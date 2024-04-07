Brighton Marathon to get underway

Road closures will be in place across Brighton for the annual event [Brighton Marathon]

Three-time London Marathon winner Paula Radcliffe will signal the start of the Brighton Marathon on Sunday.

The annual 26.2 mile (42.1km) run starts in Preston Park across various wave times from 09:45 BST and will end at Hove Lawns.

About 13,000 runners are expected to finish, many representing and raising money for a total of 271 charities.

The majority of the 80 road closures across Brighton and Hove will begin at 06:00 with scheduled re-opening times throughout the afternoon and evening.

Runners will represent 271 charities across the events [Brighton Marathon]

Among those running in the marathon are Lucie Murray, who is returning to where she was born from Los Angeles where she now lives to run in memory of her mother who died last year.

Former Royal Marine Chris Terrill, 72, from Wilmington, Kent, will be taking part on crutches and raising money for the war wounded.

Brighton Miles, an accessible running event, took place on Saturday, launched by Paralympic gold medallist David Weir.

