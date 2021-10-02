Brighton 0-0 Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Brighton vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Arsenal are out to build on their terrific north London derby victory as they travel to face Brighton this evening.

After a disastrous start to the season, when they lost their opening three league games, Mikel Arteta’s side appear to have turned a corner, winning three on the spin, culminating in last weekend’s 3-1 thumping of Tottenham at the Emirates.

That victory did come at some cost, however, with midfielder Granit Xhaka picking up a knee injury that is expected to rule him out for three months, which could prompt Arteta into a tactical rejig at the Amex.

In wait are a Brighton side who had chance to go top of the Premier League when they faced rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night, but in the end they needed a late equaliser from Neal Maupay to rescue a point.

You can follow all the action LIVE with our blog below...

Kick-off: 5:30pm, Amex Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports

Brighton team news

Arsenal team news

Prediction

HT: Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

18:16 , Malik Ouzia

Goalless at the break.

18:16 , Malik Ouzia

45 mins: Having said Arsenal need half-time, they’ve actually finished with a bit of a flourish here.

Smith Rowe bends a delicious ball into the middle but Aubameyang is expecting Dunk to get something on it and when the ball goes through the Brighton man he’s on his heels and can’t react in time. Gamble, son.

18:11 , Malik Ouzia

41 mins: Much more like it. Smith Rowe’s terrific turn opens up the pitch for Arsenal and Saka and Odegaard combine before the ball breaks to Partey on the edge.

Sanchez is rooted to the spot as he curls round a defender but it’s wide of the post.

18:09 , Malik Ouzia

40 mins: Arsenal just cannot get out at the moment. They need half-time.

18:08 , Malik Ouzia

37 mins: Yet more Brighton pressure. Gross delivers to the backpost where Duffy is trying to meet it but in the end it comes off his thigh and bounces into the side netting. A few home fans down the other end thought it was in.

18:04 , Malik Ouzia

34 mins: Tomiyasu was excellent against Spurs last week but he’s been a bit ragged so far this evening. Again, he misjudges it in the air and the ball breaks to Trossard, who wastes the chance by blasting high over the bar.

18:01 , Malik Ouzia

31 mins: The home side are well on top now. Dan Burn’s just headed over when he should’ve done much better, while Tomiyasu is fortunate to get away with a loose touch as he has his pocket picked.

Simon Collings is at the Amex

17:59 , Malik Ouzia

He wasn’t gettting them at the start, but a few boos can be heard for Ben White whenever he gets on the ball now. No loved lost from the Brighton fans. White doing well, though, and had made a few crucial headers already.

17:58 , Malik Ouzia

28 mins: Oof, lovely soccer.

Maupay scoops in behind and Lallana gets there to power across the face, looking for Trossard, but White manages to get something on it to lift it behind.

17:54 , Malik Ouzia

23 mins: Now a big chance at the other end. Tomisyasu hooks one up the line and Burn turns like the QE2, allowing Saka to fly past.

If he can control quickly there’s a simple ball across the box to Aubameyang but on the zippy surface it gets away from him and in the end the angle closes.

17:51 , Malik Ouzia

21 mins: What a chance!

Aaron Ramsdale makes a right meal of trying to claim a cross and Duffy keeps the ball alive. It falls to Dunk, six yards out, but he’s stretching and slips and blasts high into the stands.

17:46 , Malik Ouzia

15 mins: Close!

Brighton work it nicely from a throw-in down the left and Marc Cucurella flashes across the face of goal. Tierney isn’t sure what’s behind him at the far post and turns it behind for a corner.

Simon Collings is at the Amex

17:42 , Malik Ouzia

Arsenal are setup quite interestingly when in possession. Lokonga is essentially playing at left back, with Tierney pushed right up high - almost as a winger. Smith Rowe then tucks in to give Arsenal more presence centrally.

17:41 , Malik Ouzia

11 mins: Lokonga is properly aping Xhaka’s usual role in these early exchanges, dropping right into that left-back area and allowing Tierney to get much higher up the pitch.

17:38 , Malik Ouzia

8 mins: Trossard is back on which will be a relief to Graham Potter given his mounting injury problems. His side have settled nicely, just beginning to zip the ball around.

17:33 , Malik Ouzia

3 mins: Lively start from Arsenal as Bukayo Saka shows his menace, cutting inside two men and firing at Sanchez.

Meanwhile, there’s concern for Brighton because Leandro Trossard is down having gone over awkwardly on his ankle.

KICK-OFF!

17:30 , Malik Ouzia

We are underway...

17:29 , Malik Ouzia

Ahead of kick-off, there’s a minute’s applause in memory of Roger Hunt, England’s 1966 World Cup winner, who sadly passed away this week.

17:27 , Malik Ouzia

Right then, the teams are on their way out on the south coast. Almost showtime.

Seems a good egg, doesn’t he?

17:19 , Malik Ouzia

Nice moment at end of warm-up. Lamptey heads over to a fan, getting drenched, and hands over his tracksuit jacket. Stopped for a photo too.

Our man Simon Collings is at the Amex trying to stay dry...

17:09 , Malik Ouzia

☔️ Biblical conditions at the Amex…



Can Arsenal build on their north London derby win?



🗣 @sr_collings is in position#BHAARS pic.twitter.com/kDbdmhGq36 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) October 2, 2021

16:53 , Malik Ouzia

So, Mikel Arteta makes just the one change to the side that started the north London derby on Sunday as Albert Sambi Lokonga comes in for Granit Xhaka in a like-for-like swap.

Expect the 4-2-3-1 that worked so well at the Emirates to be employed again here.

Brighton team news

16:39 , Malik Ouzia

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Duffy, Dunk, Burn, Veltman, Gross, Lallana, Cucurella, Trossard, Moder, Maupay.

Subs: Lamptey, Connolly, Mac Allister, March, Steele, Locadia, Roberts, Richards, Sarmiento.

Arsenal team news

16:34 , Malik Ouzia

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Aubameyang

Subs: Leno, Cedric, Holding, Tavares, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette

16:27 , Malik Ouzia

We’ll find out the answer in about five minutes - team news is next.

16:12 , Malik Ouzia

The big decision for Mikel Arteta will be as to who replaces Xhaka, because he surely won’t tinker with the team that was so good against Tottenham last Sunday, given they’ve had a week break in-between.

Albert Sambi Lokonga would be a like-for-like switch, but Arteta could revert to the 4-3-3 he employed against Burnley and bring in Nicolas Pepe as a winger and drop Emile Smith Rowe into a deeper role.

Here’s how we think Arsenal might lineup tonight...

16:04 , Malik Ouzia

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang.

Odds

15:57 , Jack Rosser

Brighton to win: 15/8

Draw: 21/10

Brighton to win: 29/20

Odds via Betfair (subject to change)

How to watch

15:53 , Jack Rosser

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage starting at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via Sky Go

Premier League head-to-head

15:48 , Jack Rosser

Brighton wins: 3

Draws: 2

Arsenal wins: 3

Prediction

15:38 , Jack Rosser

Arsenal were so impressive against Tottenham but Brighton have looked very good this season and this one could be tight. Consistency remains key for the Gunners and if they can back up that Spurs display then this could be a really entertaining game.

Brighton 2-2 Arsenal

Early team news

15:29 , Jack Rosser

Arsenal have been dealt a blow after Granit Xhaka was ruled out for three months with the knee injury he sustained against Tottenham.

The midfielder limped off during Sunday’s 3-1 win at Emirates Stadium and Arsenal have confirmed he “suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament”.

Xhaka does not require surgery but is set to be sidelined until 2022.

Good afternoon!

15:21 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Brighton vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

We’ll have all the team news and build-up ahead of a 5:30pm kick-off...