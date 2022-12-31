Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Brighton vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Arsenal can make it ten Premier League matches unbeaten as they travel to face Brighton this evening. It’s been a sensational first few months of the season from Mikel Arteta’s side, and they look to maintain that in the final top-flight match of 2022.

The Gunners will enter the New Year top of the table whatever happens at the Amex Stadium, but will want to keep the momentum going with a tricky run ahead. Arsenal face Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United next in the Premier League, a real test of their title credentials. Oleksandr Zinchenko comes into the side in place of Kieran Tierney, with Takehiro Tomiyasu returning to the squad.

Brighton present a huge challenge too, with the Seagulls enjoying a fine campaign themselves. Graham Potter’s departure has not derailed them and they continue to play brilliant football - victory here would move them just five points off the top four. Follow Brighton vs Arsenal with our LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the Amex.

Brighton vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off: 5:30pm GMT, Amex Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Brighton team news: Gilmour replaces suspended Caicedo

Arsenal team news: Zinchenko comes in for Tierney

Evening Standard prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Arsenal FC

Warm-up time!

17:06 , Matt Verri

(REUTERS)

17:03 , Matt Verri

Manchester City and Newcastle second and third in the table respectively... they’ve both drawn this afternoon.

Big boost for Arsenal ahead of this evening’s clash, they can go seven points clear at the top and 13 points above Tottenham in fifth with victory.

Simon Collings at the Amex

16:57 , Matt Verri

"Historically Arsenal have struggled to come here and get results, so a big test for them tonight."



🗣 @sr_collings gives his pre-match thoughts as the Gunners look to make it a successful trip to the Amex.



LIVE: https://t.co/TEpre6K97O#BHAARS pic.twitter.com/HOpY2hk0S7 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) December 31, 2022

Arteta: Lots we can improve

16:51 , Matt Verri

Story continues

Mikel Arteta was in mood to get carried away when asked how he feels about his side going into the New Year top of the table.

“Very good, but my feeling is about [Brighton], playing well and performing at the level that we’re going to need to win the game against a really good side,” the Arsenal boss said.

“That’s the focus. We are really happy with where we are but as I’ve always said, there are a lot of things we can still do better and improve - and we have to show that in the coming games.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Good news at the Etihad...

16:45 , Matt Verri

Manchester City currently being held by Everton, it’s 1-1 there with the best part of ten minutes plus stoppage-time to go.

If it stays like that, Arsenal could begin 2023 seven points clear with victory tonight. Huge opportunity.

Brighton a really tough test for the Gunners though.

Changes for both sides

16:38 , Matt Verri

One change for Arsenal, as Zinchenko comes in to replace Tierney at left-back. Tomiyasu is fit enough to make the squad, and is alongside the likes of Vieira and Elneny on the bench.

For Brighton, Gilmour starts in midfield with Caicedo out due to suspension. Welbeck is not in the squad against his former club, with Trossard trusted again in that false nine role.

Brighton team news

16:34 , Matt Verri

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Colwill, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Gilmour, March, Mitoma, Lallana, Trossard

Subs: Veltman, Steele, Moran, Enciso, Turns, Ferguson, Sarmiento, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke

Arsenal team news

16:31 , Matt Verri

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Subs: Turner, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Lokonga, Elneny, Marquinhos, Tierney, Tomiyasu.

Visitors have arrived!

16:26 , Matt Verri

Lineups coming up next!

16:22 , Matt Verri

We’ll have all the team news from the Amex in just under ten minutes now.

Tomiyasu and Zinchenko among those trying to push their way into the Arsenal side, while Gilmour looks to be favourite to replace the suspended Caicedo for Brighton.

All will be revealed shortly!

Arteta: Brighton have a lot of confidence

16:15 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has been full of praise for Brighton in the build-up to this match.

“They are a really good team, they are playing at a really high level,” the Arsenal boss said in his press conference.

“They are a team that dominate almost every phase of play that is relevant to dominate a football match. They have a lot of confidence and play with their own personality.

“I know the coach really well - he’s someone I’ve followed for a period and he’s doing really well.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

New Year’s Eve party...

16:08 , Matt Verri

It really is a big occasion this evening - we’re going to have a light show for six whole minutes ahead of kick-off.

Try and contain your excitement.

There will be a pre-match light show tonight between 5.20pm and 5.26pm. ⚡️



Supporters with concerns about flashing lights may wish to remain in the concourse during this time. 🙏 #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/qWklCyE1AW — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) December 31, 2022

Brighton with reason to be confident

16:01 , Matt Verri

Brighton have already beaten Arsenal this season, knocking the Gunners out of the Carabao Cup with victory at the Emirates.

They’ve enjoyed plenty of success on home soil against Arsenal in recent seasons too, losing just one of the last five meetings between the two sides at the Amex.

(Getty Images)

De Zerbi: Mudryk can win the Ballon d’Or

15:54 , Matt Verri

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has backed Mykhaylo Mudryk to one day win the Ballon d’Or.

The Shakhtar Donetsk winger is Arsenal’s leading target ahead of the January transfer window and the Premier League leaders have already seen an offer worth £55m rejected.

De Zerbi oversaw part of Mudryk’s development and the forward scored two goals while registering nine assists in 19 appearances under the Italian’s watch. Together, the pair won the Ukrainian Super Cup in 2021 before De Zerbi’s exit as a result of the Russian invasion.

“Mudryk is a fantastic player, but Brighton can’t buy him,” said the Italian.

“I like him, because I like all my ex-players. But Brighton can’t buy him, Arsenal, I don’t know. I think Mudryk can win the Ballon d’Or in the future.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

As it stands...

15:47 , Matt Verri

With Manchester City currently beating Everton, they are set to close to within two points of Arsenal ahead of this evening’s match. The Gunners can obviously restore that five-point advantage with a win.

As for Brighton, they can enter 2023 seventh and just five points off the Champions League spots if they come away with a victory.

Only two sides have stopped Arsenal winning in the Premier League so far this season, Manchester United and Southampton. The Seagulls are looking to join that exclusive club.

Saliba set for new Arsenal deal

15:40 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta is hopeful Arsenal will tie down William Saliba to a new contract, insisting the defender is “really happy” at the club.

Saliba is about to head into the final 18 months of his current deal and Arsenal are in talks with him over an extension.

That is one of a number of deals that Arsenal are working on, as they also want to agree fresh terms with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal’s sporting director Edu is leading the negotiations and asked if they are progressing well, Arteta said: “I hope so.

“That’s more to Edu and the board to be discussing with him (Saliba). What I know is that the player is really happy, the player wants to be here and that’s the main thing.”

Read the full story on that here

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

One last time in 2022!

15:33 , Matt Verri

Prediction

15:27 , Matt Verri

Few teams in the Premier League are playing with more confidence than Brighton, but Arsenal are one of them.

It should be an entertaining encounter, with both playing attractive football. The Gunners could potentially suffer more frustration against a Seagulls side who have regularly caused them problems in recent seasons.

Draw, 1-1.

Arsenal team news

15:20 , Matt Verri

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been struggling with a muscle issue since appearing at the World Cup with Japan and he missed the Gunners’ Boxing Day win over West Ham.

The right-back has since returned to training, though, and is set to be in Arsenal’s squad this evening.

“He is getting closer and closer. He has been training with us, so he is available,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal will, however, be without Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring). Of those, Smith Rowe is the closest to making a return and should make his comeback early next month.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Brighton team news

15:14 , Matt Verri

Moises Caicedo will miss the match due to suspension in a huge blow to Brighton, after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Southampton. Billy Gilmour could replace him.

Alexis Mac Allister remains unavailable after his World Cup heroics, while Danny Welbeck faces a race to prove his fitness ahead of the visit of his former club.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal

15:07 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football.

Live stream: Fans can also watch the action live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Good afternoon!

15:00 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Brighton vs Arsenal!

The Gunners are looking to finish 2022 on a high - whatever happens this evening they’ll enter the New Year top of the Premier League. Won’t be an easy match for them though, Brighton in good form and playing brilliant football.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:30pm GMT from the Amex Stadium.