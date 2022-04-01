Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) delivers shareholders impressive 176% return over 1 year, surging 31% in the last week alone

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER) share price has soared 176% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also good to see the share price up 62% over the last quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 126% in the last three years.

Since it's been a strong week for Brighton Pier Group shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Brighton Pier Group went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Brighton Pier Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Brighton Pier Group's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Brighton Pier Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 176% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 1.0%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Brighton Pier Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Brighton Pier Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

