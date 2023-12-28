Brighton v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League score and updates as inspired Brighton run riot

Tottenham Hotspur will look to maintain their charge for the Premier League top four as they travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion this evening.

Spurs notched a third win in a row as they held on to scrape past Everton 2-1 last time out and victory against Roberto de Zerbi’s Seagulls would see them leapfrog Manchester City, and possibly Aston Villa, in the table.

Brighton have now gone three league games without a win after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last Thursday but a win at the Amex Stadium would see them climb to seventh as they look to secure a second season of European football.

Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra have added to Albion’s injury woes this week but Ange Postecoglou’s side have an even lengthier list of absentees, with centre-back Cristian Romero the latest addition thanks to a knee injury that may rule him out for up to five weeks.

Brighton v Tottenham - live updates

Brighton host Tottenham, live on Prime Video

Injury-hit Spurs looking to continue their assault on Premier League top four

Brighton would climb to seventh with victory but are winless in last three league games

75’ - GOAL! Pedro scores second penalty after Ferguson fouled by Lo Celso (BHA 4-0 TOT)

63’ - GOAL! Estupinan scores thunderbolt from 25 yards (BHA 3-0 TOT)

45’ - POST! Richarlison clips the outside of the woodwork from distance (BHA 2-0 TOT)

37’ - NO GOAL! Buonanotte’s neat finish rightly ruled out for offside (BHA 2-0 TOT)

32’ - POST! Milner rattles the post with a curling effort (BHA 2-0 TOT)

23’ - GOAL! Pedro scores from the penalty spot after Kulusevski’s foul (BHA 2-0 TOT)

20’ - POST! Van Hecke’s header cannons off the post (BHA 1-0 TOT)

11’ - GOAL! Hinshelwood hammers home a finish after great work by Pedro (BHA 1-0 TOT)

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 4 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur FC

WATCH: Pervis Estupinan scores stunner

21:11 , Luke Baker

Here’s that Estupinan thunderbolt from earlier. What a goal!

What a hit from Estupiñán! 🚀



On his first game back from injury, the Ecuadorian scores a screamer! 💥 #PLonPrime #BHATOT pic.twitter.com/c2ZbDh6gpt — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2023

GOAL! Brighton 4-0 Tottenham (Joao Pedro, 75’)

21:08 , Luke Baker

And it’s there! Easy as you like from Pedro, who sends Vicario the wrong way and strokes it into the right corner. Classily done.

Disastrous evening for Spurs but brilliant form Brighton.

PENALTY! Brighton 3-0 Tottenham

21:07 , Luke Baker

73 mins: From bad to worse for Spurs. Evan Ferguson takes a touch just inside the box, Lo Celso desperately tries to tackle him from behind but it’s a clear foul as his foot makes contact with Ferguson’s leg and PENALTY GIVEN.

Joao Pedro will step up for a second time.

Brighton 3-0 Tottenham

21:05 , Luke Baker

71 mins: Jakub Moder only just on the pitch but already yellow carded as he stops Spurs taking a quick free-kick. Brennan Johnson has also just been taken off, with 20-year-old Argentine Alejo Veliz on in his place.

This game is surely out of sight now, although Tottenham will continue to press on.

Brighton 3-0 Tottenham

21:02 , Luke Baker

68 mins: Honestly, that Estupinan goal was unreal. And great quick-thinking from the corner from Milner as well.

Anyway, subs for both sides including Milner coming off alongside Welbeck, with Jakub Moder and Evan Ferguson on. Meanwhile, for Spurs, Pape Sarr and Richarlison - who has struggled - are off with Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso on.

GOAL! Brighton 3-0 Tottenham (Pervis Estupinan 63’)

20:55 , Luke Baker

OH MY WORD! THAT IS INCREDIBLE FROM PERVIS ESTUPINAN.

The left-back, returning from injury from the bench today, picks up the ball 25 yards out after a quick Milner corner is passed to him and he thumps an absolute thunderbolt with his left foot that has swerve and dip on it as it flies into the top-right corner. Vicario dives but gets nowhere near it. A simply stunning goal.

What a hit from Estupiñán! 🚀



On his first game back from injury, the Ecuadorian scores a screamer! 💥 #PLonPrime #BHATOT pic.twitter.com/c2ZbDh6gpt — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2023

NO GOAL! Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:55 , Luke Baker

62 mins: Ball in the net AGAIN from Richarlison but AGAIN he’s offside. Either Brighton’s line is perfect or he needs to hold his runs better... Maybe both.

Good build-up from Spurs down the right anyway and Richarlison slots the finish but he is definitely offside.

Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:52 , Luke Baker

59 mins: Another sub for Brighton as Buonanotte, who has looked lively down the flank, is clapped off with Carlos Baleba coming on. The Cameroon international will probably play more centrally in a holding role.

SAVE! Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:51 , Luke Baker

56 mins: Good save from Steele as Spurs start to turn the screw! Udogie sees his first shot blocked and the second is saved by good reflexes from the Brighton stopper.

Richarlison then given a yellow card as he pushes Pedro in the throat out on the right touchline. From the free-kick, Lewis Dunk gets a shot away in the box but it’s scuffed wide

CLOSE! Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:46 , Luke Baker

53 mins: Better from Tottenham. Good work by Son and he plays the ball into the feet of Richarlison, who turns and fires a shot at goal but it goes wide. Probably should have been on target.

The flag then goes up for the following move where Richarlison forces a save from the legs of Steele.

Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:42 , Luke Baker

49 mins: A succession of corners for Brighton but Spurs do enough to scramble them away and survive - for now. They’ll need to start making inroads at the other end to get back in this game though.

Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:39 , Luke Baker

46 mins: Just 35 seconds into the second half and Spurs have the ball in the net after a neat finish from Richarlison but the offside flag immediately goes up to rule it out. Correct decision as the Brazilian was offside.

KICK-OFF! Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:37 , Luke Baker

Back underway at the Amex. A half-time sub for Brighton as Igor Julio comes off and Pervis Estupinan comes on at left-back. He’s returning after being out injured for a couple of months and that’s big for the Seagulls.

HALF-TIME! Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:32 , Luke Baker

Here are the goals from a breathless first half of football, as well as one of Vicario’s crucial saves.

Hinshelwood opens the scoring!



Brighton’s early pressure is rewarded with an early goal ⚽️#PLonPrime #BHATOT pic.twitter.com/CCPdrMkGex — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2023

A huge save from Vicario! 🧤



Joao Pedro comes close to scoring his second of the evening#PLonPrime #BHATOT pic.twitter.com/Ax70HqWIns — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2023

HALF-TIME! Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:22 , Luke Baker

PHEW! What a half of football that was! Brighton lead 2-0 at the break after Jack Hinshelwood’s thumped finish and Joao Pedro’s penalty after Dejan Kulusevski hauled down his man in the box.

I’ve almost lost count of the number of times the post has been hit! Twice for Brighton and once for Spurs, I think. Meanwhile Guglielmo Vicario has made a couple of superb saves for Spurs.

But Tottenham will believe they can still get back into this after Richarlison came so close and the Seagulls do look slightly exposed defensively at times.

(AP)

Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:19 , Luke Baker

45+4 mins: Tottenham have had a few corners this half but all well defended by Brighton. Dunk heads away the latest inswinger from Porro to launch a counter-attack.

POST! Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:18 , Luke Baker

45+1 mins: Now the woodwork is hit at the other end! Richarlison takes aim from outside the box and his bouncing shot is beyond Steele but clips the outside of the post and goes wide.

That would have brought Spurs right back into it! Five minutes of added time, by the way.

SAVE! Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:17 , Luke Baker

45 mins: Vicario to the rescue again after incredibly sloppy play from Tottenham! A backpass is between defender and goalkeeper, allowing Pedro to nip in and race through one on one.

He goes slightly wide on the left maybe and his attempted dinked finish over Vicario is tipped wide by an outstretched mitt from the goalkeeper. Inches higher and it’s in but brilliant stop!

Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:15 , Luke Baker

43 mins: Bit of a needles booking for Facundo Buonanotte who is yellow carded for too much backchat to the referee while questioning a free-kick against Brighton near halfway. Probably didn’t warrant the amount of arguing Buonanotte was doing, given how harmless it was.

Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:13 , Luke Baker

42 mins: Brighton have been sumptuous in this first half. Spurs haven’t been bad, per se, but the Seagulls have cut through them with ease. Tottenham look better in attack and as long as it stays 2-0, they’ll fancy getting back into this. A third goal would be an absolute killer, of course.

As if to prove it, Joao Pedro gets five yards clear of Spurs’ high line and although Royal scrambles back, it shows the danger posed. Flag does then go off and he was marginally offside

Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:10 , Luke Baker

39 mins: Better from Spurs as they come down the left with Kulusevski. Son receives the ball int he box but can’t get it out of his feet, the blue-and-white shirts swarm and his shot is blocked.

NO GOAL! Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:09 , Luke Baker

37 mins: Brighton have the ball in the net AGAIN! This time, the offside flag comes to Tottenham’s aid.

Welbeck curls in a cross and Buonanotte sublimely finishes past Vicario first time from the penalty spot. Such a controlled half-volley but he was in front of the final defender when the ball was played.

Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:07 , Luke Baker

35 mins: Brighton counter again and Welbeck strides forward down the right. He plays a ball across towards Buonanotte but it comes off Emerson Royal’s heel and Vicario collects. Appeals for a backpass from the crowd but it was accidental - not sure Royal could have flicked the ball over his head like that even if he tried!

WATCH: Brighton’s two first-half goals

20:05 , Luke Baker

Here’s how Brighton moved 2-0 up in this clash with goals from Jack Hinshelwood and Joao Pedro - the latter a penalty.

Hinshelwood opens the scoring!



Brighton’s early pressure is rewarded with an early goal ⚽️#PLonPrime #BHATOT pic.twitter.com/CCPdrMkGex — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2023

Brighton doubles their lead! 🙌



Joao Pedro calmly slots the ball into the bottom left corner from the spot



#PLonPrime #BHATOT pic.twitter.com/SuKd3uW25o — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2023

POST! Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:04 , Luke Baker

32 mins: Now James Milner absolutely hammers the post! Brighton are purring here.

The ball falls to him near the edge of the box as he comes in off the left wing, he wraps his right foot round it, starting ti just outside the goal and it’s curling inwards but not quite enough as it rattles the post with Vicario beaten. So close!

Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:01 , Luke Baker

30 mins: Kulusevski will miss Spurs’ next game against Bournemouth due to that yellow card for giving away the penalty, by the way. More first-team players unavailable is not what Ange Postecoglou needs...

Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:00 , Luke Baker

27 mins: How can Spurs turn this round? Brighton do still look fairly open at the back, so it’s not all over yet.

Porro whips in a Tottenham corner and although it’s cleared by Igor, Johnson gets room on the right and flashes a low ball across goal. It’s past the diving Steele and wide of the far post but if a Spurs player had been sliding in, that could have been turned in at the back post.

GOAL! Brighton 2-0 Tottenham (Pedro pen 23’)

19:55 , Luke Baker

Joao Pedro steps up to the spot and SCORES! He sends Vicario the wrong way as he goes into the left corner.

Brighton now 2-0 up and it’s a long way back for Spurs.

Brighton doubles their lead! 🙌



Joao Pedro calmly slots the ball into the bottom left corner from the spot



#PLonPrime #BHATOT pic.twitter.com/SuKd3uW25o — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2023

PENALTY! Brighton 1-0 Tottenham

19:54 , Luke Baker

22 mins: Ok, at the next break in play, we get a VAR review for the penalty. Kulusevski could be in trouble here - it looks a pretty clear shirt pull.

The referee Jarred Gillett goes over to the monitor and eventually decides IT’S A PENALTY! Kulusevski yellow carded for his troubles and what a chance this is to double the lead.

POST! Brighton 1-0 Tottenham

19:52 , Luke Baker

20 mins: Good tackle by James Milner after Hinshelwood gave the ball away. Brighton then go up the other end and win a corner.

And they hit the post! Jan Paul van Hecke gets up highest to win the header and it cannons back off the right upright!

And then appeals for a penalty as Welbeck is pulled to the ground by Kulusevski as he tries to get to the rebound. VAR will surely check this.

Brighton 1-0 Tottenham

19:48 , Luke Baker

15 mins: Hinshelwood then shows his defensive credentials with good covering at the other end before Brighton push forward again.

Pedro skips inside on his right foot once again and forces Vicario down to block the ball away. He’s not happy with his defence at allowing the shot there.

GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Tottenham (Hinshelwood 11’)

19:43 , Luke Baker

And now Brighton deservedly lead! Lovely finish from Jack Hinshelwood after great work from Joao Pedro.

Pedro surges into the penalty box from the left with great pace, darting between defenders afraid of bringing him down for a penalty. Keeps his eyes up and slots the pass to Hinshelwood who has room towards the right of the box - one touch and the second is hammered hard at goal, rising as it flies past Vicario.

Superb play by Brighton!

Hinshelwood opens the scoring!



Brighton’s early pressure is rewarded with an early goal ⚽️#PLonPrime #BHATOT pic.twitter.com/CCPdrMkGex — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2023

SAVE! Brighton 0-0 Tottenham

19:39 , Luke Baker

6 mins: Oh wow! This save from Vicario is even better - a great stop! Less than a minute after his previous stop, Spurs’ Italian stopper springs to his left and brilliantly pushes away Welbeck’s shot.

Pedro and Facundi Buonanotte had linked up before a ricochet fell to Welbeck in space 10 yards out - a good strike but brilliant reactions from Vicario to keep it at 0-0.

SAVE! Brighton 0-0 Tottenham

19:37 , Luke Baker

5 mins: This is all Spurs so far - dominating possession and probing at the Brighton defence. Johnson surges down the right but Johnson’s clipped cross is too long.

But the first save of the game is at the other end! Brighton counter with pace and Danny Welbeck ghosts past a couple of tackles before a one-two with Gilmour and Welbeck strikes powerfully at goal but Guglielmo Vicario pushes the ball away well.

Brighton 0-0 Tottenham

19:34 , Luke Baker

4 mins: Spurs looking sharp early on and Brennan Johnson controls a ball fizzed into his feet before Igor Julio hacks him down. A free-kick within shooting distance, about 25 yards out, but Pedro Porro’s effort is into the wall.

Brighton 0-0 Tottenham

19:33 , Luke Baker

2 mins: Tottenham coolly play the ball out from the back to beat Brighton’s high press and a clever backheel from Son Heung-min on the right touchline gives Richarlison room to stride forward. Eventually, Dejan Kulusevski’s cross is cleared by Billy Gilmour.

A sign of things to come from Spurs though potentially. Kulusevski with that freedom to roam from the No 10 position behind Richarlison.

KICK-OFF! Brighton 0-0 Tottenham

19:30 , Luke Baker

And we’re off! At the risk of jinxing it - this could be a post-Christmas cracker of a match with two attacking teams going at it.

Brighton vs Tottenham

19:29 , Luke Baker

The teams are on the pitch at the Amex and kick-off is imminent.

Brighton vs Tottenham line-ups

19:26 , Luke Baker

We’re about five minutes away from kick-off in East Sussex. Here’s a reminder of how the teams line up this evening.

Brighton XI: Steele; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Gilmour, Milner; Buonanotte, Gross, Pedro; Welbeck

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison

Brighton vs Tottenham

19:22 , Luke Baker

Warm-ups completed at the Amex.

(REUTERS)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

19:15 , Luke Baker

A reminder that there’s one other Premier League match taking place this evening as we finish off the ‘Boxing Day round’ of fixtures.

Arsenal are looking to return to the top of the table but need to beat in-form West Ham this evening to do so. The Gunners’ record against the Hammers is pretty formidable though, having only lost two league matches against them since 2007... David Moyes’s men did triumph in the Carabao Cup fixture between the sides earlier this season if that’s worth anything.

Brighton vs Tottenham stats

19:09 , Luke Baker

A few nuggets of information courtesy of Opta ahead of the game this evening:

Brighton have lost their last two Premier League home games against Tottenham without scoring; they’d only lost once and scored every time in their first four at the Amex Stadium against them (W2 D1).

Tottenham did the league double over Brighton last season – it’s the fifth time they’ve won consecutive league matches against the Seagulls but have never won three in a row before.

Brighton haven’t won their final league game in any of the last three calendar years, losing to Arsenal at home in both 2020 and 2022, and at Chelsea in 2021.

After a seven-game winless run away from home between February and May (D2, L5), Tottenham have lost just one of their last 10 on the road in the Premier League (W6, D3), going down 2-1 at Wolves last month.

Tottenahm ready to take on Brighton

19:03 , Luke Baker

Spurs arrived at the Amex Stadium a little earlier this evening and are ready to take on Brighton.

Ange Postecoglou reveals extent of Cristian Romero injury

18:55 , Luke Baker

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has been dealt another injury blow after he confirmed Cristian Romero will miss the next four to five weeks with a hamstring strain.

Romero only returned from a three-match suspension at the beginning of December but is now set for another spell on the sidelines.

The Argentina international sustained the injury during last weekend’s 2-1 victory against Everton and a scan this week has revealed a hamstring strain.

Ange Postecoglou gives Tottenham January transfer update after Cristian Romero injury blow

18:47 , Luke Baker

Ange Postecoglou believes Tottenham will do their January transfer business earlier than usual after the club were hit by another injury blow.

Spurs travel to Brighton tonight and will be without centre-back Cristian Romero, who has been ruled out for four to five weeks with a hamstring strain.

Romero joins a growing injury list that includes Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison, while next month Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and captain Son Heung-min will also be unavailable due to international commitments at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup.

Tottenham have notoriously been active on transfer deadline day in the winter window, signing Pedro Porro earlier this year and making a double swoop for Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski in 2022.

However, Postecoglou said: “Obviously if we can do business early, it’s great for us. Not just because of losing Romero but there’s a whole month there – why waste it?”

Ange Postecoglou reveals Tottenham plans for January transfer window

Brighton vs Tottenham team news

18:39 , Luke Baker

Spurs line up more or less as we expected with Destiny Udogie returning to the back-line following his suspension as full-backs by trade Emerson Royal and Ben Davies resume their centre-back partnership enforced by injury. Richarlison is fit to lead the line ahead of Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min.

Brighton’s standard rotation is employed by Roberto de Zerbi. Jason Steele is the goalkeeper of choice this week, while James Milner, Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro are all given starts. Exactly how the attacking quartet of Welbeck, Pedro, Pascal Gross and Facundo Buonanotte line up ahead of Milner and Billy Gilmour remains to be seen.

Good news on the injury front for the Seagulls as well, with Pervis Estupinan fit enough to make the bench as he tries to return from injury.

Brighton XI: Steele; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Gilmour, Milner; Welbeck, Gross, Buonanotte; Pedro

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison

Brighton vs Tottenham team news

18:31 , Luke Baker

The teams are out - here’s how they’ll line up on the south coast this evening.

Brighton vs Tottenham arrivals

18:28 , Luke Baker

Here’s Brighton arriving at the Amex Stadium a little earlier

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

Brighton vs Tottenham form

18:10 , Luke Baker

It’s a tale of contrasting fortunes for the two clubs over recent matches. Spurs bring a three-game winning streak to the table since their unfortunate 2-1 defeat to West Ham earlier this month. They have dispatched Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Everton in consecutive matches to reignite their top-four push.

Meanwhile, Brighton have stumbled a little and are now winless in their last three Premier League contests – a forgivable away defeat to high-flying Arsenal sandwiched in between frustrating draws against Burnley and Crystal Palace. That has dropped them towards the bottom of the league’s top 10, although a vital 1-0 triumph over Marseille to top their Europea League group and advance straight to the last 16 was also thrown into the mix.

Early Tottenham team news

18:00 , Luke Baker

Ange Postecoglou confirmed ahead of this fixture that Cristian Romero could miss as many as five weeks with the injury that forced his withdrawal against Everton, leaving the Australian manager without both of his first-choice centre-halves due to Micky van de Ven’s injury.

James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Alfie Whiteman are also sidelined but Destiny Udogie is back available after serving his suspension and Richarlison has successfully shaken off a knock; Yves Bissouma is not available as he serves a four-match ban.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison

Early Brighton team news

17:52 , Luke Baker

Kaoru Mitoma is expected to be absent for a while due to an ankle issue and Simon Adingra is now also sidelined for the foreseeable future with a hamstring problem.

They join Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Solly March, Julio Enciso and Ansu Fati on the sidelines, while Pervis Estupinan is nearing a return but this match will likely come too soon. Danny Welbeck could contend to start up front.

Predicted Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Baleba, Gilmour; Lallana, Gross, Buonanotte; Welbeck

When is Brighton vs Tottenham and how can I watch it?

17:45 , Luke Baker

When is Brighton vs Tottenham?

Brighton vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 7.30pm GMT on Thursday 28 December at the Amex Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage on the streaming service from 7pm GMT.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Brighton vs Tottenham

17:26 , Luke Baker

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Brighton and Tottenham from the Amex Stadium.

Spurs can jump back into the top four with a win on the road, while the Seagulls could soar to seventh if they come out on top but both sides have been bitten by the injury bug in recent weeks. With a packed festive fixture schedule, squad depth will play an even greater role than normal as both clubs try to maintain aspirations of European football next term.

Stay with us here for all the build-up, team news and match action to follow!