Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League updates

Evan Ferguson scores after Nick Pope’s clearance goes to Brighton (1-0, 26’)

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 1 - 0 Newcastle United FC

18:16

Before this game, Brighton had the most shots (68), shots on target (30), touches in the opposition box (159) and accumulated the most xG (7.7) in the Premier League so far this season. It’s the most shots on target a team has had in their opening three games in a season since eventual champions Manchester City's 31 in 2011-12!

18:14

Yellow Card Fabian Lukas Schär

18:14

Guimaraes appears to have shooting space on the edge of the box, but chooses instead to play in Tonali. He gets into a tangle and loses possession in the area, but the ball drops to Isak, who fires a a first-time shot into Van Hecke's outstretched leg!

18:12

The first half has absolutely flown by so far, with near-constant chances at each end. Ferguson's breakthrough may have involved a stroke of fortune gift-wrapped to the teenager by Pope, but given what we've seen, that could be far from the last time the net bulges in this game.

18:10

With eight goals and two assists, Ferguson is only the second non-English player to reach 10 Premier League goal involvements while aged 18 or younger, after Cesc Fabregas (five goals, 10 assists).

18:09

Isak spreads play wide to an advancing Tonali, who fires a low cross into the centre. Gordon stretches for it, but can't quite reach the ball as it flashes across the face of goal!

18:07

That Ferguson opener makes it 11 home games on the bounce in which Brighton have found the net, and the Seagulls are unbeaten in their last six when scoring first, dating back to an April loss against Nottingham Forest.

18:04

OVER!!! It's end-to-end alright!! Ferguson charges through the middle before finding Mitoma and Pedro ahead of him. The latter is teed up in the centre and has the goal at his mercy, but can only fire over the top of the crossbar!

18:03

WIDE!!! Almost an immediate response from Newcastle. Gordon cuts inside from the left and engages defenders aplenty before finding Joelinton. He skips into the box and fires a shot low, sending the ball rolling a yard wide of the post!

18:00

Schar fires a long ball forward with Joelinton the target, but he can't bring it down to shoot before Verbruggen collects for Brighton.

17:59

Since the start of last season, Newcastle’s seven Premier League defeats have come against teams who started the day, on average, in 6th position, with Brighton coming into this game 6th in the table. Indeed, 69 per cent of Eddie Howe’s Premier League defeats with the Magpies have come against sides starting the day in the top six (11 of 16).

17:58

Goal Evan Joe Ferguson

17:55

Yellow Card Anthony Michael Gordon

17:54

Newcastle have lost their last two Premier League games, after losing just two of the previous 15 beforehand. The Magpies last suffered three consecutive league defeats in March and April 2022.

17:53

A Brighton corner is headed back across the face of goal by Dunk, but neither Mitoma nor March can get a decent opening to shoot and Newcastle eventually clear their lines!

17:52

Newcastle launch a counter-attack of their own after Pedro is dispossessed in their box. Isak races onto the ball and breezes past Dunk into the box, but Gordon overruns the striker's cross and the chance comes to nothing!

17:50

Newcastle's corner is an easy one for Brighton to deal with, and the Seagulls are soon flying forward on the break. Mitoma leads them, but his effort from the edge of the box is blocked and Pope collects for the visitors.

17:49

SAVED!!! Almiron collects a wide pass and charges into the area. He takes on Dunk and puts in a cross, which takes a wicked deflection off the Brighton captain and forces Verburggen into action, saving at his near post to prevent an own-goal!

17:47

SAVED!!! A lovely first-time ball from Gilmour slips Ferguson in behind the defence. He holds off Schar to shoot low from the left side of the box, but he doesn't do enough to trouble Pope, who collects with ease!

17:46

Brighton haven’t lost consecutive games since October 2022, which came in Roberto De Zerbi’s second and third games in charge, and will be hoping to avoid equalling that record following their 3-1 home loss to West Ham last time out.

17:44

Dunk's cushioned header at the far post nods the ball back towards Estupinan, but the Ecuadorian's first-time shot from the edge of the box bounces wide for a goal-kick!

17:43

SAVED!!! March darts around the outside of Targett and floats a cross for the near post. It's an awkward one for Pope to deal with, and the goalkeeper unconvincingly paws the ball behind for a Brighton corner!

17:42

Newcastle's last away win against Brighton came in February 2017 in the Championship, with the Magpies failing to win any of their six visits in the Premier League since the pair were promoted at the end of that 2016-17 campaign.

17:41

Pedro climbs high from the Brighton corner, but his glancing header doesn't trouble Pope and sails wide of the far post.

17:40

Veltman plays March in behind Targett, but the winger's low cross hits the sliding Newcastle left-back and goes behind for a corner!

17:39

OVER!!! Gross cuts inside to find March, who does likewise before shooting from the edge of the box. His fizzer of an effort has Pope at full stretch, but the goalkeeper is nowhere near it as the ball whistles over the top!

17:37

WIDE!! Tonali cuts out an Estupinan clearance and pulls the ball back from the byline. Isak is again the target and snatches at a shot, but drills the ball into the ground and behind!

17:35

CHANCE!!! A massive early opening for Newcastle! Dunk slips on the edge of his own box, allowing Guimaraes' forward ball to travel into Isak's path. The Swede bursts into the box, but Van Hecke gets across brilliantly and the eventual Isak shot ricochets behind for a goal kick!

17:33

Ferguson gets the game underway for Brighton, and we're off and running on the south coast!

17:31

The two teams head onto the pitch at a sun-kissed Amex Stadium, and we're just mimutes away from kick-off between two sides who are both playing European football this season!

17:24

A key injury at the back has forced Eddie Howe into some defensive changes, with the absent Sven Botman being replaced by Matt Targett. Dan Burn moves centrally to accommodate the left-back, while further forward, Joelinton starts alongside Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes in midfield, the Brazilian keeping his place despite also picking up a knock last time out.

17:20

De Zerbi makes three changes from the side beaten by West Ham at the Amex, with Danny Welbeck injured and Adam Webster and former Magpie James Milner dropping to the bench. Jan-Paul van Hecke and Joel Veltman slot into the right side of defence, while Joao Pedro will play in behind Evan Ferguson up front for the Seagulls.

17:20

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Martin Dubravka, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff.

17:20

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Matt Targett; Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.

17:16

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION SUBS: Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud, Adam Lallana, Simon Adingra, Facundo Buonanotte.

17:16

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Joel Veltman, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan; Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour; Solly March, Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson.

17:12

Newcastle’s 5-1 win over Aston Villa on the opening day feels like some time ago now, with the Magpies having lost both matches since to Manchester United and Liverpool respectively. Eddie Howe’s men surrendered a 1-0 lead as Darwin Nunez’s late brace turned things around for 10-man Liverpool last time out, and the visitors will be anxious to avoid extending their losing run to three games.

17:12

Brighton’s perfect start to the season came crashing down against West Ham last time out, losing 3-1 at home to the Londoners despite dominating large parts of the game. However, with the arrival of Barcelona winger Ansu Fati showing a real statement of intent from the Seagulls, Roberto de Zerbi’s side will be confident they can return to winning ways here.

17:04

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture, as Brighton host Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.

17:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

16:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…