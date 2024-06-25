Brighton reignite move for Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was subject of an approach in January but stayed to help Leicester achieve promotion - AP/Rui Vieira

Brighton are ready to reignite a move for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer to bolster Fabian Hürzeler’s squad for the new season.

Dewsbury-Hall was subject of an approach in January but there was no agreement over a move, with the 25-year-old staying at the King Power Stadium and playing a key role in winning the Championship.

But the interest in him has remained into the summer window and it is understood Brighton are prepared to step up their interest with a further move for the player who was valued at around £30 million last season.

Last season, under Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton had Billy Gilmour and Pascal Gross, with youngster Carlos Baleba and Facundo Buonanotte also used. Gross has been linked with a move to Germany but Dewsbury-Hall would be expected to compete for a first-team place regardless.

Dewsbury-Hall was an academy graduate at Leicester and made his breakthrough into the first-team in the 2021-22 season, then stayed with them when relegated from the Premier League the following campaign.

With three years left on his contract at Leicester, they can still command a sizable fee for the midfielder, who played 49 times last season in Enzo Maresca’s title-winning team and scored 12 goals from midfield. His form led to other Premier League clubs looking at him as a possible recruit as well as Brighton.

As reported by Telegraph Sport, Brighton also have an interest in Turkey international Baris Alper Yilmaz from Galatasaray, who can play as wing-back or as a forward.

Brighton have been looking at possible signings to shape Hürzeler’s squad following the 31-year-old’s recent appointment to succeed De Zerbi. Hürzeler, 31, has favoured a 3-4-3 system during his time at German club St Pauli, which would play a part in the type of player targeted during the window.

Elsewhere, Stoke City are set to complete the signing of Sint-Truiden defender Eric Bocat later today.

Bocat, 24, has passed a medical and will seal a £1.2m move to the Championship club to become Stoke’s third summer addition.

The left-back has spent the last two years in the Belgian League and will now link up with Steven Schumacher’s squad.