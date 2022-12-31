Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Eddie Nketiah nets again

Arsenal hope to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table as they travel to Brighton for the first of a few tricky upcoming fixtures for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s men will need to win to keep themselves at least five points clear of the reigning champions, Manchester City.

Last time out Arsenal fought back from shipping to the first goal against West Ham to cruise to a 3-1 victory and maintain their four-game winning run. Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah all scored and will be hungry to add more to their personal tallies this evening.

Brighton will prove to be a stern test tonight though. Roberto De Zerbi’s men resumed their Premier League campaign with a comfortable 3-1 win over Southampton on Boxing Day and have thoughts of finishing in the European spots next year. The Seagulls come into the match seventh in the league but will keep up the pace with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United if they defeat the Gunners.

Follow all the action as Brighton host Arsenal in the Premier League:

Brighton vs Arsenal

Roberto De Zerbi’s men are looking to record back-to-back wins after victory over Southampton

Arsenal are guaranteed to start 2023 top of the table but will want to maintain their lead over rivals

39’ GOAL! - Odegaard adds a second from a corner (BHA 0-2 ARS)

27’ SAVE! - Ramsdale tips Trossard’s long range effort over the bar (BHA 0-1 ARS)

15’ CHANCE! - Trossard’s effort turned wide by Ramsdale (BHA 0-1 ARS)

2’ GOAL! - Saka blasts Arsenal ahead early on (BHA 0-1 ARS)

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 0 - 3 Arsenal FC

Brighton 0-3 Arsenal

18:47 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Eddie Nketiah is played down the right wing when Arsenal clear their lines. He carries the ball forward and wins a free kick when swarmed by three Brighton defenders.

Brighton 0-3 Arsenal

18:42 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Save! Brighton almost get one back as Adam Lallana makes a run into the penalty area from the right and is given the ball. He threads one in behind the defence where Pascal Gross pops up and turns the balltowards goal.

Story continues

Aaron Ramsdale has the near post covered and palms the ball behind before the offside flag gets raised.

Brighton 0-3 Arsenal

18:41 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Gabriel Martinelli doesn’t have a goal to his name yet tonight but he’s created two goals for Arsenal with his direct runs and composure around the box. It was his deflected cross that set up Saka in the first half.

It’s a long way back for Brighton now. Arsenal are making what should have been a tricky contest look very simple.

GOAL! Brighton 0-3 Arsenal (Nketiah, 47’)⚽️

18:37 , Michael Jones

47 mins: Game over! Arsenal transition up the pitch after a Brighton counter-attack and feed the ball over to Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing.

Martinelli brings the ball into the penalty area and blasts a shot at goal. Robert Sanchez manages to keep it out but spills the ball and Eddie Nketiah is on hand to poke it home!

Second half: Brighton 0-2 Arsenal

18:36 , Michael Jones

Brighton get the match restarted for the second half. There hasn’t been any changes in personnel at the half-time break from either team.

Will Arsenal close out the game or can Brighton spark a comeback?

Joao Palhinha earns Fulham late win over rock bottom Southampton

18:32 , Michael Jones

Southampton will begin 2023 at the foot of the Premier League after a last-gasp Joao Palhinha goal condemned them to a 2-1 defeat at Fulham.

James Ward-Prowse thought he had secured a first point under new Saints boss Nathan Jones after scoring a free-kick to cancel out his own own-goal.

But Palhinha struck a minute from time with a far-post header to leave Southampton rock bottom.

Fulham, meanwhile, will end the year as top dogs in west London after climbing above Chelsea and Brentford, despite top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic missing a stoppage-time penalty.

Joao Palhinha earns Fulham late win over rock bottom Southampton

Eberechi Eze scores to ensure Crystal Palace secure victory in front of Bournemouth’s new owners

18:30 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace picked up three crucial points in their final game of 2022 with a 2-0 Premier League win at AFC Bournemouth.

Both goals for Palace, who had failed to register any shots on target in their Boxing Day loss to Fulham, came from first-half set pieces.

Jordan Ayew opened the scoring when he nodded in a corner from Michael Olise, who also set up Eberechi Eze for the Eagles’ second.

New Bournemouth owners Bill Foley and actor Michael B. Jordan were introduced on the pitch before kick-off, but the sprinkle of Hollywood stardust did little to lift Gary O’Neil’s side.

Eze scores to ensure Palace secure victory in front of Bournemouth’s new owners

Another Erling Haaland goal not enough as Man City are held by Everton

18:28 , Michael Jones

Over a season, a great goalscorer will prove more prolific than the scorer of great goals. Over 90 minutes, however, the inevitable was cancelled out by the memorable. Erling Haaland got his seemingly mandatory strike, but Demarai Gray delivered a magnificent one.

Manchester City encountered unexpected resistance and Frank Lampard grasped at a lifeline to end Everton’s losing run. This was only a draw but there is a case for anointing it his best result of the season, as well as perhaps his most needed.

Certainly it seemed the most improbable. Everton had not taken a point from their previous nine league games against City. A goal down, facing up to a fifth successive defeat in all competitions, their fears of relegation mounting, they did not muster a shot of any description until Gray sprang a surprise. What they lacked in quantity, however, they provided in quality.

Another Erling Haaland goal not enough as Man City are held by Everton

Newcastle frustrated by resolute Leeds as six-game winning streak ends

18:26 , Michael Jones

Fabian Schar wasted a hat-trick of chances as Newcastle’s hopes of a seventh successive Premier League win were dashed by Leeds United.

The Magpies’ best opportunities on an ultimately barren afternoon fell to the Switzerland international and fellow defender Dan Burn, but neither was able to break the deadlock and the Yorkshiremen emerged with a hard-fought 0-0 draw at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s men dominated, particularly after the break, but were unable to find a way past goalkeeper Illan Meslier, and it took a fine save from opposite number Nick Pope to prevent Rodrigo from snatching three points in front of a crowd of 52,211.

Newcastle frustrated by resolute Leeds as six-game winning streak ends

HT Brighton 0-2 Arsenal

18:24 , Michael Jones

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

Half-time: Brighton 0-2 Arsenal

18:20 , Michael Jones

45+3 mins: The whistle goes to signal the halfway point of this encounter between Brighton and Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have given Arsenal a two-goal cushion in the game, will they go on to win or can Brighton mount a comeback?

Brighton 0-2 Arsenal

18:18 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Three minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half. Thomas Partey catches Adam Lallana in the middle of the pitch and collects a yellow card.

Brighton 0-2 Arsenal

18:14 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Arsenal are storming into 2023 with a comfortable lead at the Amex Stadium and a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League table.

As it stands they’re moving seven points clear of Manchester City. Can Brighton make a comeback?

GOAL! Brighton 0-2 Arsenal (Odegaard, 39’)⚽️

18:10 , Michael Jones

39 mins: What a finish! The corner ball is whipped into the box by Bukayo Saka and Billy Gilmour rises to get his head to the ball. He knocks it out as far as Martin Odegaard who puts it onto his left foot and drills and shot into the ground.

The ball bounces up and over the Brighton defenders clustered in the box before dipping in time to drop under the crossbar and finish in the back of the net!

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:09 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Both Mikel Arteta and Roberto De Zerbi are very animated on the sidelines. Aaron Ramsdale has signalled over to his manager and grabbed hold of his hamstring which could be a bad sign for the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Ben White makes an overlapping run down the right for the Gunners and wins them a corner when his cutback is turned behind.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:04 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Ouch! Ben White is caught slightly out of position and tries to make up for it by sliding into a tackle on Pervis Estupinan. He cleans out the Brighton left-back who’s left rolling around on the floor.

Brighton are awarded a free kick but White is spared a yellow card.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:01 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Billy Gilmour and Pervis Estupinan link up on the left wing to carry the ball up alongside the Arsenal box. It’s the left-back who lifts a cross into the middle but his delivery comes too close to Aaron Ramsdale who plucks the ball out of the air.

At the other end of the pitch Gabriel Martinelli gets into a position to shoot but his effort is blocked by the lunging Tariq Lamptey.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

17:58 , Michael Jones

27 mins: A quick counter from Solly March sees him bring the ball into the right side of the box and square one into the middle. A poor clearance sees the ball come out to Leandro Trossard who shoots and forces a fingertip save out of Aaron Ramsdale!

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

17:55 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Bukayo Saka times his run in behind beautifully and meets Thomas Partey’s threaded through ball. He brings it into the box from the right and looks to set up a teammate meaning Lewis Dunk can get back and poke the ball out for a corner.

From the corner there’s a scramble to get to the aerial ball. It drops to Partey who then lifts a snapshot high and wide.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

17:53 , Michael Jones

21 mins: What a chance! It’s brilliant work from Arsenal as Zinchenko gives the ball to Martinelli on the left. He dribbles into the box before passing to Odegaard who threads a dainty pass into the six-yard box.

Martinelli continues his run and collects the ball but instead of shooting looks to set up Nketiah and gives the ball away to Levi Colwill.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

17:50 , Michael Jones

18 mins: It’s been a good response from Brighton. They’ve stepped up the pitch and are whipping crosses into the box. Gabriel and Saliba have been kept busy with Arsenal finding it difficult to get up the pitch.

On the counter-attack Kaoru Mitoma is rapid and outpaces Bukayo Saka with a run up the pitch. He starts to run out of gas and miscues a pass into the box which Gabriel safely marshalls out of play.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

17:47 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Chance! Tariq Lamptey bombs forward on the right wing and cuts a pass into the box for Adam Lallana.

He lays the ball off to Leandro Trossard who curls one towards the far bottom corner and forces Aaron Ramsdale to tip the bobbling ball behind for a corner!

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

17:45 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Chance! A quick throw in from Solly March sees him send the ball up to Leandro Trossard who recovers the ball under pressure then slides it back to March who makes a run inside from the right.

He carries the ball to the edge of the box and hits one but Gabriel gets in the way and Arsenal clear their lines.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

17:41 , Michael Jones

10 mins: After just 66 seconds, Bukayo Saka has scored Arsenal’s earliest away goal in the Premier League since May 2013, when Theo Walcott netted after just 20 seconds against QPR.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

17:39 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Eddie Nketiah now has his first sight at goal. Arsenal slide a pass into the penalty area where he spins around the nearest defender then hits a right-footed effort wide of the post.

This has been a blistering start from Arsenal. As they have all season, they’re looking hungry for goals.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

17:37 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Arsenal continue to drive forward with Oleksandr Zinchenko bringing the ball forward before letting fly and forcing Robert Sanchez into a fingertip save.

The resultant corner is played short by Martinelli but his cross is blocked when he eventually does send the ball in.

GOAL! Brighton 0-1 Arsenal (Saka, 2’)⚽️

17:33 , Michael Jones

2 mins: What a start! Oleksandr Zinchenko wins the ball back as Brighton look to counter-attack then quickly sends it over to Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing.

He carries the ball into the box the flicks one over to the back post. A deflection brings the ball perfectly to Bukayo Saka who controls it then smashes a half-volley into the back of the net!

Kick off: Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:32 , Michael Jones

Arsenal get the match started with the knowledge that they will start 2023 as the Premier League leaders. The Gunners can extend the gap at the top of the table to seven points if they beat Brighton tonight but Manchester City will be hoping that the Seagulls do them a favour.

Brighton vs Arsenal

17:28 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

The players make their way out onto the pitch at the Amex stadium. Brighton have a decent record against Arsenal but the Gunners are flying this season and will be determined to collect all three points tonight.

Nketiah taking his chance

17:24 , Michael Jones

Eddie Nketiah has scored six goals in his last eight Premier League starts. With Gabriel Jesus out injured he is now the main striker for Arsenal and is certainly making the most of his opportunity to lead the line.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Trossard in great form

17:21 , Michael Jones

A 25th Premier League goal for Leandro Trossard would see him move level with Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay as Brighton’s leading scorer in the competition.

He’s been in great form for Brighton this season and will get chances against Arsenal tonight.

(PA)

A new year treat?

17:18 , Michael Jones

The Gunners have won two of their last seven league matches played on New Year’s Eve (three draws, two defeats), beating Aston Villa 3-0 in 1988 and QPR 1-0 in 2011.

Can they make it three wins tonight?

Will Brighton win at home?

17:15 , Michael Jones

Brighton have lost two of their four home league matches under Roberto De Zerbi (one win, one draw) after avoiding defeat in each of their final seven at the Amex Stadium under Graham Potter (four wins, three draws).

2023 marks the start of football’s next era

17:12 , Michael Jones

As the January window opens, Kylian Mbappe is considering what next. He was already agitating for a move away from Paris Saint-Germain before the World Cup, but the completion of one of Qatar’s sportswashing project has now made him further wonder whether he has fulfilled his time at the other.

Mbappe knows the next steps are crucial to his career. He’ll just be taking them in a completely different world.

This is something that cannot be overstated as 2023 opens. We are not just fully into the post-Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era, with Mbappe and Erling Haaland already taking over. We are into the era after the Qatar World Cup, with its considerable impact continuing to reshape the game.

2023 marks the start of football’s next era

3pm kick off results

17:08 , Michael Jones

Here’s how the four 3pm Premier League kick offs ended:

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Fulham 2-1 Southampton

Man City 1-1 Everton

Newcastle 0-0 Leeds

Hope for Arsenal

17:06 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have drawn 1-1 with Everton in the 3pm kick off meaning that Arsenal can extend their lead over the Premier League champions to seven points if they defeat Brighton tonight.

Can the Gunners take advantage of City dropping two points against the Toffees?

A potent attack

17:05 , Michael Jones

Arsenal are the only team to have scored in all of their Premier League matches this season.

Their 15-match scoring streak is their longest from the beginning of a league campaign since netting in each of their opening 18 matches in 2007/08.

Mikel Arteta does seem to have found a title winning combination with his Arsenal squad.

Arsenal’s strong defence

17:01 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have kept six clean sheets in their eight Premier League away games this season, more than any other side, equalling their total in 19 matches on the road last term.

The partnership between William Saliba and Gabriel is a huge factor in why Arsenal have been so solid since the start of the season.

Mikel Arteta hopes ‘special’ Arsenal win made ‘secret’ Arsene Wenger return a welcome one

16:57 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta hopes Arsene Wenger’s first trip back to the Emirates since leaving the club in 2018 was the first of many future visits by the former Arsenal boss.

Wenger’s appearance capped a brilliant Boxing Day for the Gunners faithful who watched their side complete a 3-1 comeback to beat struggling West Ham.

“There’s only one Arsene Wenger” erupted from the stands after Gabriel Martinelli pulled the hosts ahead in the second half en route to the hosts’ 10th straight top-flight home victory, equalling their all-time record.

Arteta hopes ‘special’ Arsenal win made ‘secret’ Wenger return a welcome one

New Year’s Eve blues for Brighton

16:53 , Michael Jones

This will be Brighton’s first fixture on New Year’s Eve since a 2-0 defeat at Coventry in 2011. Their last win on 31st December came against Birmingham City in 1988.

Can they sneak past the Gunners tonight?

Can Arsenal win the Premier League?

16:49 , Michael Jones

Arsenal are guaranteed to be top of the table at the turn of the year. The Premier League leaders on 1st January have gone on to win the title in nine of the last 13 seasons.

As is it stands Manchester City are being held to a 1-1 drew at home against Everton. That would be a massive result for the Gunners if Everton can hold on to a point.

Will history repeat itself?

16:45 , Michael Jones

The seventh-placed Seagulls are on course to end a calendar year in the highest position in their top-flight history, bettering their ninth-place ranking at the same stage of the 1981/82 season.

On top of that Brighton have lost their final league game in just one of the last six calendar years (won three, drew two), though that defeat did come at home to Arsenal in their final match of 2020.

Eddie Nketiah goal can only give Arsenal striker ‘more confidence’ over role in team, says Mikel Arteta

16:41 , Michael Jones

Eddie Nketiah was utterly unfazed by the pressure of replacing injured striker Gabriel Jesus in Arsenal’s 3-1 Boxing Day comeback win over West Ham, said boss Mikel Arteta.

Nketiah netted the third goal in the Gunners’ return to Premier League action, which also marked the 23-year-old’s first start of the season after his Brazilian team-mate sustained a knee injury during the World Cup.

While some felt that Nketiah might succumb to the stress of stepping into the boots of the prolific Jesus, who has scored five goals in 14 top-flight appearances this season, Arteta was adamant his forward approached the opportunity more like a walk in the park.

The Spaniard also hopes Nketiah’s goal will be a further shot in the arm for the striker’s self-belief.

Nketiah goal can only give Arsenal striker ‘more confidence’ over role, says Arteta

Brighton vs Arsenal team changes

16:37 , Michael Jones

Roberto De Zerbi makes two changes to the Brighton team that defeated Southampton last time out. Tariq Lamptey replaces Joel Veltman at right-back with Billy Gilmour coming in for Moises Caicedo.

For Arsenal there is only one change from Mikel Arteta. Oleksandr Zinchenko comes in for Kieran Tierney.

Brighton vs Arsenal line-ups

16:34 , Michael Jones

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, March, Gross, Gilmour, Mitoma, Lallana, Trossard

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

⚡️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️



🤩 Zinchenko returns

💪 Xhaka in midfield

📞 Eddie leads the line



✊ Ready to go for the final time this year pic.twitter.com/gYv05vxZrw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 31, 2022

Brighton vs Arsenal

16:25 , Michael Jones

The stage is set for Arsenal’s trip to Brighton tonight, the official team news is coming out shortly.

(Getty Images)

Decisive days or an opportunity to escape? Premier League clubs face crunch time in 11-team relegation fight

16:20 , Michael Jones

Can a team be simultaneously sitting in the top half and doing the cliched nervous look back over their shoulder at the bottom three? How about being adrift alone at the bottom on the worst run in the division, but at the same time being only two wins off mid-table?

The Premier League, congested and contorted and crammed in as it is this season, offers plenty of both to the entire bottom half - and perhaps beyond.

Brentford, for example, sit tenth. They have their manager signed to a new deal, beat Man City before the World Cup, produced a credible – first half, at least – display to hold Tottenham to a 2-2 draw on Boxing Day and are in the top half of the table. All should look, and feel, well. But they also have just that one win at City in their last seven and, if they do not beat West Ham before the turn of the year, will have only two league victories to their name in four months when they host Liverpool in their 2023 opener.

Premier League clubs face crunch time in potential 11-team relegation fight

Brighton vs Arsenal

16:15 , Michael Jones

Brighton have lost just one of their five Premier League home games against Arsenal with two wins and two draws. That defeat was a 1-0 loss in December 2020.

The Seagulls are one of three teams against whom the Gunners have lost more matches (four) than they have won (three), along with Manchester United (W17, L26) and Liverpool (W17, L25).

Mikel Arteta optimistic Arsenal will secure William Saliba contract extension

16:10 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta is optimistic Arsenal will be able to secure a contract extension to ensure that defender William Saliba remains a Gunner long term.

The 21-year-old signed a long-term deal in 2019 and was sent out on loan spells to French sides St Etienne, Nice and Marseille before featuring more regularly at the Emirates this season, scoring two goals across 15 appearances so far this campaign.

His performances have been enough to impress his boss, who hopes to tie down the centre-back before his current deal runs out, with reports suggesting it expires next summer but with an option to extend through to 2024.

Mikel Arteta optimistic Arsenal will secure William Saliba contract extension

Brighton vs Arsenal prediction

16:05 , Michael Jones

This should be a real test for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and one which could validate their title credentials yet further. The Seagulls are in fine form though and should enjoy success, particularly at home, so we’ll go for an entertaining score draw.

Brighton 1-1 Arsenal.

Brighton vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

16:00 , Michael Jones

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; March, Lallana, Mitoma; Trossard

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

What is the early team news?

15:55 , Michael Jones

The Seagulls will be without key midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is suspended after collecting five bookings this season, meaning Billy Gilmour could start.

Alexis Mac Allister is not due back until the New Year and Jakub Moder is out injured still.

Roberto De Zerbi is also set to be without Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck.

Mikel Arteta must make do without Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson, but Emile Smith Rowe has now overcome his groin problem following surgery.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is close to a return from a hamstring problem, while Oleksandr Zinchenko has recovered and could displace Kieran Tierney at left-back.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal

15:50 , Michael Jones

The match kicks off tonight, Saturday 31 December, at 5:30pm GMT.

Brighton vs Arsenal will be shown live on UK TV through Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins from 5:00pm GMT.

Customers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports app and website.

Brighton vs Arsenal

15:45 , Michael Jones

The late Premier League kick off is at 5.30pm and sees Brighton take on Arsenal at the Amex stadium.

The Seagulls are looking to make it two wins from two after defeating Southampton last time out, meanwhile Arsenal hope to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

This match takes place at the conclusion of the 3pm kick offs. Here’s how things stand as half-time approaches in those four games:

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Fulham 1-0 Southampton

Man City 1-0 Everton

Newcastle 0-0 Leeds

‘These things can happen’: Marcus Rashford explains reason for being dropped by Erik ten Hag

15:02 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford has revealed he was dropped by Erik ten Hag for Manchester United after arriving late for a team meeting.

The Dutchman caused a surprise by dropping the England forward from the Red Devils side to play Wolves. Ten Hag would only reveal how Rashford’s issue was due to “disciplinary reasons” and that it concerned “our rules”.

But after coming on at half-time for Alejandro Garnacho and scoring the only goal of the game to take United into the top four, Rashford has discussed his predicament.

Marcus Rashford explains reason for being dropped by Erik ten Hag

Rashford’s form continues

14:56 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford has scored five match winning goals as a substitute, the joint most in Premier League history. His form is continuing to propel Man Utd up the Premier League table.

They’re now up to fourth.

Super sub Rashford

14:52 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford has scored 12 Premier League goals as a substitute with only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (17) and Javier Hernandez (14) netting more from the bench for Manchester United in the competition.

(REUTERS)

Marcus Rashford gets the drop on Wolves with late winner for Manchester United

14:48 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford climbed off the bench and the naughty step to fire Manchester United to victory at Wolves.

The striker, dropped by boss Erik ten Hag for disciplinary reasons, grabbed his 11th goal of the season to send United into the Premier League’s top four with a 1-0 win.

Alejandro Garnacho had earlier wasted a golden chance, while David De Gea kept out Ruben Neves’ stunning free-kick at the other end.

United have now lost just one of their last 15 games since a 6-3 derby humbling to Manchester City in October, with ten Hag making his mark on and off the pitch at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford gets the drop on Wolves with late winner for Manchester United

Wolves vs Man United player ratings: Raphael Varane imperious and Marcus Rashford responds in style

14:45 , Michael Jones

Manchester United had substitute Marcus Rashford to thank as they won 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

The forward had been left out of the line-up due to a disciplinary matter but he came off the bench to dart infield and power in the winner with a little over 10 minutes remaining, before his work rate and determination ended in another late strike which was ruled out for handball.

Alejandro Garnacho had the first big chance of the game after intercepting a short pass back to Jose Sa, but the Wolves stopper reacted well.

Antony also had a close-range opportunity, while Wolves were typically blunt despite some good approach play, with Ruben Neves’ free-kick the closest they came to scoring before Rashford won it for the visitors with his late hit.

Here are the player ratings from the game on New Year’s Eve:

Wolves vs Man United player ratings: Varane imperious, Rashford responds in style

Reaction from Luke Shaw

14:41 , Michael Jones

Manchester United defender, Luke Shaw, spoke to BT Sport after the match and gave his opinion on Marcus Rashford and playing at centre-back.

“He [Rashford] is in a really good way at the moment, extremely confident, very positive, he is world class and he can be one of the best players in the world if he keeps going.” said Shaw,

“I’m really enjoying [playing at centre-back], I said to the manager I will play wherever he wants me to. It helps playing next to Varane, I’ve really enjoyed it with him talking to me all the time and helping me. I’m really happy to get the win and keep a clean sheet.

“At a top club like this it has to be like that, there has to be discipline. The manager takes all of that into consideration. People have got away with silly things before. Like you’ve seen today, if you don’t do the little things right then you won’t play.”

FT Wolves 0-1 Man Utd

14:33 , Michael Jones

Wolves have now failed to score in nine of their 17 Premier League games this season. They need to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window and have already signed Matheus Cunha.

It’s unlikely that they’ll stop with just one new forward too.

FT Wolves 0-1 Man Utd

14:30 , Michael Jones

That win moves Manchester United up to fourth ahead of Tottenham. They’ll start 2023 in the Champions League places as Spurs their next fixture on New Year’s Day.

Wolves will begin the new year in the bottom three with 13 points from 17 games.

FT Wolves 0-1 Man Utd

14:27 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford is Manchester United’s matchwinner. This is becoming a habit for him.

(PA)

(REUTERS)

Full-time: Wolves 0-1 Man Utd

14:24 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: There goes the whistle! Marcus Rashford was left out of the starting line-up for disciplinary reasons but his team needed him to get the win.

Rashford came on at half-time and changed the game for Man Utd. He scored the only goal of the game and sends United into the top four.

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd

14:22 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Save! Jonny swings a corner into the middle of the box and perfectly picks out Raul Jimenez who powers a header at goal.

David De Gea has to react from point blank range but manages to get his gloves up to keep out the effort. Harry Maguire completes the clearance.

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd

14:20 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Wolves are pressuring United now. They’re the team most likely to score with Erik ten Hag’s men looking to hold onto this lead.

Harry Maguire and Anthony Elanga come on for the final few minutes as Wolves win a corner. Bruno Fernandes and Antony are the men taken off.

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd

14:19 , Michael Jones

90 mins: There’s only going to be five minutes of stoppage time added on but it could easily have been double that. Traore loses the ball on the edge of United’s box but Van de Beek gives it straight back to the host with a poor through ball for Marcus Rashford.

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd

14:17 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Traore tries to get Wolves up the pitch and brings the ball down the right wing. He looks for a one-two with Jimenez but the return ball isn’t on and Malacia intercepts before clearing the danger for Manchester United.

NO GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Man Utd

14:14 , Michael Jones

85 mins: A fairly simple decision for VAR this time. The rebound hit Marcus Rashford on the hand before bouncing into the back of the net so the goal gets chalked off!

GOAL! Wolves 0-2 Man Utd (Rashford, 84’)⚽️

14:13 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Rashford has another one! He makes a fine run into the box as the ball gets slipped through to him. Rashford drills one low at Jose Sa who gets an initial block in.

The ball rebounds back at Rashford, hits him and bounces over the line. VAR is checking it though...

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd

14:11 , Michael Jones

82 mins: Casemiro wins the ball back in the middle of the pitch but takes out Nunes in the process. The referee plays on and the Wolves fans are going mad that the challenge wasn’t given as a foul.

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd

14:09 , Michael Jones

79 mins: Raul Jimenez comes on for the final 10 minutes or so replacing Daniel Podence for Wolves. Can the striker get Wolves back on level terms?

Anthony Martial is taken off with Donny van de Beek brought on for Man Utd.

GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Man Utd (Rashford, 76’)⚽️

14:05 , Michael Jones

76 mins: Marcus Rashford again! The in-form forward for Manchester United sends them in front through a fine move from the left.

Tyrell Malacia sends the ball up to Rashford who runs at the Wolves defence and goes past two defenders before giving the ball to Bruno Fernandes and continuing his run into the penalty are.

Fernandes returns the ball to Rashford who shrugs off Jonny before whipping a shot into the back of the net!

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

14:04 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Manchester United are trying to run the ball into the box but there is no space to run into. Wolves now have three centre-backs on the pitch so they’re covered for cross into the middle as well.

It’s going to take a bit of ingenuity to breakdown this Wolves team.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

14:01 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Rayan Ait-Nouri and Toti are introduced for Wolves replacing Joao Moutinho and Hugo Bueno. Matheus Nunes will play one for now.

Fred hacks down an enterprising Nathan Collins and Wolves win another free kick in a dangerous area. Ruben Neves sets himself to take on David De Gea again but this time drills his shot into the wall.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:59 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Matheus Nunes seems to have injured his knee and is hobbling off the pitch following poor tackle in the middle of the pitch.

There’s going to be a few minutes of stoppage time added on at the end of this one.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:56 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Hwang Hee-Chan hits Fred with a firm challenge but wins the ball and leaves the Man Utd midfielder in a heap on the floor. Bruno Fernandes switches the play and sends the ball over to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He gives it to Antony who flicks the ball to Casemiro. With few options available Casemiro has a dart with a volley from outside the box but fires the effort wide of the far post.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:51 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Erik ten Hag makes another change and introduces Fred to replace Christian Eriksen. The Dane hasn’t had the space to fully utilise his talents this afternoon and Fred provides a more direct option for Manchester United.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:49 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Casemiro dinks a chipped pass into the penalty area for Bruno Fernandes who makes a run in behind. He brings the ball under control then fizzes one wide of the target.

The offside flag goes up and Fernandes breathes a sigh of relief after missing the chance.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:46 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Casemiro finally gets booked but it was a necessary card for the Manchester United midfielder. Daniel Podence threatens to break through the lines and the Brazilian hack him down from behind.

Save! The resultant free kick is a long way out but Ruben Neves strikes it brilliantly and forces a leaping save out of David De Gea who has to tip the ball wide of the right-hand post!

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:44 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Free kick to Man Utd! Bruno Fernandes and Joao Moutinho - teammates for Portugal - both try to win a 50/50 ball but Moutinho arrives late and clips the Man Utd midfielder.

The set piece is within shooting range but Fernandes gets it all wrong and hooks his shot high and wide!

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:42 , Michael Jones

51 mins: There were a few worrying minutes of Wolves as Daniel Podence stayed down following a tackle. He was receiving treatment for about three minutes but looks okay to play on.

United have started the second half stronger though. Eriksen drives a cross into the penalty area and finds Martial who lays the ball to Fernandes allowing his captain to shoot.

Fernandes’ shot is blocked but Antony almost gets to the loose ball yet Sa beats him there and grabs hold of it.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:37 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Rashford gets involved straight away and carries the ball down the right side after Man Utd clear a Wolves set piece. He dribbles past two defenders before getting caught and losing possession.

Wolves work the ball quickly over to Traore on the opposite wing who goes on a brilliant run of his own but is let down by the final pass.

Second half: Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:34 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Erik ten Hag doesn’t waste any time in introducing Marcus Rashford to proceedings. He replaces Alejandro Garnacho at the break.

Julen Lopetegui also makes a change with Adama Traore coming on to replace Diego Costa for Wolves.

The home side get the match back underway.

Erik ten Hag hunting cut-price solution to Manchester United’s striker hole

13:27 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag has vowed to get creative in his bid to find Manchester United a striker for a cut-price fee in the January transfer window.

United’s funds are limited as they look for a replacement for the departed Cristiano Ronaldo after they spent over £200 million in the summer.

They missed out on PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, a player Ten Hag liked, after Liverpool were able to meet the £35 million asking price for the Netherlands international, and United will consider loan signings in their attempt to bolster their attack.

Erik ten Hag hunting cut-price solution to Manchester United’s striker hole

HT Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:23 , Michael Jones

There were some bright signs from both teams in that half but they head into the break on level terms. How long will it be before changes are made?

Will Erik ten Hag call for Marcus Rashford in the second half?

(PA)

(REUTERS)

(PA)

Half-time: Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:19 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Chance! Alejandro Garnacho is a blaze of feet and fury as he weaves and twists his way into the left side of the box before chipping the ball over to Anthony Martial.

Martial misses it but the ball bounces through to Antony who should score. He miscues his headed effort and softly turns the ball towards goal which allows Jose Sa enough time to get over ans smother it!

Massive moment right at the end of the first half.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:17 , Michael Jones

44 mins: There’s going to be one minute of added time to play in the first half. Both teams look happy to head into the break on level terms.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:13 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Wolves have impressed today. They don’t seem to fear Man Utd and have belief that they can cause a few problems. Nelson Semedo brings the ball down the right side before laying one off to Ruben Neves.

Neves lifts the ball into the box towards Diego Costa but he’s sandwiched in between Raphael Varane and Casemiro and the Red Devils coming away with the ball.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:11 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Ruben Neves is left a little worse for wear after being clattered by Casemiro’s shoulder in the middle of the pitch. The Wolves fans are in uproar over the challenge but the referee keeps his cards in his pockets.

I don’t think Casemiro will get away with another heavy tackle.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:08 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Nearly! A lovely ball from Ruben Neves gets Wolves up the pitch as Diego Costa brings the ball under control. He decides not to attempt to get past Aaron Wan-Bissaka and lays the ball across to Daniel Podence.

Podence lifts a high cross to the back post where Hwang Hee-Chan arrives and volleys an effort at goal but Casemiro is back in time to make the block.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:04 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Wolves send a ball into the United box and there’s a clash of heads between Matheus Nunes and Tyrell Malacia as both men look to win possession.

The Man Utd physios are a bit premature in coming onto the pitch as Malacia is back on his feet quickly but they decide to give him a check up anyway which irks the Wolves supporters in attendance.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

13:02 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Man Utd switch the ball over to Antony on the right and he plays it forward to match Fernandes’ cutting run.

Fernandes then curls a low pass into the box towards Anthony Martial but Nathan Collins lunges at the ball and knocks it away from the striker before he can shoot!

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

12:57 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Great defending! Daniel Podence receives the ball on the edge of the United penalty area and slips a through ball into the box for Diego Costa.

Costa lays it off to Joao Moutinho who looks to turn it towards goal only for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to come lunging in to make a brilliant block.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

12:55 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Close! Antony and Wan-Bissaka seem to have a good understanding with each other. They combine again to bring the ball down the right before Antony charges into the box.

He gets a shot away and a deflection off Ruben Neves almost does for Jose Sa who has to stop his move and leap back in the opposite direction to keep the ball out.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

12:53 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Manchester United are looking to take control of proceedings. They’re bossing the ball and playing at a nice tempo.

Christian Eriksen switches the play out to Antony on the right but both he and Aaron Wan-Bissaka run into trouble and are forced to retreat.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

12:49 , Michael Jones

16 mins: Save! Manchester United should be in front!

Christian Eriksen threads a pass through the lines towards Alejandro Garnacho but Nelson Semedo intercepts. He then attempts to knock the ball back to Jose Sa but underhits the pass allowing Garnacho to get to the loose ball first.

He shoots but Sa is out quickly to close him down and makes a sharp save with his body.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

12:46 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Wolves are seeing a lot of space out wide but Manchester United are compact and working hard to get back into their defensive shape when they lose possession.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

12:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Aaron Wan-Bissaka is drawn inside by the run of Hwang Hee-Chan which allows Hugo Bueno to get forward on the overlap down the Wolves left wing. He looks to cross one into the middle but Raphael Varane is well placed to turn the ball behind.

Manchester United then defend the resultant corner without too much trouble.

Wolves 0-0 Man Utd

12:39 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Manchester United are moving the ball slickly. One and two touch passes combined with runs into space sees them maintain the pressure on the edge of the Wolves box.

Anthony Martial is given the ball and flicks one into the penalty area for Bruno Fernandes but he’s blocked off by Max Kilman and the ball skips through to Jose Sa.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website