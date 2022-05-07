Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·8 min read
A general view of the American Express Community Stadium (Getty Images)
A general view of the American Express Community Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Manchester United in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after a dominant 2020/21 season and Pep Guardiola's side are favourites to win it again boasting as they do one of the best squads in Europe.

European champions Chelsea have proven they have what it takes to dethrone City, however, having done it in last season's Champions League final and will be hoping to add a domestic title to the one won in Porto.

Liverpool were winners back in 2020 ending a 30-year wait for league glory and Jurgen Klopp is sure to have them back challenging again at the sharp end this season too while Manchester United will be looking to be back in the title picture with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his former club in the summer.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Norwich, Watford and Brentford promoted to the top tier for 2020/21 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 1 - 0 Manchester United FC

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

18:23

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

18:22

Having won two of their first three Premier League games against Manchester United, Brighton have lost each of their last six against the Red Devils.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

18:22

United are unchanged from their win over Brentford. Mata continues to operate in a three-man supporting line behind Ronaldo alongside Fernandes and Elanga. Fred remains on the bench as McTominay and Matic hold down the middle of the park. Maguire returns to the bench, but there's no place in the squad for Eric Bailly.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

18:20

Brighton have made one change to their side that beat Wolves last time out. Enock Mwepu misses out with a groin injury and is replaced in the final third by Gross. Welbeck continues to lead the line ahead of Maupay for the Seagulls.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

18:18

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

18:18

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

18:17

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Edinson Cavani, Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alvaro Fernandez, Alejandro Garnacho.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

18:16

Yellow Card Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

18:14

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Alex Telles; Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic; Anthony Elanga, Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

18:13

BRIGHTON SUBS: Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Neal Maupay, Adam Lallana, Steven Alzate, Jason Steele, Shane Duffy, Odeluga Offiah, Evan Ferguson.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

18:11

BRIGHTON (3-4-3): Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Marc Cucurella; Solly March, Yves Bissouma, Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard; Pascal Gross, Danny Welbeck, Alexis Mac Allister.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

18:08

After disappointing results against Liverpool, Arsenal and a drab draw with Chelsea, United found a semblance of form against Brentford on Monday. Ralf Rangnick's men secured a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford to keep the club in contention for a Champions League place, although with only two matches to play, the Red Devils need a victory tonight to put the pressure on Arsenal and Tottenham. The short-term future of United could hinge on their performance tonight.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

18:07

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

18:05

Brighton put their setback of spurning a two-goal lead against Southampton behind them last week by beating Wolves 3-0 on the road. Graham Potters men have won three of their last five matches in the Premier League, with their only defeat coming against Manchester City. However, the Seagulls will be concerned about their home form, having not won at the Amex Stadium since Boxing Day. Potter will be urging his team to capitalise on a United team not firing on all cylinders.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:57

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:56

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:48

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:47

Goal Moisés Isaac Caicedo Corozo

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:46

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:46

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:31

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:28

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:26

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:19

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:18

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:12

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:03

Good evening and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:01

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:00

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:00

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:00

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:00

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:00

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:00

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:00

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:00

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:00

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:00

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:00

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

17:00

