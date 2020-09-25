Brighton v Manchester United: match preview

Brighton lost 3-0 in the corresponding fixture in June and since then United have added £35m Netherlands international Donny van de Beek to their squad. Joël Veltman, at £0.9m Brighton’s costliest signing of the transfer window thus far, is also a Dutch international and a former Ajax teammate of Van de Beek. Neither of the former colleagues are likely to start on Saturday, though, but if Tariq Lamptey fails a fitness test on a groin strain, Veltman may slot in at right wing-back for Graham Potter’s side. Rich Flower
Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1
Venue Amex Stadium
Last season Brighton 0 Manchester United 3
Referee Chris Kavanagh
This season G1 Y4 R0 4 cards/game
Odds H 4-1 A 3-4 D 11-4
BRIGHTON
Subs from Sánchez, Steele, Mac Allister, Gross, Lallana, Jahanbakhsh, Bernardo, Burn, Veltman, Sanders, Molumby
Doubtful Connolly (knock), Lamptey (groin)
Injured Andone (knee, unknown), Izquierdo (knee, unknown), Walton (ankle, unknown)
Suspended Bissouma (first of three)
Discipline Y1 R1
Form LW
Leading scorer Maupay 2
MANCHESTER UNITED
Subs from Grant, Henderson, Smalling, Williams, Dalot, Fred, Pereira, Lingard, Mengi, Mata, Fosu-Mensah, Van de Beek, James, Ighalo, Chong, Lindelöf, Matic
Doubtful None
Injured Tuanzebe (ankle, 17 Oct), Jones (knee, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y2 R0
Form L
Leading scorer Van de Beek 1