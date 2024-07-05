Brighton sign Dutch midfielder Wieffer

Wieffer made his international debut against Gibraltar in March 2023 [Getty Images]

Dutch international Mats Wieffer has joined Premier League side Brighton from Feyenoord.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has signed a contract until 2029 and has cost the club a reported 30m euros (£25.4m).

The transfer is a record sale for the Eredivisie club, Feyenoord said.

"We’re delighted to welcome Mats to the club, a player whose qualities we have admired for a long time," said technical director David Weir.

Wieffer came through at FC Twente in the Netherlands then spent two seasons with Excelsior before joining Feyenoord in 2022.

He scored nine goals and contributed 11 assists in 79 games in two seasons there,

His form saw him capped by his country in March 2023 although he is not in the Netherlands' Euro 2024 squad.

"He has a lot of experience in the Champions League as well as the Eredivisie and has developed into one of the best deep-lying midfielders in Europe," Weir added.