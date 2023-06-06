Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister ready for Liverpool medical

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is set for his Liverpool medical.

Planet Sport understands the Seagulls have given permission for the 24-year-old World Cup winner to begin the process of finalising his transfer to Anfield.

Mac Allister's father, Carlos, who acts as his representative, arrived at the weekend for talks regarding the Argentina international's future.

It is understood the Argentina international has a release clause, believed to be between £45million and £55m, in a contract he only signed in October, and Brighton allowing him to have a medical means Liverpool are edging closer to securing a player who emerged as their top transfer target after pulling out of the race for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi admitted last month he is already resigned to losing Mac Allister, who was key in securing their first European participation with a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League, just five points behind Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild a midfield which misfired this season and Mac Allister has been a long-term target, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain departing at the end of their contracts.

Liverpool were also interested in Mason Mount, entering the final 12 months of his contract at Chelsea, but Manchester United appear to be the front-runners and Klopp does not want to get into a protracted - and often expensive - process so has moved on to other players.

The Reds have been linked with Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, Nice's Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone and will be looking to get their business done early in time for the start of pre-season on July 8.

