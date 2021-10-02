Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal will travel to Brighton and will bid to continue their fine form after thrashing rivals Tottenham and continue their resurgence in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta banished some of the criticism aimed at him at the start of the season with their 3-1 win last Sunday which was their third league victory on the spin. The boss has now been nominated for Manager of the Month and he said opinions change quickly in football: "It’s the beauty of this sport. We all know that perspective changes quickly in both ways so you always have to be on your toes."

And Arteta added he is aware of the threat Brighton pose with the Seagulls enjoying a stellar start to their own league campaign. Graham Potter's side are sixth, four places higher than the Gunners, after four wins, one draw and a loss. Potter is set to go up against one of his former players in the shape of Ben White, who signed for the Gunners in the summer for £50m. "I think that Arsenal, as a team, had a tough game against Brentford as the first game of the season and they had lots of issues in terms of Covid, etcetera. So, not the perfect situation for him, but Ben’s a resilient character,” Potter said. "He’s a fantastic footballer and a great guy – we all love him here. So, apart from obviously this weekend, we wish him well. And I’m sure he will do well."

Follow live minute-by-minute updates, live score and goal updates, analysis and reaction below:

Brighton vs Arsenal

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Cucurella, Groß, Lallana, Veltman, Moder, Trossard, Maupay

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Aubameyang

Ramsdale gets away with one

18:26 , Thomas Fenton

This was just one of several big chances the Seagulls had in the first 45 minutes...

It was a tough half for the Gunners

18:23 , Thomas Fenton

Just 39% possession so far for the visitors, can they turn the tide in the second period?

Half-time: Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal

18:19 , Thomas Fenton

HT: Arsenal end the half with a sustained spell of possession, Smith-Rowe’s fizzing cross being the most notable incident in the moments just before half-time.

The away side will reflect upon a very disappointing first period, one in which they were lucky to not concede a handful of goals.

Brighton came close with chances from Maupay, Dunk and Duffy, but for the time being, the score remains goalless.

Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal

18:13 , Thomas Fenton

42 mins: Arsenal mount an increasingly rare attack, although Partey’s long-range effort at goal goes well wide.

The Gunners will just want to get back into the dressing room at 0-0 to regroup, as Mikel Arteta’s men have been utterly outplayed in the first half.

Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal

18:10 , Thomas Fenton

38 mins: Arsenal finally get a bit of resbite, earning free-kick 40 yards from Brighton’s goal.

Its wasted by Partey, whose effort ends up in the stands.

Albion are quickly down the other end of the pitch, with Duffy’s improvised knee at goal from a corner kick off going just off target.

Yet again, the home side manage to regain control of the game.

Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal

18:05 , Thomas Fenton

32 mins: Yet more opportunities for Brighton, who will surely be cursing their luck.

Arsenal get caught out in possession, but Graham Potter’s side squander a four on two situation.

Moments later, Maupay fires wide after attempting an acrobatic volley from six yards out.

The Gunners are now struggling to get out of their own half, such is the home side’s dominance.

Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal

18:00 , Thomas Fenton

28 mins: Both sides have had decent chances but once again Brighton are putting Arsenal under the kosh.

Maupay, a nemesis of Arsenal defenders everywhere, blazes over the bar from range, before starting a move that very nearly hands Brighton the lead.

He plays in Lallana down the channel, who picks out Trossard in the middle, but the Belgian just can’t keep his shot down.

Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal

17:56 , Thomas Fenton

24 mins: Arsenal hit the post!

Brilliant work again from Saka, who gets to the Brighton byline under pressure from Burn.

His cross is deflected to Aubameyang at the back stick, whose header from an acute angle hits the outside of Sanchez’s post.

Its a lovely counter move from the travelling side, which looks to be their best avenue for scoring so far.

Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal

17:53 , Thomas Fenton

21 mins: Chance! A Brighton corner goes all the way through to Maupay on the other side of the pitch.

The striker fires from range, with his effort being spilled by Ramsdale in the Arsenal net.

The ball falls kindly to Lewis Dunk of all players, who fires high over the crossbar, much to the relief of Ramsdale.

Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal

17:49 , Thomas Fenton

16 mins: Its been a good five-minute spell by Brighton, who create two half-chances that have the away side scrambling.

First, a ball by Cucurella was flashed across the face of Ramsdale’s goal, before Trossard pulled his shot from just inside the box wide.

The pressure is building on the Gunners, and the home crowd can sense it.

Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal

17:43 , Thomas Fenton

11 mins: Saka is a clear threat in the early stages, as the 19-year-old continues to drift centrally to pick up the ball and make things happen.

As far as shape goes, its the expected 4-2-3-1 from Arsenal, with Saka and Smith-Rowe on the wings having a great deal of freedom to roam.

Very little in the way of goalmouth action thus far.

Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal

17:39 , Thomas Fenton

7 mins: Brighton look to re-establish control with a sustained spell of possession.

Arsenal meanwhile are showing their intent, as Left-back Kieran Tierney is looking to venture forward whenever possible.

Brighton 0 - 0 Arsenal

17:35 , Thomas Fenton

3 mins: It's a bright start from the visitors, as Buyako Saka jinks inside the box before firing a shot at the Brighton goal.

Fortunately for Robert Sanchez, it's fairly central.

Leandro Trossard is now being treated after an early challenge, although the Belgian looks okay to continue.

Players gather to pay respects to Roger Hunt

17:30 , Thomas Fenton

Both players assemble around the centre circle as a respectful applause rings around the Amex.

We’re now about to get underway.

Potter demands aggressive performance from Brighton

17:13 , Tom Kershaw

Graham Potter wants Brighton to be aggressive and put Arsenal under pressure this afternoon. Here are the manager’s final words ahead of kick-off:

Partey confident Arsenal have right mentality

16:57 , Tom Kershaw

Thomas Partey, who’s recovered from a torrid streak of injuries, is confident Arsenal have the right mentality to keep winning after successfully reversing their fortunes in recent weeks.

Team news

16:36 , Tom Kershaw

The teams are out! Bissouma fails a late fitness test and misses out for the Seagulls. Arteta makes just one enforced change from the side that beat Tottenham, with Lokonga coming in for Xhaka.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Cucurella, Groß, Lallana, Veltman, Moder, Trossard, Maupay

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Aubameyang

Potter backs White to succeed at Arsenal

16:22 , Tom Kershaw

This match will see Ben White return to the Amex Stadium after his £50m move to Arsenal this summer. The centre-back is still settling in at his new club and wasn’t included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad. However, Graham Potter is sure the 23-year-old will justify the large fee.

“Whenever you move club, it’s not a straightforward situation, it’s not so easy to hit the ground running,” said Potter, referring to White’s underwhelming Arsenal debut.

“I think Arsenal as a team had a tough game against Brentford, but that was the first game of the season and they had lots of issues in terms of Covid, so it was not the perfect situation for him.

“But Ben’s a resilient character, a fantastic footballer, a great guy, we all love him here, so apart from obviously the weekend we wish him well – and I’m sure he will do well.

“It (the transfer) was one of those things, I think everybody won from that situation: we got a good fee, they got a good player, Ben gets a chance to play at a club that he sees as a progression for him, so everybody wins.”

Arteta’s ‘stomach hurts’ at lack of European football

16:15 , Tom Kershaw

Arsenal’s failure to qualify for European football last season meant they have enjoyed almost a full week’s preparation for this fixture. While that should come as a benefit to their hopes this afternoon, Mikel Arteta admitted his “stomach hurts” every time he hears the Champions League theme tune.

“Maybe my family and my kids are happy because they see me more, but I want to be playing in Europe, to be competing there,” the Spaniard said.

“Every time I hear the Champions League music, my stomach hurts and it is not where we want to be. It is not something that I enjoy.

“We have to make the most out of it because we have more time during the week to prepare for the game at the weekend, but it is certainly not where we want to be.”

In-form Brighton host resurgent Arsenal

16:05 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Brighton welcome Arsenal to the Amex Stadium this afternoon.

Graham Potter’s side have enjoyed a magnificent start to the season, taking 13 points from their opening six games, with Neal Maupay’s last-gasp equaliser salvaging a point against rivals Crystal Palace earlier this week.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have recovered from the disastrous start that briefly left them bottom of the Premier League table. Narrow victories against Norwich and Burnley were followed by an emphatic trouncing of Tottenham in the north London derby, with the pressure easing on Mikel Arteta.