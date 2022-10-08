Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Brighton vs Tottenham

Kane scores early to put Spurs ahead

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur FC

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:27

De Zerbi will be pleased with how his side reacted to going behind but will be hoping they can be more clinical after the break as they try to come from behind again. Spurs struggled to create anything after taking the lead, with Kane's goal the last shot they had. Conte will be urging them to start the second half in the same way they did the first.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:21

Kane's header gives Spurs a 1-0 lead over Brighton at half-time. The visitors started brightly, with Sanchez making a couple of good saves to deny Son and Bentancur before Kane glanced a header past the keeper to break the deadlock. The chances dried up for Spurs after that though, with Brighton piling the pressure on, and Lloris was also called into action to keep out Caideco and Welbeck.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:19

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:18

HALF-TIME: BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 0-1 TOTTENHAM.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:18

We've come under pressure since taking the lead, but remain ahead at the half-way stage! 👏 pic.twitter.com/UHXHWiyKYZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:16

GOOD SAVE! Bentancur has his pocket picked on the edge of his own box and Caicedo slides it through to Welbeck. He gets a lot of power behind his shot and Lloris gets down quickly to deny him at the near post.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:15

Trossard spots Welbeck peeling off the back of Romero, but he just can't get the throughball right. Dier cuts it out but gifts his clearance to Webster, and Brighton are on the attack again.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:13

Spurs' counter-attack is cut out by Veltman and Bright quickly work it out to their left side. Caicedo squares it to Gross, who has another go from range, but he fires it straight at Bentancur.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:13

39': So close from Solly, but his effort flies just wide of the bottom corner with Lloris beaten! 😩 Good stuff, Albion. 👊



[0-1] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIeLz3 // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/VDSj6Hfedj — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:11

WIDE! Mac Allister slides it through Hojbjerg's legs to Trossard and he just cushions it to March on the edge of the box. He drills a low, first-time shot towards the near post, but it's just wide.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:10

Kane has scored in each of his last four Premier League appearances, his joint-longest run in the competition and the seventh time he's done so.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:08

CLOSE! Brighton win another corner, and it's a good delivery from Gross on the right. He picks out Dunk in the middle and he flicks a header on, but it flies just over the crossbar.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:06

Brighton are upping the pressure even more here as it's worked out to Gross on the right and he lifts a deep cross towards Estupinan at the far post. He has two Spurs defenders in front of him, though he does manage to win a corner.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:04

Mac Allister steps up to take the free-kick that he won, looping it to Welbeck at the near post. He cushions a header down for Trossard, but Hojbjerg gets across to block his volley and send it wide.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:03

It's better from Brighton here as they patiently try to open up Spurs' compact shape. It's spread out to Gross, who fails to pick out Welbeck, but the referee pulls it back for a foul earlier in the move.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:02

29': Brilliant play on the edge of the box nearly found Leo in acres of space, before Moises stung the palms of Hugo Lloris moments ago. 🧤



[0-1] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIeLz3 // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rN3zQxpqhQ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:02

Yellow Card Yves Bissouma

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:00

SAVE! Spurs try to break on the counter, but March stops them and squares it into Caicedo on the edge of the D. He takes a touch before having a shot and Lloris punches it away.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

18:00

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:58

There's a nervy moment at the back for Brighton as Sanchez's pass is hit straight against Kane. He wasn't expecting it though and Brighton get away with it as it bounces off him and the keeper clears his lines on the second attempt.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:56

Kane spins away from Caicedo and spreads it out to Bentancur on the right. His cross is blocked, but it bobbles out to Bissouma on the edge of the box. He has a go from range, but his low shot rolls wide of the far post.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:55

We're up and running 🔥



Sonny floats a beautiful ball into the box and Kane guides it past the keeper 👊#BHATOT // 0-1 https://t.co/66KayPhsQL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:54

Assist Heung-Min Son

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:53

GOOOAAAAALLLLL



HARRY KANE OPENS THE SCORING!!! pic.twitter.com/JZ8880STxm — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:53

21': Harry Kane heads Spurs in front.



[0-1] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:53

Goal Harry Edward Kane

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:52

GOOD SAVE! Son cuts inside from the left and the space opens up for him, but he squares it to Bentancur instead. He takes the shot from just outside the box and Sanchez stretches to push it wide.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:50

Yellow Card Harry Edward Kane

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:50

17': Our best opening so far as Pascal slides a pass down the channel and into the path of Welbz, but he fires his shot across goal and inches wide. 😲



[0-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KIfAIJrYF5 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:49

WIDE! It's another good move from Brighton, starting with Dunk at the back and it's slid into Welbeck by March. He gets a yard on Davies and fizzes a low shot across goal, but it rolls just wide of the far post.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:47

Brighton have won two of their last three Premier League matches against Spurs (L1), one more than in their first seven games against them in the competition combined (W1 D1 L5).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:46

Prior to kick-off, both sides paid tribute to Gian Piero Ventrone 💙 pic.twitter.com/D47luw12Ep — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:45

It's a sloppy touch from Mac Allister that gifts the ball to Son and he takes it around Veltman before having a shot from range. It's a wild effort though and it sails high over the bar.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:44

GREAT CHANCE! Son can only nudge it to Hojbjerg and he helps it onto Sessegnon, who lifts a great cross into the far post from the left. It's too high for Kane, but Doherty runs onto it behind him, blazing his first-time shot into the stands.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:43

Matt Doherty comes so close to an opener 😫 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:42

Brighton are starting to up the pressure on Spurs and it's knocked out to March on the right. He drills a dangerous low cross into the box, but Trossard misses it and Dier clears it behind him.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:39

It's a brilliant throughball from Bentancur to pick out Doherty's run down the right. He has Sessegnon completely unmarked to his left but takes one touch too many and it rolls harmlessly out of play.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:38

Spurs are dominating possession early on here, but they're struggling to get in behind Brighton. They're moving it upfield quickly but can't find a way into the final third.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:36

GOOD SAVE! Spurs win a free-kick just outside the box to the left of the D, and Son steps up to take it. He lifts his shot over the wall and it's dipping towards the near corner, but Sanchez pushes it away.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:34

It's well worked out from the back by Spurs, with Doherty flicking on Lloris' clearance to Kane. He tries to feed in Son, who is peeling off the back of Webster, but the defender slides in to block it.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:32

Bentancur gets the game underway for Spurs!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:32

We're underway on the south coast 🌊



COME ON YOU SPURS!! 📢 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:31

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:28

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:26

After a run of four consecutive home league defeats in February/March, Brighton are unbeaten in their last seven at the Amex Stadium (W4 D3). They're looking to win three home league games on the bounce for the first time since November 2019, a run which included a 3-0 win over Spurs.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:22

Antonio Conte makes four changes from the draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League in midweek, and there's a change in shape. Davies, Doherty, Sessegnon and Bissouma are all brought in, with the former Brighton man making up the midfield three. Lenglet, Perisic and Richarlison drop to the bench, while Emerson Royal is suspended after his red card against Arsenal.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:22

Always in our hearts 💙 pic.twitter.com/CuamGMHOk1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:21

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:20

Unsurprisingly, De Zerbi names an unchanged line-up after their brilliant performance against Liverpool last Saturday. Trossard, who scored a hat-trick in that game, plays alongside Gross in support of Welbeck again.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:20

So nearly go time! 🔜 How we feeling? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Lux2mVLKFu — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:17

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Clement Lenglet, Davinson Sanchez, Oliver Skipp, Richarlison, Djed Spence, Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic, Bryan Gil, Pape Sarr.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:15

TOTTENHAM STARTING XI (3-5-2): Hugo Lloris; Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Matt Doherty, Yves Bissouma, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon; Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:10

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION SUBS: Ed Turns, Levi Colwill, Adam Lallana, Karou Mitoma, Billy Gilmour, Jason Steele, Deniz Undav, Jeremy Sarmiento, Tariq Lamptey.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:09

Fans should be aware that Brighton Racecourse carpark is now full. 🚘 #BHAFC — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:08

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION STARTING XI (3-4-2-1): Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan; Pascal Gross, Leandro Trossard; Danny Welbeck.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:03

Spurs' unbeaten start to the season came to an end last weekend when they were beaten 3-1 by rivals Arsenal in the North London derby. They've faltered a little in recent weeks, winning just one of their last four games in all competitions (D1 L2). Roberto De Zerbi is managing his first home game in charge of Brighton after starting his time here with a pulsating 3-3 draw away at Liverpool last time out. The Seagulls have lost just once in all competitions so far this season (W5 D2), with that loss to Fulham coming at the end of August.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:01

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham at the Amex Stadium!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:00

Out to get warm. 🔥 Let’s go, lads! 👊 pic.twitter.com/mHaYoriA4f — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:00

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

16:30

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:00

Our line-up for this afternoon's game 👇



For Gian Piero 💙 pic.twitter.com/fpp3fYMvzU — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:00

We have arrived at the Amex 👋 pic.twitter.com/RP9TBjrA3V — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:00

The boys are in the building! 👋 pic.twitter.com/KTIPY2jjXm — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:00

Fans should be aware that Mill Road Park & Ride is now full. 🚌 #BHAFC — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 8, 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

17:00