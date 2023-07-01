Brighton linked to midfielder Mohammed Kudus as Ajax hold firm on valuation - report

Brighton are said to be keenly interested in securing the services of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who has caught the attention of top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, following an impressive 2022/23 season.

Kudus, 22, showcased his talents on the global stage during the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Black Stars, further enhancing his reputation.

While other clubs like Manchester United have expressed interest, it appears that Ajax Amsterdam, where Kudus currently plays, are reluctant to part ways with the promising player.

Reports suggest that the Dutch club has maintained a firm stance on their valuation of the midfielder.

Erik Ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, is reportedly eager to reinforce his midfield ranks for the upcoming 2023/24 season. Kudus's versatile skill set perfectly aligns with the Dutchman's demanding style of play, making him a valuable asset for the team.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Brighton have joined the race to acquire Kudus' signature, and the English club have even reportedly engaged in "further talks" with the player's representatives regarding a potential transfer.

However, the pursuit might not come cheap for Brighton, as Ajax have set a hefty price tag of £40 million for their prized midfield talisman. If Brighton decide to proceed with the deal, it would undoubtedly smash their record for the most substantial transfer expenditure in the club's history.

As the summer transfer window heats up, all eyes are on whether Brighton would be willing to meet Ajax's valuation and successfully secure the services of the talented Ghana international midfielder.

