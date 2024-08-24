Brighton snatch 95th-minute victory after freak offside denies Manchester United

Joao Pedro celebrates snatching a dramatic late victory for Brighton - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

Click here to view this content.

This became a magnificently open game in its closing stages – although when it came to the crucial last few minutes it was Brighton who seized the moment.

The winner from Joao Pedro came at the end of a fine performance from the Brighton centre-forward, who is maturing into an excellent Premier League striker. Brighton finished the game top of the Premier League with two wins, home and away, for their new manager Fabian Hurzeler, just 31. After a summer of investment, this is now a team of real promise.

For Manchester United, this was another day when the old problems resurfaced. They had periods of the game when they looked impressive but in the seven minutes of time added on, they faded. Brighton raised the intensity when it mattered – and they are a very good team.

United were denied a second goal by an inadvertent touch by substitute Joshua Zirkzee, then offside, on a finish from Alejandro Garnacho – another substitute – on 70 minutes. Certainly it could have gone for United even after that, but Brighton never let them control the game.

The former United academy graduate Danny Welbeck scored in the first half for Brighton which had been otherwise a more productive period for United. Erik ten Hag substituted Mason Mount at half-time and Marcus Rashford soon after. Neither had played well and United had operated without a central striker. That changed when Zirkzee came on. He is pressing his case to start ahead of Rashford.

Amad Diallo scored the equaliser with a big deflection off Jan Paul van Hecke as he slid in to block. That had been a fine counterattacking goal, as was the move for Garnacho’s goal – ruled offside by VAR.



Brighton’s attacking threat was impressive. The Brazilian Pedro played between Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh. They will certainly cause teams problems this season. It was substitute Simon Adingra who supplied the cross in a period of pressure for Brighton, from which Pedro headed the winner.

More to follow...

Click here to view this content.

Brighton vs Manchester United: As it happened

03:33 PM BST

That’s it from us

Thank you for joining us as Fabian Hurzeler continued his winning start as Brighton boss following his side’s 2-1 victory over Manchester United thanks to Joao Pedro’s late winner.

03:30 PM BST

Brighton deserved win after regaining control, says Hurzeler

Speaking after the game Fabian Hurzeler said: “I think my team deserve to win. We lost control, and that’s one of the biggest strengths of United, in the transition, and we were fortunate with the offside - but that was a wake-up for us, and we controlled the game again. I could feel it on the sideline.”

Fabian Hurzeler has now won his first two Premier League games - Reuters/Matthew Childs

03:20 PM BST

Key moments in calamitous closing stages for United

Once the match was levelled at 1-1, there were two key incidents that determined the outcome of this one and United provided two comical moments to ensure it was Brighton who walked away with the three points.

The first came as Garnacho’s certain goal deflected off Zirkzee on the line meaning it was ruled out for offside. The second came in the 95th minute as the United defence left Joao Pedro with the freedom of the six-yard box to head home the winner.

Zirkzee gets a touch on Garnacho's goal-bound strike to rule it out for offside

United leave Pedro with plenty of room to head home the winner

03:13 PM BST

Ten Hag disappointed at ‘soft goals’

Whether the goals United conceded were soft, Erik ten Hag told TNT Sports: “Yeah that is our feeling that we concede two soft goals where we should act better as a team.”

Asked on what his team needed to better on the goals, he said: “So many things in that moment, we have to talk, we have to be aligned in such moments.”

On the positives from the game, he said: “I think there were very good parts in the game, we had a lot of control in possession we created good chances, we showed resilience we came back and scored a winning goal - we thought it was a winning goal... it’s a pity we have to take this, it’s a disappointment but I can take a lot of positives from the performance

Discussing Mason Mount’s withdrawal, the United boss said: “He had some problems he had an issue but also Joshua coming in - we are losing the game, I think he had a good impact on the game.”

On how this will dent their spirits, he said: “We have to take the positives, we have to learn. You can’t drop points so unnecessary, if you protect the goal like we do you drop points and top football is about details, we have to do better in such occasions.”

02:52 PM BST

Brighton United’s bogey team

Manchester United have lost a higher percentage of their Premier League games against Brighton than any other side they have faced in the competition's history (47%).



15 games, 7 defeats. 👀 pic.twitter.com/pt4xEt9apC — Squawka (@Squawka) August 24, 2024

02:42 PM BST

Brighton wanted to ‘show our power’, says Pedro

Speaking to TNT Sports, Brighton goalscorer Joao Pedro said: “First I’m very happy for the win. I think this goal at the end shows how much we wanted to win the game, first game at home against a big team. I cannot feel better than today. I think the team did well and now we need to rest because we have another big game next weekend.

“I think the fans know the power of the team so they always expect a great game against big teams and today we won so I think everyone is happy and we need to enjoy.”

On how Brighton were motivated for the game, he said: “Like the gaffer said to us, we need to believe in ourselves, we know they are United, a big club, but I think everyone wants to show our power. I think this is what motivates us to fight against a big team and you never know. Now we need to think about the next game, another big team.”

Discussing the impact of Brighton’s new boss, Fabian Hurzeler, he said: “I think he’s a very good person, he always tries to push us to believe in ourselves, to keep it going. I think it was another big game for us, another three points and this is what he wants: to fight, push, until the end.”

02:39 PM BST

Contrasting emotions at full-time

Jubilation for Dunk and Pedro - Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Casemiro left scratching his head after defeat - Reuters/Matthew Childs

02:26 PM BST

Full time: Brighton 2 Manchester United 1

Brighton win it! There are just two minutes left to play following Pedro’s goal and United fail to respond.

What a finale at the Amex stadium to an entertaining and even match. That makes it two from two for Brighton and Hurzeler.

They are - for now - three points clear at the top of the table.

A well-deserved win for Brighton but unlucky you have to say for United after that remarkable disallowed goal.

Joao Pedro's late winner clinched three points for Brighton - Reuters/Matthew Childs

02:23 PM BST

GOAL! Pedro surely wins it

90+5 mins: Brighton 2 Manchester United 1 (Pedro) The corner drops to Adingra at the back post. After a couple of passes around the edge of the box Adingra is found again, cuts in onto his right foot and floats a cross to the back post to Pedro who is in acres. The forward heads it back across Onana into the bottom corner. A great header but where was the United defence?

Brighton may well have grabbed the winner in the dying minutes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hM3KqavC5p — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 24, 2024

02:23 PM BST

90+5 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 1

Enciso now down Brighton’s left plays a cross into the box that de Ligt can divert behind for a corner before Adingra can meet it.

02:22 PM BST

90+4 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 1

Brighton look to take a quick free-kick in a promising position but they are haulted by the referee’s whistle. Instead they will deliver into the box from the left. Enciso puts in a dangerous flat cross but McTominay heads clear.

Rutto shows some quick feet before Enciso is found. He lets fly from the edge of the box and it whistles just over. A great effort from the Paraguay international.

02:19 PM BST

90+1 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 1

Mitoma, Gilmour and Minteh are off in place off Adingra, Ayari, and the arrival from Leeds and club-record signing Rutter. Antony is on for Diallo for United.

With seven minutes added on, as Casemiro has an effort saved comfortably by Steele, there may well be more chances in this one.

02:17 PM BST

89 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 1

Garnacho looks to get passed van Hecke with some stepovers but the defender stands up well. Down the other Minteh isn’t on the same wavelength and passes the ball straight to Onana with Brighton in a dangerous position.

Both sides are certainly going for it here and there is a triple-substitution on the way for Brighton while Antony is warming up for United. Van Hecke picks up a yellow for a foul on Martinez as tempers threaten to flare.

02:15 PM BST

87 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 1

Garnacho attacks his full back and wins a corner down United’s left sparking a reaction from their fans in the corner but Dunk can head clear.

After a spell of Brighton pressure United look likely to counter but Garnacho’s diagonal ball is wayward and out for a throw-in.

02:12 PM BST

84 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 1

Enciso is involved early on but his cross is safely into the arms of Onana who then slows the game down for a moment. The goalkeeper then comes flying across his byline to make a sliding tackle on Minteh after United had given it away cheaply trying to play out.

A good tackle but one United fans wouldn’t have been too pleased to see being made. Onana punches clear well from a resulting corner.

02:08 PM BST

80 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 1

Joshua Zirkzee’s accidental touch on Alejandro Garnacho’s shot means United’s second is offside. Nevertheless it was a great counter attacking move. One gets the impression that both teams would be more comfortable playing that way. It is an open game now.

02:07 PM BST

78 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 1

It’s Gilmour standing over the free-kick here from less than 25 yards out but it’s straight into the wall. Hinshelwood keeps it alive with a deep cross to the back post and Pedro attacks it out with a header but it bounces through to Onana.

Mainoo then picks up a yellow for a foul on Baleba. There are changes for both sides now too as Julio Enciso comes on for goalscorer Danny Welbeck while Matthijs De Ligt and Scott McTominay are introduced in place of Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

02:04 PM BST

75 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 1

James Milner has been withdrawn after an excellent display and Carlos Baleba is on in his place. Can they go and win this now after that massive stroke of luck?

Diallo picks up the first yellow card for a foul on the edge of the United box. A dangerous position for Brighton to defend here.

02:00 PM BST

72 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 1

Manchester United have had a goal ruled out in the most remarkable circumstances. United counter on Brighton with numbers and Fernandes is played into the box on the overlap.

He squares it to Garnacho who just has to tap home and he does so but via a touch from Zirkzee on the line with no defenders in sight. Garnacho wheels away to begin with but the Video Assistant Referee rules it out - correctly.

Zirkzee had no impact on that going in but he was offside as he touched it right on the line.

01:58 PM BST

70 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 1

Garnacho has his first bright touches down United’s left and he pulls it back but it is just behind Diallo coming in from the opposite wing. United look more confident now following the goal.

Welbeck slips in Minteh as Brighton appear to have a three on two but he chooses to go solo and his shot is blocked. Perhaps the wrong move.

01:54 PM BST

66 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 1

That is so disappointing for Brighton after Welbeck had struck the woodwork moments earlier. Rashford has been withdrawn in place of Garnacho. An unsurprising change after another quiet afternoon for the winger.

Casemiro has a speculative effort from the edge of the box but it’s over without troubling Steele.

01:49 PM BST

GOAL! Amad Diallo equalises

Brighton 1 Manchester United 1 (Diallo) Mazraoui slips in Diallo down United’s right. The winger cuts in onto his left foot in the box and his low strike, via a big touch from van Hecke, finds the back of the net.

There is a check for offside but he is played on and the goal stands. His effort looked to be on target before van Hecke’s sliding effort to block. The goal should stay as his.

Amad Diallo secures the equaliser and Man Utd are level 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vW2UHQdK3t — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 24, 2024

01:47 PM BST

59 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 0

United are played in behind and despite everyone in the stadium seeing it is offside play resumes and falls to Rashford who drags his effort way, way wide and is met with jeers. The flag then goes up.

Diallo has a hold of Milner’s shirt as he looks to drive into the box from the left and Brighton have a free-kick on the edge of the box at the byline. Minteh delivers a great ball in and Welbeck rattles the crossbar with his header. So unlucky!

01:44 PM BST

57 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 0

Fernandes works a one-two with Zirkzee into the box but he can’t quite get it under control before he tries to volley home and the ball scuffs into Steele’s arms.

Minteh cuts in onto his left foot to float an inswinging cross that finds Welbeck. The striker meets it well with a header but it’s straight at Onana. A nice move from Brighton who should benefit in attack as the game becomes more stretched.

01:41 PM BST

53 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 0

The rain is becoming heavier now, you think this would favour the attackers if they can zip some balls across the box and towards the goalkeepers. Easier said that done so far.

So nearly two for Brighton! Pedro does superbly to break free of the United midfield and is bearing down on their defence. He slips in Milner making the run in behind and the veteran manages to get a left-footed effort past Onana but it doesn’t have the pace to reach the goal before Dalot can slide in to clear.

01:38 PM BST

50 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 0

Garnacho and De Ligt have already been sent out for warm-ups. The defender’s at a slightly more intense level.

United enjoy some comfortable possession before Milner brings down Dalot with a rogue arm after the defender had dinked it over his head. Brighton will be more than pleased for United to pass it round the back.

01:34 PM BST

46 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 0

Brighton get us underway for the second period kicking from right to left. No changes for the home side at the break.

An early chance for Brighton as they go immediately on the attack. Milner is found on the edge of the box and looks to curl one into the top right corner but it is just high and wide.

01:32 PM BST

Zirkzee on at half-time

Man United’s matchwinner from their opening day victory over Fulham Joshua Zirkzee has been introduced at the interval in place of Mason Mount. Can he replicate his Old Trafford heroics?

01:31 PM BST

Happy days for Hurzeler

Fabian Hurzeler has managed three halves of Premier League football and his seen his team score in each and concede in none. He would be delighted if that was still case in just over 45 minutes time.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler - AFP/Glyn Kirk

01:24 PM BST

Same old issues for United

Not a terrible United performance but when it matters you can see many of the old problems. Defensive uncertainty for the Brighton goal. Marcus Rashford creeping offside when chances present themselves. Erik Ten Hag has not picked an orthodox central striker. Instead Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes have supported centrally from deeper positions.

Brighton have had less of the ball but they do look good when they have it. They have an experienced Premier League side now, and the attacking threat is excellent. Yankuba Minteh has looked the more dangerous of the wingers but it was Kaoru Mitoma on the other side, with the assist.

01:23 PM BST

Welbeck the difference-maker

Danny Welbeck opened the scoring from close-range - PA/Gareth Fuller

Danny Welbeck celebrates his 100th career goal - Reuters/Tony O'Brien

01:16 PM BST

Half-time: Brighton 1 Manchester United 0

After just one minute of added time the first period is brought to a close. It’s Danny Welbeck’s goal that has made the difference in the opening 45.

Hurzeler will be delighted to be going into the break with a lead after Brighton didn’t create a great deal aside from the goal.

United looked promising on the ball but you feel they need a centre-forward on the pitch to provide some cutting edge.

The introduction of the likes of Zirkzee and Garnacho early on in the second half wouldn’t be surprising.

01:15 PM BST

45 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 0

Pedro plays a nice ball out to Minteh on the right who stands up Dalot but the full-back does well once again and is able to clear.

After Mainoo loses out, Brighton work a slick move down their left but Hinshelwood scuffs his pull-back and Onana can gather.

01:11 PM BST

41 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 0

United looked quite sharp on the ball and out of possession until the goal. Bruno Fernandes lost his duel with Billy Gilmour after a poor pass from Marcus Rashford. Everyone stood off Joao Pedro for the first cross, and Harry Maguire seemed to be telling his team-mates he was unsighted for the second. Danny Welbeck, the goalscorer, left United nine years ago.

01:09 PM BST

39 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 0

United continue to look for an quick response and they win a corner but it’s slightly overhit and doesn’t threaten. They continue to mount pressure though as Fernandes is found in the box before setting it back to Mount whose effort is straight at Steele. Flag was up.

Mitoma can run at Mizraoui for the first time in the match but the full-back can get a touch on the Japan international’s cross and it floats over everyone.

01:05 PM BST

35 mins: Brighton 1 Manchester United 0

Down the other end United have the ball in the back of the net through Rashford but the flag is up. A superb ball is played in to the winger who forces a great save from Steele from close range but he manages to bundle it in on the second attempt. He wheels away before the disappointment of seeing the flag up.

01:03 PM BST

GOAL! Welbeck breaks the deadlock

Brighton 1 Manchester United 0 (Welbeck) Pedro plays a lovely ball in behind the defence from the right that runs all the way through to Mitoma. He plays it low across the six-yard box and Welbeck pokes home for his 100th career goal against his old side.

Danny Welbeck bags goal no. 💯 of his career against former club Man Utd 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9pVv4LHql7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 24, 2024

01:02 PM BST

32 mins: Brighton 0 Manchester United 0

Diallo manages to nick the ball in front of van Hecke and United have a three against two but Diallo’s pass is behind Rashford and it allows Brighton to get numbers back.

United have impressed in midfield early putting together some tidy passing moves. They are enjoying having the numbers in there compared to last season.

United have impressed in midfield in the early stages - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

12:58 PM BST

28 mins: Brighton 0 Manchester United 0

An incisive pass from Gilmour finds Pedro on the half turn who looks to slip in Mitoma making a run in behind but Mazraoui does superbly to cut it out.

Some nice play from Mount and Fernandes down United’s left results in a corner for the visitors. After the corner is half-cleared the ball falls to Dalot on the edge of box. His curling effort aimed for the top right corner has a nice shape on it but is high and wide.

12:54 PM BST

24 mins: Brighton 0 Manchester United 0

It’s Brighton’s turn to slow the game as they exchange passes round the back before changing the pace and looking long for Welbeck who with some excellent centre forward play finds Veltman. He picks out Pedro who looks to enter the box but a superb recovery tackle from Mainoo prevents him from doing so.

Veltman is incredibly lucky to escape a yellow as he falls on the ball and scoops it with his hand despite no whistle being blown. The excellent outswinging free-kick from Diallo finds Casemiro but he heads over with a fair bit of space to himself.

12:50 PM BST

19 mins: Brighton 0 Manchester United 0

Brighton make a mess of passing out once again as Gilmour’s pass to Veltman is cut out by Mainoo. The midfielder has a shimmy in the box before looking to unleash from a tight angle but it’s deflected and easily into the arms of Steele.

A tidy move from United on the turnover but Casemiro’s through ball to Rashford has a bit too much pace on it. United have produced some slick passing in midfield so far.

12:46 PM BST

16 mins: Brighton 0 Manchester United 0

Mainoo brings down Gilmour in midfield to concede the free-kick. Smart play from the Scot as he shielded the ball from Mainoo there.

Martinez does well to cope with a hospital pass from Onana as United do well to eventually play out and break the lines but a Mazraoui foul ends the attack.

12:42 PM BST

13 mins: Brighton 0 Manchester United 0

The first shot of the game as Milner nicks it in midfield and plays a one-two with Minteh before finding Pedro. The Brazilian lets fly from the edge of the box but drags his left-footed effort wide of the right post.

A huge chance for United down the other end as Dalot is freed down their left before sweeping in a scintillating cross to find Diallo at the back post. The young winger can’t quite get his foot over it and his volley goes wide. A magnificent cross from the full-back.

12:40 PM BST

10 mins: Brighton 0 Manchester United 0

Van Hecke heads it well clear from the Fernandes corner and it’s eventually back with Onana. The goalkeeper looks for Rashford over the top but the flag is up.

A sloppy header from Casemiro from a United throw-in gifts Brighton a throw-in of their own high up the pitch. Another wayward pass from Dunk puts Brighton takes Brighton back into their own half.

12:37 PM BST

7 mins: Brighton 0 Manchester United 0

Rashford is able to stand Veltman up for the first time in a 1v1 situation but he shows patience and works it back to Casemiro. United look to find Fernandes over the top but it’s overhit and out for a goal-kick.

Dunk is put under pressure as he looks to play out in a tight spot and he misplaces his pass out for a needless corner.

12:34 PM BST

4 mins: Brighton 0 Manchester United 0

United enjoy some early possession in their defensive third as passes are exchanged between their back four and Onana.

Mainoo puts in a robust challenge but play is waved on, Brighton work the ball well down their right hand side to Minteh who manages to sneak a cross in as he reaches the byline but Onana gathers.

12:31 PM BST

1 min: Brighton 0 Manchester United 0

We are underway at the Amex with Man United kicking off from right to left.

12:27 PM BST

Players make their way out

Both sides have made their way of the tunnel at the Amex Stadium and we are just moments away from kick-off.

To carry on the age facts about Hurzeler, five of today’s Brighton starting eleven are older than their manager.

12:26 PM BST

Busy summer in Brighton

It has been an unfamiliar summer for Brighton fans with the owners splashing out. Despite Yankuba Minteh and Mats Wieffer featuring last weekend, there are still plenty of arrivals to remain excited about.

Georginio Rutter who signed from Leeds is on the bench for the first time while Brajan Gruder and Ibrahim Osman are yet to feature and Matt O’Riley of Celtic could also be on his way to the South Coast.

Brighton's Yankuba Minteh - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

12:19 PM BST

Kick-off on its way

The rain appears to have lightened up with kick-off approaching as the TNT Sports pundits ditch the umbrellas.

With Brighton currently sat top, both sides will be eager to put a marker down in the weekend’s first fixture and make it two wins from two.

We are just over ten minutes from getting underway at the Amex.

12:14 PM BST

Hurzeler says age helps him to understand players

Fabian Hurzeler’s age has been well-documented since his arrival in England - particularly the fact he was nine when James Milner made his Premier League debut.

Speaking to TNT Sports about the benefits of his youth, the 31-year-old said: “There are always advantages and disadvantages, but what I say is that I speak the language of the players.

“I did not play at this level where they are at the moment, but I understand the person behind the player; how they feel, how they think, when they play, when they don’t play. That is an advantage that I am the same age and on the same page as them.”

12:11 PM BST

Rainy start to the weekend in Brighton

Karou Mitoma arriving at the Amex Stadium - PA/Gareth Fuller

Bruno Fernandes arriving at the Amex - PA/Gareth Fuller

Fans arriving at the Amex - Getty Images /Steve Bardens

12:05 PM BST

Brighton familiar with strong start

Brighton will be hoping to replicate their early-season form of last season as they started the campaign with two 3-0 victories. Their Premier League win rate of 45% in August is their highest of any month.

Hurzeler’s side will also be looking to renew their recent dominance over Manchester United. Before the 2-0 defeat to Ten Hag’s men on the final day of last season they had won the previous four Premier League clashes between the sides with an aggregate score of 10-2.

11:59 AM BST

‘He has to compete for his position’: Ten Hag talks Sancho as Englishman left out

"We always have to look to get better"



Erik ten Hag talks pre-season, Jadon Sancho and reinforcing his squad 💪



🎙️ @lynseyhipgrave1 | @rioferdy5 pic.twitter.com/8ttlRiNvwt — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 24, 2024

11:55 AM BST

Impact signings

Following a busy summer for both sides, new faces certainly caught the eye on the opening weekend. After starting the match without a recognised striker, it was the introduction of £36.5 million signing Joshua Zirkzee on the hour mark that made the difference for Man United.

The former Bologna man started the move that led to his winning goal as he spread the play before getting on the end of a Garnacho cross to expertly poke home. It will be no surprise to see the Dutchman introduced if United are once again searching for a goal as the game goes on.

While Brighton’s goals came from the usual suspects, their £30 million summer signing Yankuba Minteh impressed before being substituted with a concussion on the stroke of half-time.

The 20-year-old’s pace and direct running caused Everton problems in the opening period and it was this combination followed up by a pin-point cross that led to Karaou Mitoma breaking the deadlock. The signing from Newastle once again features in Brighton’s starting eleven.

Joshua Zirkzee scored the late winner against Fulham last weekend - Getty Images /Michael Regan

11:48 AM BST

‘Would be silly’ not to use experience of older plays, says Hurzeler

Discussing Brighton’s opening day victory over Everton, Hurzeler said: “We are grateful for the start but we know it is hard work in every game. We have to try to keep the momentum.”

He said Manchester United “will be a challenge” but “we shouldn’t hide” and instead “go into the game with our own self confidence”.

Hurzeler said new signing Georginio Rutter, who has made the bench for today’s fixture, “will be a big player for Brighton” as “he has something special.”

Despite a positive start to the season the German added: “I said to the team we deserved the win but don’t be too happy about the result because we need to continue improving.”

In response to the importance of having experienced players in his team, the 31-year-old said: “They have experienced more things on the pitch than me, so I can learn from listening to their opinions. I can use that then to prepare for the match against Manchester United because he [Danny Welbeck] has also played there and has some more knowledge about the club and their players. I would be silly if I didn’t use it.”

11:43 AM BST

Brighton look to re-discover home form

Brighton’s most recent Premier League fixture at the Amex Stadium was a 2-0 defeat against today’s opponents on the final day of last season.

This marked the fourth home defeat in five games in Roberto de Zerbi’s final weeks at the club and it will be a pattern new boss Fabian Hurzeler is determined on changing.

Fabian Hurzeler will be determined to improve Brighton's home form - Getty Images /Chris Brunskill

11:39 AM BST

Ten Hag wants to see consistent ‘x-factor’ from Garnacho

Erik Ten Hag has challenged Alejandro Garnacho to use his “X-factor” talent on a consistent basis to take his game to the next level.

The Manchester United manager has used Garnacho off the bench in the opening two games of the season but also says players must get used to not being in the starting line-up every week.

Garnacho scored against Manchester City in the Community Shield coming off the bench and also made an impact against Fulham on the first weekend of the Premier League season.

“I agree, every club at the top needs players with the X-Factor. Garnacho has it in him to become a player. We have already seen on occasions that he has shown the X-Factor, so if you want to be that player that people are saying is world class then you have to do it consistently. He has that skill,” said Ten Hag.

“World-class player? He has to go a long way. He has high potential, he showed last season he can contribute and be a starting XI player. To make the jump and become a world-class player it starts with very hard work. That brought him to where he is now and that will bring him to that world class player, I agree he has the potential.”

Ten Hag is yet to pick Jadon Sancho in a matchday squad in the Premier League this season and wants to see the right attitude from players when they are dropped. Mason Mount was a player who spent time on the sidelines and he has added to the competition for a starting place.

“We need rotation, we need all the players in the squad,” said Ten Hag, ahead of facing Brighton on Saturday. “You can’t talk about starting XI. Last season Mason was injured, so he didn’t play so many roles. He is versatile, we can use him in more than one position, it will always be more attacking positions than defensive ones.

“There are more players with us who didn’t have a pre-season. We are still in pre-season. We have to win our matches, I am happy with this, no injuries. It is same with Brighton.”

11:33 AM BST

Those teams in full

Brighton: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, van Hecke, Hinshelwood; Milner, Gilmour; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Subs: Adingra, Ayari, Baleba, Enciso, Igor, Lamptey, Rushworth, Rutter, Webster.

Manchester United: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro Mainoo; Diallo, Rashford; Mount, Fernandes.

Subs: Antony, Bayindir, Collyer, de Ligt, Eriksen, Evans, Garnacho, McTominay, Zirkzee.

11:30 AM BST

Manchester United team news

United’s matchwinner against Fulham Joshua Zirkzee remains on the bench as Erik ten Hag sticks with the same eleven that started at Old Trafford.

The boss names an unchanged team — let's go United! 👏❤️#MUFC || #BHAMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2024

11:28 AM BST

Brighton team news

Fabian Hurzeler makes one change to the side that beat Everton 3-0 as Billy Gilmour replaces summer arrival Mats Wieffer.

11:24 AM BST

Hurzeler looking to build on impressive season opener

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United from the Premier League. Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is set to take charge of his first match at the Amex Stadium after becoming the youngest manager in Premier League history at just 31 years old. The German guided his side to an eye-catching 3-0 victory away to Everton on the opening weekend.

Erik ten Hag also enjoyed a winning start to the campaign as Manchester United set the pace with a 1-0 win at home to Fulham in the Premier League curtain-raiser. New arrival from Bologna Joshua Zirkzee came off the bench to snatch the tie in the 87th minute on his debut to raise the much-ridiculed Old Trafford roof.

As for Brighton, it was familiar faces on the scoresheet with Karou Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra producing three clinical finishes to sweep aside Sean Dyche’s side in the weekend’s most convincing scoreline as Goodison Park embarked on its final season.

Brighton are no strangers to starting strongly after winning three of their opening four matches last season while their Premier League win rate of 45% in August is their highest of any month. They will hope to sustain these levels into the new year though, after a poor second half of the campaign under Roberto de Zerbi left them 43 points adrift of the summit having been just 12 points behind leaders Liverpool at the halfway stage.

Meanwhile, Man United are looking to win both of their first two games in a Premier League campaign for the first time since 2017. Their 2-0 victory in the most recent visit to the Amex in May marked the end of a torrid run of results against the south-coast side in De Zerbi’s final match in charge. Brighton had won the previous four Premier League clashes between the two sides with an aggregate score of 10-2.