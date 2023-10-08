Brighton v Liverpool LIVE: Premier League score and latest updates as Mo Salah nets equaliser before half-time

(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool are taking on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium today as both sides look to bounce back from chastening defeats in the Premier League last weekend.

Liverpool were on the receiving end of that disastrous VAR call which saw Luis Diaz have a goal incorrectly ruled out despite checks confirming he was onside. They enjoyed a Europa League win over Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday but Jurgen Klopp has warned his side they are facing a dangerous opponent in Brighton. “We expect a really tough game against one of the best sides in the league, the best-coached team in the league, I would say.”

Brighton, however, were thrashed 6-1 by Aston Villa last weekend with manager Roberto De Zerbi concerned that his squad are not equipped to play European football alongside domestic duties. They come into this one with several injury concerns, after salvaging a late draw at Marseille in the Europa League in midweek.

Brighton v Liverpool

Brighton host Liverpool in a Premier League match at the Amex Stadium

40’ GOAL! - Salah completes a sharp move to equalise for Liverpool (BHA 1-1 LIV)

38’ CHANCE! - Adingra lifts a shot over the top after Dunk’s free kick is blocked (BHA 1-0 LIV)

32’ CLOSE! - Baleba pulls one wide after a fine run through midfield (BHA 1-0 LIV)

20’ GOAL! - Adingra nicks the ball off Mac Allister and sends the hosts ahead (BHA 1-0 LIV)

GOAL! Brighton 1-2 Liverpool (Salah, 45+1’)⚽️

14:46 , Mike Jones

45+1 mins: Mo Salah smashes the penalty into the far corner and Liverpool come from behind to lead before the break.

Penalty to Liverpool!

14:45 , Mike Jones

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

43 mins: Brighton are caught trying to play out from the back and Dominik Szobozslai wins the ball. He combines with Darwin Nunez before getting dragged to the deck.

The ball rolls out to Luis Diaz who is brought down in the box as well. VAR looks at both incident and agrees that Liverpool should be awarded a penalty.

GOAL! Brighton 1-1 Liverpool (Salah, 40’)⚽️

14:42 , Mike Jones

40 mins: Liverpool are level!

Brighton give the ball away to Szobozslai who spins and threads it up to Luis Diaz. He turns the ball to Darwin Nunez on the edge of the box before a slipped pass finds Mo Salah - after Harvey Elliott lets it run - and Salah makes no mistakes in slotting it home.

Brighton 1-0 Liverpool

14:39 , Mike Jones

38 mins: Chance! Brighton win themselves a free kick on the edge of the ‘D’ that Lewis Dunk lines up. His effort hits the Liverpool wall the but comes out to Simon Adingra who lifts a decent effort over the top of the crossbar.

Brighton 1-0 Liverpool

14:38 , Mike Jones

35 mins: Liverpool’s performance today has been too slow. It’s too easy for Brighton to defend against and when the hosts transition into attack they’re onto the front foot quickly almost shocking the Reds with the speed of their play.

Liverpool win the ball high up the pitch and a couple of one touch passes from Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szobozslai almost get Mo Salah in on goal but the ball is intercepted at the last moment.

Brighton 1-0 Liverpool

14:33 , Mike Jones

32 mins: Close! Carlos Belaba collects the ball in the middle of the pitch and slices through the Liverpool midfield. He weaves and twists, bringing the ball to the edge of the box before scuffing a shot wide of the right-hand post.

Alisson leapt across but might not have reached that one had it been on target.

Brighton 1-0 Liverpool

14:30 , Mike Jones

29 mins: Liverpool clear the next corner without too much trouble but can’t do anything with the ball when they boot it down the other side of the pitch.

Brighton transition quickly and send the ball over to Simon Adingra. He slips a fine pass into the box for Kaoru Mitoma but the winger miscontrols the ball and the Reds are forced to work it clear again.

Brighton 1-0 Liverpool

14:28 , Mike Jones

26 mins: Pascal Gross looks for another goal with a fine run through the middle of the park. He brings the ball within shooting distance and sees his effort deflected behind for a corner.

The corner ball is played short before getting sent to Solly March who lifts a cross to the far side of the penalty area and wins another set piece.

Brighton 1-0 Liverpool

14:25 , Mike Jones

23 mins: That goal will annoy Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool have been playing in such a way as to invite Brighton’s defence higher up the pitch and they’ve been undone at their own game.

Mo Salah has a wild shot from wide of the box in reply but it doesn’t go anywhere near the target.

GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Liverpool (Adringa, 20’)⚽️

14:22 , Mike Jones

20 mins: Shocking from Liverpool!

A terrible pass from Virgil van Dijk leaves Alexis Mac Allister with nowhere to go and his pocket is picked deep in his own half by Simon Adringra.

Alisson is off his line as Adingra brings the ball to the box which means the goalkeeper cannot get across to stop the low fizzing effort from finding the back of the net!

Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

14:20 , Mike Jones

18 mins: This match hasn’t really caught fire yet. There’s been the odd moment for Brighton but Liverpool have offered little in terms of attacking prowess.

They’re very timid on the ball which is a surprise.

Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

14:18 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Brighton counter-attack after winning the ball deep in their own half. A high pressing Trent Alexander-Arnold is swept past without too much trouble but the ball gets fed into Kaoru Mitoma.

Mitoma flies down the line and wins Brighton a free kick when he’s taken out by former teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

14:14 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Liverpool now manage to get some time on the ball inside Brighton’s half. The hosts are compact with their defensive shape and the Reds aren’t passing the ball around with much purpose.

It feels as though they’re still trying to get themselves into this match.

Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

14:11 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Mo Salah has drifted into a more central position as Liverpool struggle to play out from the back. A lofted pass forward from Alexis Mac Allister just goes over his head and Darwin Nunez isn’t able to pounce on the loose ball before the hosts work it away.

Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

14:07 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Brighton win a couple of consecutive corners that are scrambled away by Liverpool. The ball comes back into the middle of the box and sits up for Joao Pedro whose shot is deflected past the far post by one of his own teammates.

Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

14:04 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Brighton win a free kick over on the right side of the pitch which Pascal Gross floats over the penalty area. Lewis Dunk is the target but a Liverpool head gets to the ball first and deflects it out for a corner.

Kick off! Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

14:02 , Mike Jones

After a false start, Liverpool get the match going at the Amex Stadium with a long ball down the right side. It’s easily won and comes into Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen who looks to play out from the back.

Brighton vs Liverpool

14:00 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

Virgil van Dijk leads out a Liverpool team who will be looking to bounceback after their controversial defeat to Tottenham last time out.

Brighton have been a tricky side to break down away from home but can Jurgen Klopp’s men get the job done today?

Pre-match thoughts from Harvey Elliott

13:54 , Mike Jones

Liverpool midfielder, Harvey Elliott says he is over the moon ahead of his first Premier League start of the season.

“We need to go out on the pitch and play football again,” he said, “Hopefully get three more points. What happened in the past is the past and we need to go out there and perform.

“I am over the moon. You can see the quality in the team and it’s part of football. Waiting for your opportunity and hopefully I can take it.”

Brighton vs Liverpool

13:50 , Mike Jones

Ryan Gravenberch has either scored or assisted in each of his three Liverpool starts in all competitions. He starts from the bench today though.

Brighton vs Liverpool

13:46 , Mike Jones

Mo Salah has been directly involved in 12 goals in 12 top-flight appearances against Brighton, scoring six times and providing six assists.

Brighton vs Liverpool

13:42 , Mike Jones

Solly March has been directly involved in five of Brighton’s last eight Premier League goals against Liverpool, with two goals and three assists.

Brighton vs Liverpool

13:38 , Mike Jones

Robert De Zerbi’s side have scored in 23 consecutive Premier League matches since a 1-0 defeat by Fulham in February with Brighton’s five home fixtures this season producing an average of 4.4 goals per game.

Brighton vs Liverpool

13:34 , Mike Jones

Liverpool’s 17-match Premier League unbeaten run was ended by a controversial 2-1 defeat at Tottenham last weekend.

The Reds could lose back-to-back league games for the first time since a pair of away defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City in March and April.

And, Jurgen Klopp’s side have conceded first in each of their past four away fixtures.

Brighton vs Liverpool

13:30 , Mike Jones

Brighton have made their best start to a Premier League season, winning five of their opening seven games. However, Albion lost 6-1 to Aston Villa in their last league outing, conceding six goals for the first time in the top flight.

What will their response be today?

Brighton vs Liverpool

13:26 , Mike Jones

The Seagulls have only won two of their 14 home league games against the Reds, drawing six and losing six with Roberto De Zerbi’s first match in charge of Brighton being a 3-3 draw at Anfield in October 2022.

Brighton vs Liverpool

13:22 , Mike Jones

Brighton have won the past two meetings in all competitions, with both victories coming at the Amex Stadium in January.

Liverpool have registered just one win from their previous six Premier League clashes with Brighton, drawing three and losing two.

Who will come out on top today?

Liverpool’s new double-act are surprising even Jurgen Klopp

13:18 , Mike Jones

Here’s more on the potential for a Mac Allister-Gravenberch double-act by our senior football correspondent, Richard Jolly:

Liverpool’s new double-act are surprising even Jurgen Klopp

I don’t know Mac Allister’s best role, Klopp admits

13:12 , Mike Jones

Alexis Mac Allister faces his former club Brighton for the first time since a summer switch to Liverpool.

Mac Allister has slowly settled down in the base of Liverpool’s midfield and Klopp said he was not looking at finding the best position for the Argentine World Cup winner just yet.

“We just use him. He’s a fantastic player. I love everything about him - super-smart, tactically and off the pitch as well. So that’s really, really nice to work with him,” Klopp said.

“We defend more compact and better than we did in our bad phases last year. We have small spaces and it’s really, really good because he sees the situations really well.

“And from there we have an extra footballer on the pitch and it’s really cool.”

Alexis Mac Allister has had to fill an unfamiliar role in Liverpool’s midfield (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Brighton the best coached team in Premier League, says Jurgen Klopp

13:06 , Mike Jones

Brighton & Hove Albion are the best-coached club in the Premier League and play “incredible football” despite losing their best players, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Brighton finished sixth last season to qualify for Europe for the first time in the club’s history, but they lost two key midfielders in the close season with Alexis Mac Allister moving to Liverpool while Moises Caicedo made the switch to Chelsea.

The south-coast club are sixth in the league this season but are bottom of their Europa League group without a win while their last league match was a 6-1 humbling by Aston Villa. Liverpool are fourth, one point above Brighton.

“Brighton had a few results which didn’t go exactly in their way, but that’s a completely normal situation in a development. They had a lot of changes, lost top players - one of them we got - and still play incredible football,” Klopp told reporters.

“We expect a really tough game against one of the best sides in the league, best-coached team in the league, I would say,” Klopp said, adding that they made a “smart move” in hiring Roberto De Zerbi to replace Graham Potter.

“They made really big steps and are super-consistent – different formations, different players, lineups – wow! In the end you always see Brighton football and I couldn’t respect that more.”

Jurgen Klopp has hailed his counterpart (Getty Images)

Brighton vs Liverpool team changes

13:04 , Mike Jones

Roberto de Zerbi making six changes from the team that were hammered by Aston Villa last time out. Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is in for Jason Steele with Igor Julio, Joao Pedro, Pascal Gross, Carlos Baleba and Simon Adingra also included. Danny Welbeck and Billy Gilmour are among those dropping to the bench.

Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the Liverpool side that last started the controversial 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold are included replacing Curtis Jones (suspended), Cody Gakpo (knee injury) and Joe Gomez (bench).

Brighton vs Liverpool line-ups

13:00 , Mike Jones

Brighton XI:

Liverpool XI:

🔴 #BHALIV Team news 🔴



How we line-up this afternoon to take on Brighton: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 8, 2023

Brighton vs Liverpool prediction

12:54 , Mike Jones

Roberto de Zerbi’s men will make things difficult for Jurgen Klopp’s men but there should be enough quality within Liverpool’s team to ensure they ease past a Brighton side struggling for form.

Brighton 1-2 Liverpool.

Brighton vs Liverpool team news

12:48 , Mike Jones

Brighton lost Pervis Estupinan to injury last Saturday and the defender is expected to be absent for a while according to boss Roberto De Zerbi. Pascal Gross is fit to feature after starting against Marseille but James Milner and Adam Lallana are doubts.

Following their red cards against Tottenham, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are suspended for this match. Cody Gakpo came off at half time against Tottenham with what appeared to be a leg injury it is doubtful that he will feature with Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara remain absent. Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit again and should start after being named in Gareth Southgate’s upcoming England squad.

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool

12:42 , Mike Jones

Brighton vs Liverpool kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday 8 October at the Amex Stadium.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 1pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via SkyGo.

Roberto De Zerbi concerned by injury situation

12:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Roberto De Zerbi said Brighton must work to change their habits as he was again left sweating on the availability of players after watching his side draw 2-2 with Marseille in the Europa League.

The Italian was already without injured defender Pervis Estupinan for the meeting at the Stade Velodrome, which saw the visitors recover from 2-0 down at half-time to claim a draw that kept alive their hopes of progression from Group B.

Tariq Lamptey stepped in to deputise and performed well, winning the penalty from which Joao Pedro equalised two minutes from the end, but De Zerbi said he might be reluctant to risk the 23-year-old – who has also spent time out with injury – for the second time in three days today against Liverpool.

Pascal Gross was making his first appearance since a muscle injury sustained in the 3-2 loss to AEK Athens in September, and is another player the manager said will need to be assessed ahead of Sunday’s game.

“(Lamptey) was one of the best of us on the pitch,” said De Zerbi. “Now the problem is for Sunday, because I don’t want to take risks with him, because he was injured in the last part of last season and the first part of this season.

“But at the moment it’s very tough because we lost Pervis, I don’t know if we will have James Milner. We have to analyse Pascal Gross’ situation, for him it was the first game after injury. It’s a tough moment, but I think we can play well anyway.

“The most important thing is not physical. For Lamptey yes, for Pascal in this moment it can be a physical problem. Lewis Dunk lost the pre-season, Solly March as well lost pre-season. But for the others, the problem is not physical.

“It’s about habits. We have to change our habits, but we will reach that point. It’s a target for us, to reach the level which we have to play every game, every week, three games (a week). I don’t know how much time we need, but that’s the target.”

Roberto De Zerbi, the Brighton manager (Daniel Cole/AP) (AP)

Brighton v Liverpool – Premier League LIVE

10:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest from Brighton v Liverpool today.