Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

A general view of the American Express Community Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion face Manchester United in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after a dominant 2020/21 season and Pep Guardiola's side are favourites to win it again boasting as they do one of the best squads in Europe.

European champions Chelsea have proven they have what it takes to dethrone City, however, having done it in last season's Champions League final and will be hoping to add a domestic title to the one won in Porto.

Liverpool were winners back in 2020 ending a 30-year wait for league glory and Jurgen Klopp is sure to have them back challenging again at the sharp end this season too while Manchester United will be looking to be back in the title picture with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to his former club in the summer.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Norwich, Watford and Brentford promoted to the top tier for 2020/21 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 1 - 0 Manchester United FC

Having won two of their first three Premier League games against Manchester United, Brighton have lost each of their last six against the Red Devils.

United are unchanged from their win over Brentford. Mata continues to operate in a three-man supporting line behind Ronaldo alongside Fernandes and Elanga. Fred remains on the bench as McTominay and Matic hold down the middle of the park. Maguire returns to the bench, but there's no place in the squad for Eric Bailly.

Brighton have made one change to their side that beat Wolves last time out. Enock Mwepu misses out with a groin injury and is replaced in the final third by Gross. Welbeck continues to lead the line ahead of Maupay for the Seagulls.

⏸ The Reds trail at the halfway stage.#MUFC | #BHAMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 7, 2022

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Edinson Cavani, Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alvaro Fernandez, Alejandro Garnacho.

Yellow Card Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Alex Telles; Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic; Anthony Elanga, Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes; Cristiano Ronaldo.

BRIGHTON SUBS: Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Neal Maupay, Adam Lallana, Steven Alzate, Jason Steele, Shane Duffy, Odeluga Offiah, Evan Ferguson.

BRIGHTON (3-4-3): Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Marc Cucurella; Solly March, Yves Bissouma, Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard; Pascal Gross, Danny Welbeck, Alexis Mac Allister.

After disappointing results against Liverpool, Arsenal and a drab draw with Chelsea, United found a semblance of form against Brentford on Monday. Ralf Rangnick's men secured a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford to keep the club in contention for a Champions League place, although with only two matches to play, the Red Devils need a victory tonight to put the pressure on Arsenal and Tottenham. The short-term future of United could hinge on their performance tonight.

36': This is so good from Albion. More great football created space for Pascal inside the area, but his low cross was hacked clear, before Leo dragged a shot wide moments ago. 😲



[1-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/t8m4ZBw7eX — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 7, 2022

Brighton put their setback of spurning a two-goal lead against Southampton behind them last week by beating Wolves 3-0 on the road. Graham Potters men have won three of their last five matches in the Premier League, with their only defeat coming against Manchester City. However, the Seagulls will be concerned about their home form, having not won at the Amex Stadium since Boxing Day. Potter will be urging his team to capitalise on a United team not firing on all cylinders.

26': Superb attacking football from Albion creates an opening for Leo on the left, but his shot is deflected behind and the resulting corner is cleared. 🇧🇪



[1-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/P4eYyzrcMv — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 7, 2022

15': The perfect start! 🤩 Moises picks the ball up 25 yards out, takes a touch and then drills it past David de Gea and into the bottom corner! 🎯



[1-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3 ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/nJKPt75bFn — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 7, 2022

Goal Moisés Isaac Caicedo Corozo

▶️ Our penultimate Premier League game of the season is under way.



🔴 𝐔 𝐍 𝐈 𝐓 𝐄 𝐃 ! 🔴#MUFC | #BHAMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 7, 2022

Final preparations on the south coast 🏃‍♂️#MUFC | #BHAMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 7, 2022

Good evening and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.

Want to get your hands on a signed match-worn shirt from today's game? 👕🔴



Raising funds for @UNICEF_UK, you can bid on your favourite shirt from the first whistle of #BHAMUN! 🤝#MUFC | @MatchWornShirt — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 7, 2022

Ralf talks team news as we count down to kick-off 🔊#MUFC | #BHAMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 7, 2022

🚨 Here's your United starting XI to face the Seagulls 👇#MUFC | #BHAMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 7, 2022

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

The Brighton boys are in the building. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/US8XxoHys3 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 7, 2022

Fans should be aware that Mill Road Park & Ride is now full! There is still space at Brighton Racecourse. 🚌 #BHAFC — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 7, 2022

