and he screamed towards the dugout in rage.

No amount of control in the game will make the Spaniard overlook the little details, and he knew the evening was not over. He was right, too. Mitoma converted a tidy pass from Pascal Gross to re-energise the home crowd, before Brighton teenager Evan Ferguson capitalised on an error by William Saliba.

In between those two Brighton goals, though, came Odegaard’s latest masterpiece. A first-time pass, punched between the Brighton defenders and into the space where Martinelli was waiting. In a straight race between the Brazilian and Tariq Lamptey, one of the fastest players in the division, the Arsenal forward surged clear.

It was a goal that summarised why Arsenal are at the top of the league table. This is a team of enormous technical skill, but they also have raw physicality on their side. In midfield, Thomas Partey produced a crunching tackle that led to the first goal. Next to him, Granit Xhaka darted around with energy and maturity.

Whether all this will be enough to hold off City will, of course, be another matter. Even now, with such a big gap between the teams, the feeling is that City will come back strong. But Arsenal, and Odegaard, can do no more to prove they are deserving of their position at the summit of the English game.

As it happened

07:53 PM

So many reasons to be happy if you're an Arsenal fan

07:50 PM

Martin Odegaard speaks...

On whether Man City's draw against Everton gave them an extra boost before kick-off...

"We focus on ourselves, don't focus on the other teams - we came here to get three points and got it."

On letting Brighton back into the match in the second half...

"We need to control the game a bit better. We let them in the game twice - they are difficult to pay against."

On his man-of-the-match-winning performance...

"Another important goal - happy to help the team with goals and assists so very happy."

On his great pass for Martinelli's goal...

"I saw a lot of space in behind. Our wingers are quick so just hit it into space. It was a great goal from Martinelli."

07:46 PM

Bukayo Saka speaks...

On how a seven-point gap sounds...

"It sounds amazing of course. If you told us at the start of the season [we'd have seven-point gap at the top in the new year] we'd bite your hand off, so we're very happy."

On the fast start...

"[There was a] big emphasis [on getting a fast start]. We know how hard it is here, especially with the weather."

On the seven-point gap and the chance to win the title...

"It's a great opportunity, it's a great place we've put ourselves in. But we need to focus on next game, Newcastle are playing well and that's our only focus."

07:34 PM

To state the obvious...

...it's looking very good for Arsenal at the moment.

07:27 PM

FT: Brighton 2 Arsenal 4

Arsenal are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League after just their second win at the Amex since Brighton were promoted in 2017.

The goals came at the right time, and they always looked dangerous whenever they got into the final third in the first hour.

It looked like being a stroll after Eddie Nketiah made it 3-0, but Brighton attacked the real intensity when others would chucked the towel in.

Mitoma and Ferguson scored, and Mitoma almost made it 3-4 with a goal ruled out for a narrow offside.

Ultimately, Martinelli's strike - set up by a sumptuous Odegaard pass - was the crucial one.

07:24 PM

95 minutes: Brighton 2 Arsenal 4

Brighton working the ball well around the Arsenal box again, and Gabriel had a chunk of Sarmiento's shirt in the box, but the Brighton player stayed on his feet. Ferguson with a snap shot at the edge of the box but Ramsdale saves.

07:23 PM

93 minutes: Brighton 2 Arsenal 4

Brighton still streaming forward, but Tierney defends well. Arsenal have been given a bit of a going over in the wide areas. I wonder if Arteta would have changed both of his full-backs if given his time again.

07:21 PM

There will be SIX minutes of added time

Brighton have another corner after more strong running from Mitoma.

Dunk meets it at the back post, but it was always rising.

07:20 PM

NO GOAL! Mitoma ruled offside after Var check

He was coming back from an offside position. Arsenal breathe again.

Brighton, probably, denied the chance of a famous comeback.

07:19 PM

GOOOOAAAALL! Mitoma scores another

Brighton are within one! Mitoma picks up the second from a throw in, and his deflected strike across Ramsdale finds the bottom corner.

Arsenal in for a very nervy finish now.

07:18 PM

89 minutes: Brighton 2 Arsenal 4

Saka clips Mitoma over near the left touchline which gives Brighton a chance to load the penalty area. Brighton fans were baying for a second yellow but nothing doing.

07:17 PM

88 minutes: Brighton 2 Arsenal 4

Arteta is making another change which tells you about the state of the game: Odegaard, outstanding again, replaced by Rob Holding. Arsenal looking to shut up shop now.

07:15 PM

86 minutes: Brighton 2 Arsenal 4

Xhaka back defending in his own box again, but this time his defensive header skews over the bar. Ramsdale has looked shaky under a few high balls tonight, but he did really well to claim that one.

07:14 PM

84 minutes: Brighton 2 Arsenal 4

Xhaka takes responsibility to defend well in his penalty area, before Saka feels aggrieved that he was not awarded a free-kick on halfway when he was being pulled back. It is all Brighton at the moment, playing with real intensity.

07:12 PM

82 minutes: Brighton 2 Arsenal 4

Balls are flying across the Arsenal box with Sarmiento looking lively, but the Brighton winger then gets booked for diving, going over a Tierney leg that was not there. Arsenal looking a little edgy there, Ramsdale palmed out into danger.

Elneny wins them a free-kick on halfway, Brighton penalised for a high boot.

07:10 PM

80 minutes: Brighton 2 Arsenal 4

Arsenal have not quite had the control of some of their victories this season: this has been a slug fest and Brighton have kept punching.

They should be able to get across the line from here, but Arteta is still anxious on the touchline.

07:08 PM

GOOOAAAAALLL! Ferguson scores for Brighton

The 18-year-old has scored on his Premier League debut. It was a bread and butter ball forward, but Saliba completely misjudged it completely and the youngster squeezed the ball under Ramsdale who dived over it. A very sloppy goal for Arsenal to concede.

Brighton's Irish striker Evan Ferguson (R) scores their second goal past Arsenal's English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdal - AFP

07:06 PM

76 minutes: Brighton 1 Arsenal 4

Brighton have not stopped playing to their credit. De Zerbi is making another change: Enciso comes on for March.

07:04 PM

74 minutes: Brighton 1 Arsenal 4

Arsenal making another change: Elneny comes on for Partey, who has avoided a second yellow so will be available to face Newcastle on Tuesday night.

Arsenal have had to endure spells of Brighton pressure tonight, but whenever they come forward they look like cutting their opponents to ribbons.

07:02 PM

GOOOOOAAALL! Martinelli kills the game off

Seconds earlier, Sarmiento had squeezed a ball across the Arsenal six-yard box but Partey collected.

Arsenal worked the ball to Odegaard who proceeded to play one of the passes of the season, whipping one around the corner blind for the run of Martinelli.

The Brazilian had Saka in support but went all the way and poked the shot beyond Sanchez.

Arsenal's Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Martinelli (L) scores their fourth goal past Brighton's Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez - AFP

07:00 PM

71 minutes: Brighton 1 Arsenal 3

Mitoma is another superb Brighton signing. He makes another run in behind the Arsenal defence, but it skips through to Ramsdale.

06:59 PM

69 minutes: Brighton 1 Arsenal 3

Saka goes down looking for a free-kick around the edge of the Brighton box but Taylor tells him to get up. Odegaard with a misplaced pass, but Arsenal soon re-eastablish some welcome possession.

Brighton do a good job of harrying Partey into an aimless pass down the line.

06:56 PM

67 minutes: Brighton 1 Arsenal 3

Remember, Arsenal have Partey and Gabriel both on yellow cards which feels like the tripwire in this game.

Brighton are repeatedly feeding Mitoma down their left. Estupinan gets a cross in, but Arsenal get a head to it.

The home crowd are up, Arsenal need to manage these next five minutes or so.

06:55 PM

GOOOOAAALL! Brighton have their goal through Mitoma

Mitoma and Gross played a nice one-two around the edge of the box, and the winger tucked it away into the bottom corner.

There was a Var check for offside, it was tight between Mitoma and Gabriel, but the goal stands.

Game on?

06:53 PM

63 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 3

A brief pause in play because there are two balls on the pitch.

It looked like being a bounce-ball, but Xhaka played it and dinked ball over the top for Nketiah to chase against Dunk. The Arsenal striker may have received a shove in the back for the defender, but nothing doing.

06:50 PM

60 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 3

Brighton making a change: Ferguson and Sarmiento are on as a double sub for Trossard and Lallana.

Arsenal have changed both full-backs: White and Zinchenko off for Tomiyasu and Tierney.

06:49 PM

58 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 3

Arsenal very close to a fourth goal from the free-kick that followed March's foul. Gabriel caught it clean with a side-foot volley but it was straight at Sanchez, before Saliba fired the rebound wide.

Mitoma still positive for Brighton, winning them two successive corners at the other end. Ramsdale needed two bites of the cherry to gather the second, but he manages it.

Brilliant from Odegaard to get Arsenal moving again, such nimble feet in a tight space.

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates scoring his sides second goal with Ben White of Arsenal during the English Premier League soccer match - SHUTTERSTOCK

06:46 PM

56 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 3

Arsenal had runners steaming forward on the break again, but Nketiah very sensibly puts his foot on the ball and buys a foul on halfway. Arsenal take it short and settle into a good period of keep ball. Nketiah involved again, who is delivering another solid display.

Solly March shows his frustration and catches Zinchenko late, an inevitable yellow card.

06:43 PM

53 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 3

Nice interplay from Brighton to release Trossard in behind, but Ramsdale saved his shot from an acute angle. The flag went up for offside in any case. Arteta must be thinking about hooking Partey or Garbiel, the two players on bookings.

Arsenal now have another yellow, after Saka trips Estupinan.

06:41 PM

51 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 3

Mitoma with a low cross that Arsenal made something of a meal of, but Xhaka did well to block the follow up effort. Then the ball comes back to Mitoma, who gets an outside of the foot cross all wrong and Arsenal have a goal kick.

06:39 PM

GOOOOAAALL! Nketiah scores again

That is surely game over. Arsenal flowed on the counter-attack again, with Partey fizzing an early pass out to Martinelli. This time, he drives on the outside of Lamptey and blasts a shot with his left foot. Sanchez was equal to it, but Nketiah sniffed out the rebound from two yards with classic poacher's finish.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their third goal - REUTERS

06:37 PM

47 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

Arsenal with some good pressing to gain territory at the start of the second half.

Xhaka with a loose pass which gives Brighton the chance to come forward, but Trossard's cross was poor and Partey clears.

06:35 PM

We're back under way

Brighton get us going. Will they make this a spicy second half?

06:34 PM

The players are on their way back out

Objective No 1 for Arsenal must be Gabriel and Partey avoiding a second yellow. Will Arteta consider Tomiyasu or Elneny at some stage of the second half?

06:30 PM

Sam Dean on the man pulling the strings for Arsenal

Is Martin Odegaard the best player in the Premier League right now? It's a bold question, yes. But it's an increasingly legitimate one. His international team-mate Erling Haaland might argue with the suggestion but no one can match Odegaard's invention and vision at the moment. He was sensational against West Ham on Boxing Day and some of his touches tonight - including that nutmegged pass - have been beyond belief.

06:26 PM

Odegaard's basketball celebration

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League - AP

06:20 PM

HT: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

So far, so good for Arsenal. It's not been the constant dominance we have seen in some of their games, but they have regularly cut through Brighton and as things stand are going seven points clear.

Brighton have kept the ball well for spells and got down the sides a couple of times, but have lacked cutting edge. Would Odegaard have had the same influence with Caceido on the pitch?

Arsenal need to be wary of yellows for Gabriel and Partey.

06:18 PM

47 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

Another Arsenal card, this time for Thomas Partey who catches Lallana.

Those bookings for Partey and Garbiel perhaps add a layer of jeopardy into the second half for Arsenal.

06:17 PM

45 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

Billy Gilmour sweeps through Partey with a late challenge close to the touchline and collects a yellow card.

There will be three minutes of added time.

Gabriel has been shown a yellow card, we believe for time wasting.

06:15 PM

44 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

Arsenal resolute in their defensive shape again, Brighton struggling to pull them apart. Mikel Arteta will want his team to team to mange them game from here.

March's cross towards Mitoma is too heavy, and White eases him out.

06:13 PM

42 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 2

Saka loses his boot in a challenge, and the stoppage gives Arsenal a chance to steady themselves.

Brighton will keep passing and probing, but the home team need a bit more punch.

06:11 PM

GOOOOAAALL! Odegaard's strike bounces in

Brighton have played some nice stuff since going behind, but Arsenal have always carried a threat.

Saka's delivery was excellent, Brighton just about got their head to the corner. But it ran for Odegaard to shoot from 14 yards out or so, and his strike bounced into the turf and over the Brighton defenders.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard scores their second goal - REUTERS

06:10 PM

39 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Lovely move from Arsenal, and it started with Ramsdale threading a pass into Nektiah. Odegaard found White on the overlap and his cross nicks behind for a corner.

06:08 PM

37 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Brighton keeping the ball well again, but Arsenal's defensive shape is keeping them at bay. Just the three shots on goal from Brighton, two on target.

Sloppy from Arsenal, with Xhaka and Zinchenko messing up a throw in.

Ramsdale is stretching his hamstring out, might be one to keep an eye on.

06:06 PM

35 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

The flag goes up against Trossard from a long punt forward.

Just watching the Arsenal goal back, and it was Lamptey caught on the ball by Partey as he tried to dribble out of his own half. Arsenal scored from the resulting transition.

06:03 PM

33 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Brighton try another ball over the top but it skips through to Ramsdale. Nkeitah wanted a foul on halfway against Gilmour but the referee was having none of it.

The home side enjoy another spell of possession across their backline, it has not been easy for Arsenal to work the ball out from the back.

Estupinan with a surge down the left but Ben White meets him with a meaty challenge that deflects out for a Brighton throw.

06:01 PM

30 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Lewis Dunk goes down very easily in a duel with Nketiah on the halfway line, but he gets the foul he was looking for.

Arsenal threatening again through Saka, but Brighton produced an excellent block just as Martinelli pulled the trigger from the ball back.

05:59 PM

28 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Gabriel penalised for nibbling for the ball just over the halfway line, after Nketiah forced Dunk to kick long.

Arsenal move the ball well through midfield with Odegaard and Nketiah involved, but Lamptey stuck to his task and defended well against Martinelli. He gets an ovation from the crowd. Arsenal's movement could have been sharper, there.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Tariq Lampte - REUTERS

05:57 PM

25 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Back come Brighton again. March causing problems down the right, in behind Zinchenko, and Ben White rather scuffed the clearance of March's low cross.

The ball came to Trossard just outside the box, and Ramsdale tipped his snap shot over. Saliba heads the corner clear, and Brighton are forced back to keep the ball.

05:55 PM

23 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal look menacing every time they get into the final third, and they have a corner after Partey found Saka in space down the right.

Excellent delivery from Saka, and Sanchez had a couple of wafts at it, and the ball dropped for Partey on the penalty shot, whose effort deflected over the bar.

Sanchez does well to get a hand to the next corner, with Nkletiah lurking.

05:53 PM

21 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

That was Arsenal's best passage of play for a while, and it was very nearly the one-two of the season involving Martinelli and Odegaard. It was a delightful flick from the playmaker to find Martinelli in the tightest of spots in the box, he nicked the ball beyond Sanchez but Nketiah could not quite get there first. Brilliant drag back and nutmeg from Odegaard to find him.

Arsenal's Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard passes the ball during the English Premier League football match - AFP

05:51 PM

19 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

I think we have seen enough of Brighton so far to know that Arsenal will need a second goal tonight.

Here they come through Saka after Ben White did well to find him. Saka's cross was cleared, and Mitoma collected it.

It goes to show how fast the Brighton winger is that he streaked clear of Saka from his own half, but his final pass was all wrong.

05:49 PM

17 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

More reasons to be cheerful for Brighton as Lamptey surges down the right beyond Zinchenko and the ball fell to Trossard in the box. He completely scuffed his effort but Ramsdale still needed to tip it around the post.

Nketiah slices at the near post behind for another corner. Ramsdale punched fresh air on the next delivery, caught under the flight, but Gabriel was well-placed top clear.

05:46 PM

15 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Sometimes an extremely early goal like the one Saka scored tonight can slightly warp the rest of the game. Already, Brighton are seeing most of the ball and Arsenal look prepared to play on the break.

Ramsdale picks out Nketiah with a good ball forward but the striker is penalised for handball.

05:44 PM

13 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

The threat now to Brighton is the speed of Arsenal's front three, springing into space when one of their passing sequences breaks down. Odegaard looks at it again in the early minutes, just like he was at West Ham.

Then Saliba makes a bit of a meal of a chipped pass down the channel, and March sees a shot blocked from the edge of the box. A commendable response from Brighton who are playing their way into this,

05:42 PM

11 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal have had five shots on goal to Brighton's zero so far, but De Zerbi's side are starting to put their foot on the ball at least. Colwill and Dunk exchanges pass inside the Arsenal half.

They try to ping a diagonal to the dangerous Mitoma but he cannot quite bring it down. This is a decent spell of control from Brighton though, exactly what they needed after a chaotic opening.

05:40 PM

9 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Nketiah with half a chance but he was off balance and his shot sailed over the bar. Brighton gain some territory with a long ball over the top towards Trossard, but Saliba mops up and puts the ball out for a throw.

The home team then establish some possession, with Arsenal dropping into a shape behind the ball.

Arsenal's English striker Eddie Nketiah (C) has an unsuccessful shot during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal - AFP

05:37 PM

7 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Both teams are trying to press each other high, which gives you the impression there will be more chances in this game.

Brighton back themselves to play out from their own half, and come forward through Mitoma but Arsenal snuff him out.

Then Partey brings it forward and finds Odegaard in acres between the lines. He spreads play to Martinelli who sees a shot blocked.

05:35 PM

4 minutes: Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Brighton looking very open here, and Arsenal are cutting them open.

Martinelli slipped as pass into the box where Zinchenko was able to turn on the ball, but Sanchez did well to smother his shot.

Brighton deal with the corner but this has been a rampant start by the visitors.

05:34 PM

GOOOOAAAALLL! Saka gives Arsenal the lead with 60 seconds on the clock

What a start for Arsenal with all eyes on them. Odegaard with a driving run into the box and his pass was cut out, but Arsenal quickly regained the ball and started another attack.

The ball was spread to Martinelli, whose shots/cross took a kind deflection and fell for Bukayo Saka at the back post, who took a lovely, cushioned touch and passed it into the net.

WHAT A START FOR ARSENAL! ⚡



05:31 PM

KICK OFF!

We wait for a while as fourth official Jarred Gillett gets himself ready. Arsenal get us going and kick long from Ramsdale.

05:30 PM

A minute's applause for Pele at the Amex

Arsenal have a couple of Brazilians in their team today: Gabriel at the back, and Gabriel Martinelli.

05:27 PM

The players are on their way out

Brighton will look to press Arsenal high and get the ball as deep as their own penalty area. It could make this a really attractive watch. I get the sense there is a lot of respect between both teams, so it could take a while to open up.

05:25 PM

De Zerbi casts his eye over the warm up

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi before the match - REUTERS

05:19 PM

Sam Dean writes from the Amex:

With Manchester City and Newcastle United both dropping points today, this has become an even bigger occasion for Arsenal. Their problem? Brighton have become their bogey team in recent years: Arsenal have won only two of their last 10 matches against Brighton in all competitions.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal warms up before the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Arsenal - SHUTTERSTOCK

This is, of course, a more resilient and organised Arsenal than we have seen in previous seasons. They have kept six clean sheets in their eight away league games this season, which is more than any other side in the league. This is likely to be a tight game, and another clean sheet will surely make all the difference.

05:18 PM

Paul Merson speaking on Sky about Eddie Nketiah

Over three or four games, I expect him to do well like he did the other net getting his goal (against West Ham). When you're asking someone to do it over 10 or 12 games it's a different ball game. In the last few years people have had a go at Arsenal and left space. Now Arsenal have earned the respect where teams go 'bang, 10 men behind the ball'. But the one thing you ask for as a youngster is to come into a strong team.

05:14 PM

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's settled unit

When you look at teams who have consistency in results, they have a lot consistency in line ups. They have a lot of players building up that understanding and cohesion.

05:09 PM

De Zerbi's pre-match thoughts

We hope to play a great game. We respect them a lot. I think we are able to play well, a good game. [On how Brighton can hurt Arsenal] The ability of my players and the quality of play. We have to be focussed on the defensive phase but also find the right moment to attack to score.

05:06 PM

Big news for Arsenal: Man City have drawn with Everton

The 1-1 draw at the Etihad - where City chased a winner in 11 minutes of injury time - means Arsenal have the chance to move seven points clear at the top of the table. What an opportunity. No less significant perhaps, is that Newcastle also drew at home to Leeds.

That gives Arsenal some breathing space, but also brings its own pressure.

You can follow reaction from the City game here.

04:54 PM

Arsenal will wear their black away strip today

Oleksandr Zinchenko's shirt hangs in the Arsenal changing room before the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC - GETTY IMAGES/Stuart MacFarlane

04:45 PM

William Saliba speaking to Sky

We already played them at the Emirates in the [Carabao] Cup, we saw they’re a good team, not scared to play, but today we want to win. [We need a] good press, manage the game & score!

04:42 PM

The team news analysed

Roberto De Zerbi has shifted Brighton a 4-2-3-1 that sometimes looks like a 4-2-4. Lamptey and Estupinan are two very offensive full-backs; Martinelli against Lamptey could be a heck of a battle between two livewires.

It looks like Gross has moved from right-back, where he has been used this season, into midfield alongside Billy Gimour. Adam Lallana ahead of them, with March and the very dangerous Mitoma on the left.

Arsenal's team looks very strong, in their usual system. Zinchenko's build-up quality could be key to bypassing Brighton's pressing.

04:32 PM

Arsenal team and subs: Zinchenko starts at left-back

The loss of Gabriel Jesus is a big one, but apart from centre-forward that is Arsenal's strongest team.

Starting XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Tierney, Holding, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Alencar, Turner

⚡️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️



🤩 Zinchenko returns

💪 Xhaka in midfield

📞 Eddie leads the line



✊ Ready to go for the final time this year pic.twitter.com/gYv05vxZrw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 31, 2022

04:32 PM

Brighton team and subs: Lamptey comes in for Veltman

It does look a very thin Brighton bench with Webster, Welbeck, Caceido and Mac Allister absent.

Starting XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Gilmour, Gross, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Trossard

Subs: Sarmiento, Enciso, Steele, Ferguson, van Hecke, Veltman, Turns, Moran, Hinshelwood.

04:23 PM

Takehiro Tomiyasu is with the Arsenal squad

The defender has been nursing muscular problems for a while, and was absent against West Ham on Boxing Day.

Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal before the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal - GETTY IMAGES/Stuart MacFarlane

03:45 PM

Brighton not a happy hunting ground for Arsenal

Arsenal's January fixtures against Newcastle United, Tottenham and Manchester United will attract plenty of headlines but recent history suggests tonight's trip to Brighton will be no less tricky.

Arsenal have won just one of their five Premier League matches at the Amex, and have also lost twice at the Emirates against Brighton since they were promoted in 2017. Brighton have delivered some impressive performances under Roberto De Zerbi - going 3-0 up against Southampton on Boxing Day - but are missing some key players. Central defender Adam Webster and stiker Danny Welbeck are injured, key midfielder Moises Caicedo is suspended while Alexis Mac Allister is yet to return from winning the World Cup with Argentina.

So it could be a good time for Arsenal to play a recent bogey side, and the league leaders have come out of the World Cup break in decent health. Yes, they lost Garbiel Jesus to a significant injury, but Ben White, William Saliba, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were all back in the starting XI for the win over West Ham. Arsenal produced another dominant performance in that game and moved through the gears in the second half, when Eddie Nketiah scored a stylish finish to seal victory. That moment could prove pivotal over the coming weeks as he deputises for Jesus, though Arsenal are looking to bolster their attacking options in the transfer market.

Arsenal are on 40 points after 15 matches, a startling total with four to play before the halfway mark. If Arsenal could collect eight to 10 more points over these next four matches, it would surely make a top four finish a formality and provide an incredible platform to push Manchester City all the way. A few defeats in this tricky run though, and things can change quickly.

Full team news on the way shortly.