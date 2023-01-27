Brighton reject Arsenal's £60m bid for Moises Caicedo

Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton & Hove Albion - Dave Howarth/GETTY

Arsenal have had a £60m bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected.

Telegraph Sport reported this week that Arsenal were strongly considering a move for the Ecuador international, who in recent months has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young players.

Arsenal have now stepped up that interest and are looking to complete a deal for the player this month before next Tuesday’s deadline.

Chelsea have also shown interest in Caicedo this month and could yet return to make another bid for the 21-year-old. Brighton’s public position is that the player is not for sale.

Arsenal, the league leaders, are keen to strengthen their midfield in the January transfer window amid concerns over the long-term fitness of Mohamed Elneny.

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, said earlier this week: “We need some more cover in midfield ideally if we can, but in this market it is pretty complicated to do that.”

Arsenal have shown a willingness to invest in the squad this month, and were ready to sanction a deal worth up to around £85m including add-ons for Mykhaylo Mudryk, before Chelsea made a more favourable offer to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Arsenal have already signed one player from Brighton in this transfer window, with Leandro Trossard arriving last week for an initial £21m. They have also added Poland defender Jakub Kiwior, who has joined from Spezia for £17.5m.

Arsenal’s long-term plan is to boost their midfield options, with West Ham United’s Declan Rice understood to be their top target for the summer.

Caicedo said earlier this week that he has not been distracted by speculation over his future. He told Brighton’s club website: “I am focused on Brighton. I am here, I am playing every day. Things from outside don’t trouble me, nor does it take that focus away because I’m focused only on here.

“I handle [the speculation] well. You hear rumours here and there, but I only try to be focused on the club where I am now, the club which opened the doors for me to be playing every week.”