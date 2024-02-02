Brighton v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Having won this exact fixture 1-0 in March last season, Brighton are looking to win consecutive home league games against Crystal Palace for the first time since a run of seven between 1979 and 1988.

Palace have failed to win any of their past five Premier League games against Brighton since a 2-1 away win in February 2021.

Brighton are unbeaten in their past nine Premier League home games (W4 D5), since a 3-1 loss against West Ham in August. It is their longest run without a home league defeat since a run of 14 between September 2016 and February 2017, and their longest ever such run in the top flight.

Brighton had 42 shots without scoring in the Premier League in January, failing to find the net in all three matches. By comparison, they scored nine goals from just 24 shots in the FA Cup

Crystal Palace have won two of their past three Premier League matches, as many as in their previous 15 league games combined. They have netted three goals in both wins, having only scored three goals in one of their previous 23 league games, a 3-2 win over Wolves in September.