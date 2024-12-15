Ismaila Sarr hits superb double as Crystal Palace end long wait to beat rivals Brighton

Ismaïla Sarr heads the first of his two goals in the south-coast derby - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

Ismaïla Sarr’s magnificent double settled the M23 grudge match as Crystal Palace beat bitter rivals Brighton 3-1 on their own patch.

Sarr struck twice after Trevoh Chalobah scored a controversial opener as the visitors secured a first win in seven attempts against their south-coast enemies.

Having failed to win any of their first eight matches this season, Oliver Glasner’s side have now lost just one of their past eight.

It was a sobering Sunday afternoon for his Brighton counterpart Fabian Hurzeler on his first experience of the Premier League’s unlikely derby.

But Brighton could count themselves unlucky that Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson was not sent off in the opening moments, while referee Michael Oliver’s part in the first goal also left them aggrieved.

Henderson raced out of his area to challenge Yankuba Minteh with a foot that was far too high but not, as the Brighton forward would have had everyone believe, anywhere near his head. But he escaped any punishment, and against the run of play Palace went ahead in the 27th minute.

Eberechi Eze relieved the pressure by taking the ball into the Brighton half after Oliver had inadvertently blocked Carlos Baleba from making a tackle.

Palace went on to win a corner, and when Brighton failed to get a head on Will Hughes’s near-post delivery, Chalobah reacted quickest to crash the ball into the roof of the net. It was a messy goal which survived VAR checks for both offside and handball.

There was no doubting Palace’s second, just five minutes later, after Tyrick Mitchell shrugged off Tariq Lamptey as both challenged for a high ball down the left.

Mitchell whipped his cross over Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen to present Sarr with a free header at the far post.

Shell-shocked Brighton almost let in a third before half-time when Daniel Muñoz’s cross found Eze, whose header drifted inches wide.

Lamptey was sacrificed at half-time with Julio Enciso sent on to add some zip to Brighton’s attack, and almost immediately Kaoru Mitoma’s goal-bound shot was cleared by Maxence Lacroix before Henderson kept out Lewis Dunk’s header.

Moments later Henderson made a superb diving save to tip Enciso’s curler around his left-hand post.

Palace full-back Muñoz had a goal ruled out after Sarr was harshly adjudged to have fouled Pervis Estupiñán. But with eight minutes remaining Sarr put away the third, holding off Dunk before slotting past Verbruggen.

Brighton pulled one back from a corner, with the ball going in off Marc Guehi. However, Henderson kept the damage down to one goal with another fine save from Enciso to ensure Palace were laughing all the way back up to south London.

03:58 PM GMT

FULL TIME: Brighton 1 Palace 3

Well played Palace who leave the south coast with a well-deserved three points. That was a fine away performance from the south Londoners who defended well and attacked with purpose and poise.

03:56 PM GMT

93 mins: Brighton 1 Palace 3

Handerson has done well when called upon in the Palace goal. This time he saves well to his right from an Ensico shot.

03:55 PM GMT

89 mins: Brighton 1 Palace 3

It should be 4-1 to Palace as Nketiah is set free and is one-on-one with Verbruggen. He tries to be a bit too cute scooping the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper (think Karel Poborský against Portugal in Euro 96...) but the attempt goes wide and he’s still searching for his first goal for the south Londoners.

03:51 PM GMT

GOAL!

Brighton 1 Palace 3

A late consolation for the hosts comes in a calamitous and amusing fashion. From a corner Palace try and clear their lines only to fire the ball against Guehi who knows nothing about it as the ball hits his backside before hitting the back of the net.

03:48 PM GMT

84 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 3

Brighton haven’t been beaten at home this season - that record has been ended in fine fashion by their big rivals who are in no way flattered by this scoreline.

03:44 PM GMT

GOAL!

Brighton 0 Palace 3

Sarr has wrapped up the three points for the visitors. Handerson goes long and the hosts cannot deal with it, the ball, ultimately, falls at the feet of the Sengalese forward who then shows great composure to pass the ball into the back of the net past the onrushing Verbruggen.

Sarr scores

03:43 PM GMT

79 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

Brighton have huffed and puffed this half but have been unable to blow away this well-marshalled Palace defence. I cannot see the hosts getting anything from this match now...

03:40 PM GMT

76 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

The sub Gruda hits a lovely free-kick that gets a deflection. Henderson was rooted to the spot and doubtless grateful to see the ball sail (just) over the bar.

03:37 PM GMT

74 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

The visitors have grown into this half, they’ve dealt well with the anticipated pressure from the hosts after the break and are now doing what they did so well in the first half: namely defend well and attack on the break. This time Sarr gets in a shot that Verbruggen saves well at his near post.

03:36 PM GMT

70 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

Three changes for the hosts - Gruda, Ferguson and Adinga come on for Ayari, Rutter and Minteh.

03:33 PM GMT

65 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

It seems as though Palace have weathered the storm, they’re seeing more of the ball and as I type Munoz puts the ball in the net to make it 3-0...however, the flag goes immediately up and it doesn’t count. In the build up to the strike Sarr was adjudged to have committed a foul on Estupinan. That looks a bit soft...

03:26 PM GMT

63 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

Corner for Palace gives them a chance to create something as well and take the pressure off their backline which has been tested since the break. Nothing comes of it.

03:23 PM GMT

59 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

Double change for Palace as Mateta and Eze make way for Nketiah and Kamada.

The second-half stats make for interesting reading...Brighton have had 87 per cent of possession and six shots to Palace’s none.

03:21 PM GMT

56 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

The one thing Brighton lacked in the first 45 minutes was spark. Well, they’ve found it these past few minutes as Julio Enciso bends an effort that’s heading into the bottom right-hand corner of the net until Handerson makes another fine save.

03:19 PM GMT

55 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

Handerson makes a fine save from Dunk’s header. Much better from Brighton who look more lively than in the first half.

03:18 PM GMT

54 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

Mitoma is in space on the right, he cuts back onto his right boot, there are plenty of options in the box but his delivery is so poor and the chance goes begging. It’s a bit like the first half at the moment, the hosts are seeing a lot of the ball but not creating anything that could remotely be described as a ‘clear-cut chance’.

As I type that they only go and create a ‘clear-cut chance’ as Joao Pedro tees up Mitoma whose shot is well blocked by Lacroix.

03:13 PM GMT

51 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

Brighton are on top at the moment but haven’t created anything to trouble Henderson in the Palace goal.

03:11 PM GMT

49 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

The hosts are on the front foot and Minteh earns them a corner on the right. Can they create something from this? ‘Nope’ is the long and short of it as the ball is delivered deep, too deep...

03:09 PM GMT

47 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

Brighton already look better this half (early days, I know...) they are moving the ball quicker and getting bodies forward. They so need to get the next goal.

03:08 PM GMT

45 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

As Roy Keane on Sky punditry duty says: ‘I’ll state the obvious, the next goal is key’.

One change for the hosts - Lamptey makes way for Julio Enciso.

02:51 PM GMT

HALF TIME: Brighton 0 Palace 2

Guehi sees yellow for an overzealous challenge on Lamptey. It’s time for the break and it’s fair to say it’s going according to plan for Palace who have defended well and looked tasty on the break. Brighton have looked short of ideas in possession and will need to change something to have a hope in the second 45.

02:47 PM GMT

43 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

Palace are looking very good on the break at the moment. This time Mateta and Eze combine well and while they don’t get a shot in on goal it’s another warning sign to the hosts who don’t look at the races currently.

The visitors have had their chances to put this match to bed.

02:45 PM GMT

42 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

Another good chance on the break for Palace. Munoz chips a lovely ball from the right, right onto the head of Eze whose attempt goes wide. That was a fine opportunity to go 3-0 up.

02:43 PM GMT

39 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

Brighton are seeing a lot of the ball and the touches stats backs that up but their attacking players have been unable to really affect the match. Palace are defending solidily and with apparent ease.

02:40 PM GMT

36 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 2

The hosts look a bit shell-shocked at the moment. When in possession it’s all a bit ‘after you Claude’ as they struggle to create anything can could be described as a ‘clearcut chance’.

02:36 PM GMT

GOAL!

Brighton 0 Palace 2

Did I say this match is going exactly according to plan for the visitors. Well, if the plan was ‘defend well early on and go two up inside the first half an hour’ then I’d have been completely correct. Mitchell is out on the left and whips in a delicious, deep cross that Sarr heads in at the back post.

Tyrick Mitchell swings it in for Ismaila Sarr and Crystal Palace DOUBLE their lead in the derby! 😳🦅 pic.twitter.com/OhfJIXo6Sa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 15, 2024

02:34 PM GMT

30 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 1

A great chance for Palace to double their lead as Sarr sets up Munoz inside the box. The Palace man shoots low and first time forcing Verbruggen into a decent save.

Having weathered the early storm Palace are looking lively, this match, I reckon, is going exactly according to plan for the south Londoners.

02:29 PM GMT

GOAL!!!

Brighton 0 Palace 1

Corner for Palace, their third, I think, can they create something from this?

YES. THEY. CAN.

Hughes delivers from the right, it’s at the near post and the hosts cannot clear. The ball falls at the feet of Chalobah and he fires high into the roof of the net from all of about three yards.

VAR has a look, though it’s not overly clear what for...anyway, after a minute the goal stands and the visitors have a dream start.

02:27 PM GMT

23 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 0

Lacroix (not the designer...) shoves Joao Pedro and Michael Oliver awards a free kick as a result. It’s near the byline on the left and a great chance to create something BUT it’s such a poor delivery and Henderson comes out and claims the ball with ease.

02:24 PM GMT

22 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 0

After a lively start Brighton have struggled to create much these past 10 minutes. Place are defending well and will be happy with how this match is going.

02:22 PM GMT

19 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 0

It’s all a bit bitty at the moment - a lot of play in the middle of the park but little action in the final thirds.

02:19 PM GMT

17 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 0

Corner for Palace but Verbruggen comes out and punches well clear. The visitors are yet to create anythign from open play.

02:17 PM GMT

15 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 0

Minteh and Mitoma combine after Guehi loses the ball on the right. Minteh does well and perhaps should have gone for goal himself rather than set up his team-mate. Brighton are most definitley on top at the moment.

02:14 PM GMT

12 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 0

Brighton are on top at the moment, Palace yet to really get going. Rutter has a go from distance and it’s well blocked by Lerma.

02:10 PM GMT

8 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 0

There have already been a few tasty challenges - this may be a weird derby but it’s fair to say that players, and fans, are getting into the spirit of things...

02:09 PM GMT

6 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 0

Henderson comes a long way out of his box he’s in no-man’s land and has to kick the ball away, in the process he’s catches a bit of Minteh...the ref, Michael Oliver, deems it fair and VAR agrees...interesting.

Lively and promising start from the hosts.

02:06 PM GMT

4 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 0

The first big moment of the match sees Henderson save well from Mitoma after great work from Pedro sets his team-mate up in the inside-left channel. The most fans are in fine voice afterwards.

02:03 PM GMT

2 mins: Brighton 0 Palace 0

Early corner for the visitors after a derby-style challenge on the right. Can they create something from this? The answer, in short, is a big fat ‘no’ as Verbruggen comes and claims a Will Hughes delivery.

02:01 PM GMT

1 min: Brighton 0 Palace 0

They’re under way on the south coast, Brighton are in their blue and white stripes and Palace in their black away number.

01:58 PM GMT

The two teams are out on the pitch

And where moment’s away from kick off.

01:55 PM GMT

01:46 PM GMT

The two coaches speak to Sky Sports - ‘It’s important to keep calm’

Brighton’s Fabian Hürzeler on the rivalry...

“It’s a rivalry and we have to understand that history. Rivalries are always something special and it’s important to emphasise that but it’s also important to keep your calm.”

Oliver Glasner on his opposite number...

“He’s doing an amazing job, he’s a young coach with a clear structure of how he wants to play.”

01:42 PM GMT

Brighton like this fixture

They are unbeaten in their past six meetings.

01:39 PM GMT

Palace have checked in

01:31 PM GMT

Here are the two teams in old-fashioned black and white

BRIGHTON XI TO FACE CRYSTAL PALACE: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Mitoma, Ayari, Pedro. Subs: Steele, Julio, Gruda, Enciso, Adingra, Moder, Wieffer, Ferguson, McConville.

CRYSTAL PALACE XI TO FACE BRIGHTON: Henderson, Mitchell, Lacroix, Guehi, Chalobah, Sarr, Lerma, Eze, Munoz, Mateta, Hughes. Subs: Turner, Nketiah, Schlupp, Clyne, Kamada, Doucoure, Devenny, Kporha, Agbinone.

Oliver Glasner has stuck with the same side for a third game in a row.

Crystal Palace’s Will Hughes has been in fine form recently - Getty Images/Rob Newell

01:26 PM GMT

Here be the Palace XI

Your Palace in black this afternoon 🖤#CPFC // #BHACRY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 15, 2024

01:25 PM GMT

Here’s the Brighton XI

TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Here's how we line to face @CPFC this afternoon... 👀📝 pic.twitter.com/Oc2xMsty4y — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) December 15, 2024

01:13 PM GMT

The battle of the birds

As derbies go, the M23 offering is one of the stranger ones. A rivalry born not in terms of geography, clearly, rather of a spate of five matches played in the 1976-77 season and transferred bad blood between their then managers, Terry Venables (Crystal Palace) and Alan Mullery (Brighton).

Among several derby-day tales is the 1976 FA Cup replay which saw Mullery having to be escorted from the pitch by police after flicking the ‘V’ sign to Palace fans before allegedly entering the Palace dressing room, and throwing five pounds on the floor, telling Venables: “Your team’s not worth that.” Another incident, from the 2012-13 play-off and more more unpleasant, saw Brighton’s dressing room allegedly decorated with something I won’t write considering it’s Sunday lunchtime and I do not want to spoil your appetite for your succulent roast...

Having been to this fixture four years ago I can attest that, somehow, this friction has been simmering nicely ever since.

Will today see another tale to add to the growing list of M23-rivalry tales? We’ll have to wait and see, but there’s little doubt over who heads into the match as favourites. Brighton lie seventh in the table but, in good news for Palace fans, are without a win in three. The south Londoners, on the other hand, are just one spot above the relegation zone, but have seen an upturn in form recently. Their fine form at the end of last season has not been replicated this campaign, but there is a sense that they are better than their current league position suggests. They are unbeaten in four and haven’t lost away from home since mid-October.

This most bizarre of derbies is all set for kick-off at 2pm, so please stay with us to see which of the Seagulls or Eagles will have their wings clipped.