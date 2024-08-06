Brighton ready to break Scottish transfer record for Celtic star who has interest from Chelsea & Tottenham

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly prepared to break the Scottish transfer record for Celtic star Matt O’Riley this summer.

The 23-year-old has had an excellent 2023-24 season and his performances have caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The Denmark international played a pivotal role in helping his side win the Premiership title last term. He started 32 league matches, scoring 13 goals and creating 11 assists in the process.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Brighton are preparing an offer in excess of £25 million for the young midfielder.

This is set to break the current Scottish transfer record of £25m, which Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad paid for Jota in 2023.

We have previously reported Chelsea have identified O’Riley as a potential replacement for Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher is on the verge of leaving Stamford Bridge after agreeing to join Atletico Madrid in a £33m deal.

The Blues are keen on O’Riley but face competition from West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Serie A giants Inter Milan and Spanish outfit Girona have also been credited with an interest in the Celtic ace.

But Brighton look to be the most serious in completing a deal for the Denmark international.

